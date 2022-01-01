Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Acres 7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk

review star

No reviews yet

7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk

Sauk City, WI 53583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk, Sauk City, WI 53583

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mixing Bowl Bakery
orange star4.3 • 218
525 Water St Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Sauk City
orange starNo Reviews
410 Phillips Blvd Ste B Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
On the Rox
orange starNo Reviews
8901 Cty Hwy Y Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Rookies Food & Spirits
orange star4.3 • 1,113
10267 US Hwy 14 Mazomanie, WI 53560
View restaurantnext
The Mazo Grind - 603 W Commercial St
orange starNo Reviews
603 W Commercial St Mazomanie, WI 53560
View restaurantnext
Dotty's Bar & Bistro - 1200 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main St Cross Plains, WI 53528
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sauk City

The Mixing Bowl Bakery
orange star4.3 • 218
525 Water St Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sauk City
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston