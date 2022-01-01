Green Acre- Campus Pointe imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Green Acre- Campus Pointe 10300 Campus Pointe Drive

review star

No reviews yet

10300 Campus Pointe Drive

San Diego, CA 92121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee Counter

Our coffee counter has been passionately curated featuring our own organic blend of coffee beans, organic teas and local kombuchas and cold brews.
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Our espresso is rich and chocolatey and automatically served as a double shot pour using Green Acre's own blend of organic Guatemalan and Nicaraguan coffee beans.

Carajillo

Carajillo

$4.50

A non-alcoholic espresso drink modeled after the classic Mexican cocktail features cold shaken espresso, organic vanilla syrup and fresh orange zest.

Americano

Americano

$4.00+

A classic Americano featuring our organic blend of Guatemalan and Nicaraguan espresso beans.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

A classic macchiato featuring our organic blend of Guatemalan and Nicaraguan espresso beans.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

The espresso is rich and chocoately double shot pour using Green Acre's own blend of organic Guatemalan and Nicaraguan coffee beans. The froth and steamed milk are from whole milk. Choose from organic flavor options and milk alternatives.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50+

The espresso is rich and chocoately double shot pour using Green Acre's own blend of organic Guatemalan and Nicaraguan coffee beans. The froth and steamed milk are from whole milk. Choose from organic flavor options and milk alternatives.

Latte

Latte

$5.50+

The espresso is rich and chocoately double shot pour using Green Acre's own blend of organic Guatemalan and Nicaraguan coffee beans. The froth and steamed milk are from whole milk. Choose from organic flavor options and milk alternatives.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.75+

Our mochas feature only the highest quality chocolate and our own organic blend of espresso beans

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Ground and brewed daily from our house 100% organic blend of Nicaraguan and Guatemalan espresso beans.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

With your choice of vanilla or spiced chai blends our Chai tea lattes considers your preferences with choice of milk or milk alternative.

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.00+

Reap all the health benefits of turmeric ginger, and cinnamon in this traditional golden milk latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Our Matcha latte's green tea flavors blend perfectly into any dairy or dairy alternative to make a delicious, frothy latte.

Kiwi-Passionfruit Matcha

Kiwi-Passionfruit Matcha

$4.50

We blend the highest quality matcha with house-made organic kiwi and passionfruit syrups for this refreshing adjustment to a popular latte.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Choose from our organic tea selection.

Traditional Cold Brew

Traditional Cold Brew

$5.25+

Our Traditional Cold Brew on draft. Add Nitro to any cold brew drink for $1.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Using our premium blend of sourced ground chocolate our Hot Chocolate is anything but an afterthought.

Fresh Smoothies

Our smoothies are made with only fresh ingredients.
Berry Smoothie

Berry Smoothie

$11.00

This fruity smoothie consists of fresh raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, banana, acai, orange juice, and Greek yogurt This item is Vegan and Gluten Free

Lean Green Smoothie

Lean Green Smoothie

$11.00

This clean, vegetal smoothie is made of spinach, parsley, celery, ginger, banana, apple, apple juice, lemon juice, and Greek yogurt. This item is Gluten Free.

Blanco Smoothie

Blanco Smoothie

$11.00

This protein-packed smoothie is composed of white chocolate protein powder, almond milk, banana, peanut butter, pineapple juice, and nutmeg. This item is Gluten Free.

Orange Brutus Smoothie

Orange Brutus Smoothie

$11.00

This Julius-inspired smoothie is composed of vanilla-blood orange, orange juice, banana, pineapple juice, almond milk, and turmeric. This item is Gluten Free.

Non-Alcoholic Refreshments

Organic Arnold Palmer

$4.00+
Organic Iced Tea

Organic Iced Tea

$4.00

Check out our Organic Iced Tea options. Available in 12 oz. or 16 oz. sizes.

Italian Cream Sodas

Italian Cream Sodas

$4.50

Choose from either organic mango or organic strawberry for our selection of house-made Italian cream sodas

Bootstrap Kombucha

Bootstrap Kombucha

$5.75+

A staple from San Diego kombucha fermenter, Bootstrap. This kombucha highlights refreshing flavors of hibiscus and pineapple. Available in 12 oz. and 16 oz. options.

Breakfast Bowls

Soyrizo Bowl

Soyrizo Bowl

$13.00

Perfectly savory with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, bacon, crispy potato, pepper jack, cheddar, jalapeño, and served with a house biscuit.

Garden Scramble Bowl

Garden Scramble Bowl

$12.00

Fresh and from the garden with scrambled eggs, spinach, avocado, potato hash, roasted cherry tomato, and served with a house biscuit.

Corned Beef + Hash Bowl

Corned Beef + Hash Bowl

$16.00

This filling breakfast bowl is complimented with pepper + onions, sunny side up eggs, and served with a house biscuit.

American Breakfast Bowl

American Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Traditionally craveable - this bowl has scrambled eggs, American cheese, crispy bacon, fingerling potato, and is served with a house biscuit.

Banana Peanut Butter Bowl

Banana Peanut Butter Bowl

$13.00

Providing plenty of energy to start the day this breakfast bowl includes agave + chia seed granola, cocoa nibs, organic honey, andGreek yogurt.

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$14.00

Refreshing and packed with antioxidants, this breakfast bowl includes agave + chia seed granola, strawberries, blueberries, berry glacé, and Greek yogurt.

Burritos + Sandwiches

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

A classic, craveable Breakfast Burrito stuffed with bacon, Fontina cheese, scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, cilantro, pico de Gallo, crispy potatoes and a side of house salsa.

Beef Patty + Fried Egg

Beef Patty + Fried Egg

$13.00
Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$13.00

This classic breakfast Ham Sandwich has melted American cheese, egg, and poblano aioli and is served on a brioche bun.

Small Plates + Big Snacks

Pepper-Crusted Pork Belly

Pepper-Crusted Pork Belly

$14.00

This savory appetizer is complimented with peach preserves, balsamic vinegar, candied sunflower seeds, shaved fennel, and frisée.

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$12.00

This refreshing heirloom tomato dish is complimented with charred pearl onions, parsley, lemon curd and is topped with a pine nut vinaigrette

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$12.00

A play on the Spanish classic, these confit fingerling potatoes are mixed with Calabrian chile aioli, crispy garlic, and fresh herbs from the Campus Pointe garden.

Garden Greens

Based on availability, all Garden Greens utilize fresh ingredients from the Campus Pointe Garden.
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Our classic cobb salad includes mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$15.00

This twist on a classic Caesar includes kale, romaine, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, cured egg yolk, house-made garlic breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese

Roasted Beet + Carrot

Roasted Beet + Carrot

$15.00

This filling vegetable salad compliments roasted beets and carrots with arugula, pistachios, toasted farro, mixed citrus, and Fresno chiles. This dish is both Vegan and Gluten Free.

Spinach + Quinoa

Spinach + Quinoa

$15.00

This fresh seasonal salad includes spinach, quinoa, frisée, pickled fennel, carrot, craisins, and candied sunflower seeds

Sandwiches + Wraps

All sandwiches + wraps include a choice of house-cut fries or garden salad. All sandwiches are available as a wrap.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

This fried taste of Nashville includes cabbage slaw, pickles, red onion, and tangy Nashville hot sauce.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$18.00

Classically crispy with 8 ounces worth of patties make up our take on a smash burger with caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, b+ b pickles, and whole grain mustard aioli

Sweet + Sour Pork Belly

Sweet + Sour Pork Belly

$17.00

This bánh mì play includes pickled daikon radish and carrots, kewpie mayo, green onion and jalapeño

BBQ Roast Beef

BBQ Roast Beef

$17.00

This roast beef sandwich is composed of white BBQ sauce, b+b pickles, pimento cheese spread, shredded iceberg, and is served on sour dough bread.

Crispy + Spicy Cod

Crispy + Spicy Cod

$18.00Out of stock

This fried cod sandwich is served on a brioche bun with a spicy avocado tartar sauce, lime and cabbage slaw

Roasted Turkey Wrap

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$17.00Out of stock

This turkey wrap is filled with the subtle spice of grilled Anaheim chiles and then is filled with fresh spinach, bacon pepper jack cheese, and smoked chile aioli.

Crispy Cauliflower Wrap

Crispy Cauliflower Wrap

$16.00

This vegan wrap is stuffed with marinated cucumber, garlic hummus, garden sprouts, tomato, onion, avocado, and pickled jalapeño.

Pizza Pies

The Garden

The Garden

$15.00

Inspired by our on-site garden, this light, herbaceous pie is topped with roasted squash, corn, cilantro, tomato, and marinated red onion.

Herbs + Cheese

Herbs + Cheese

$14.00

This representation of the go-to pie showcases our incredible house pizza sauce with mixed cheeses, roasted tomatoes and fresh oregano.

Pepperoni + Fresh Ricotta

Pepperoni + Fresh Ricotta

$15.00

This play on a classic pie uses high quality pepperoni and is topped with house made ricotta cheese.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$16.00

Featuring our house-made Italian sausage we top this pie with charred rapini, pickled sweet peppers, red onion and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken & Spinach Pesto

Chicken & Spinach Pesto

$16.00

This creative pizza pie includes spinach pesto, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, toasted pine nuts and Fontina and Parmesan cheeses.

Mains

Beef + Ricotta Gnocchi

Beef + Ricotta Gnocchi

$22.00

Our house-made gnocchi includes roasted mushrooms, carrots, pearl onions, beef jus, and Parmesan cheese.

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$22.00

This lunchtime entrée features a salmon filet sitting on a chowder of potato and corn and is topped with pork belly, radish, lemon oil and herbs.

Dessert

Peach Galette

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10300 Campus Pointe Drive, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery
Green Acre- Campus Pointe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Farmer & The Seahorse
orange star4.3 • 2,101
10996 Torreyana Road San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8610 Kennel Way La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Toast Cafe - San Diego
orange star4.9 • 102
11455 El Camino Real San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Deli-icious - La Jolla
orange star4.6 • 280
1237 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston