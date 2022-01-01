Burgers
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Green Acre- Campus Pointe 10300 Campus Pointe Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10300 Campus Pointe Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant