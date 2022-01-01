Green Acres 7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk, Sauk City, WI 53583
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mazo Grind - 603 W Commercial St
No Reviews
603 W Commercial St Mazomanie, WI 53560
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sauk City
More near Sauk City