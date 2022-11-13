Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Apple Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

7156 COOLEY LAKE RD

Waterford, MI 48327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specials & Eggs Only

Special #1 - 3 Eggs

$6.99

Special #2 - 3 Pancakes

$6.99

Special #3 - 3 Scrambled Eggs/Chopped Ham

$6.99

Special #4 - 3 Eggs & Pancakes

$6.99

Two Eggs & Toast

$3.99

Two Eggs, Hash Browns & Toast

$5.99

Two Eggs, Meat & Toast

$6.99

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Chili & Cheese Omelette

$8.99

City Omelette

$8.99

Bacon, onions, hash browns, cheddar cheese & sour cream

Country Omelette

$8.99

Bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & Swiss cheese

Farmer's Omelette

$8.99

Hash browns, onions, sausage & American cheese

Greek Omelette

$9.99

Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese smothered in tziki sauce

Green Apple Omelette

$9.99

Ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & cheese

Gyro & Swiss Omelette

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Hawaiian Omelette

$8.99

With ham, pineapple & Swiss cheese

Health Club Omelette

$9.99

With egg whites, turkey, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes & Swiss cheese

High-Protein Omelette

$9.99

With chicken, spinach, onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Irish Omelette

$9.99

Corned beef hash & Swiss cheese

Leonard's Omelette

$9.99

Bacon, sausage, onions & cheese, smothered with sausage gravy

Mexican Omelette

$8.99

Onions, green peppers, chili & cheddar cheese

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Philly Steak Omelette

$9.99

Green peppers, onions, Philly steak & cheese

Porky Omelette

$8.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers, Swiss & American cheese

Porky Omelette Supreme

$9.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers, Swiss & American cheese

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Steak Omelette

$10.99

Ribeye steak with onions, green peppers & Swiss cheese

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

With mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, broccoli & Swiss cheese

Western Omelette

$8.99

Prepared with onions, green peppers, ham & American cheese

Steak & Eggs

12 oz N.Y. Strip & Eggs

$15.99

Chopped Ground Round Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Delmonico Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Pork Chops & Eggs

$12.99

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.99

16 oz. Porterhouse Steak & Eggs

$19.99

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$11.99

Favorites

Biscuits & Gravy - Full Order

$6.99

Biscuits & Gravy - Half Order

$4.99

Eggs Benedict

$8.99

GIANT Breakfast

$13.99

Greek Breakfast

$8.99

Green Apple Special

$8.99

House Special

$8.99

Hot Oatmeal

$7.99

Griddle

Pancakes

$5.99

Choc Chip Pancakes

$7.99

Choc Chip PC - Half Order

$5.99

French Toast

$5.99

French Toast Half Order

$4.99

Raisin French Toast

$6.99

Raisin French Tst - Half Order

$5.99

Pancakes - Half Order

$3.99

Pancakes - 1 PC

$1.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.99

Blueberry PC- Half Order

$5.99

Multi-Grain Pancakes

$8.99

Multi-Grain PC-Half Order

$7.99

Pumpkin Pecan PC

$8.99

Hash

Old-Style Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$8.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.99

Kentucky Hash

$9.99

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$7.99

Kids Eggs

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$6.99

Sides (Breakfast)

American Fries - Deep Fried

$3.99

American Fries WD - Deep Fried

$3.99

American Fries - Grilled

$3.99

American Fries WD - Grilled

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Bacon - Crispy

$3.99

Bacon - Half Order

$2.99

Bacon-Crispy-Half Order

$2.99

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

One Egg

$0.99

Baked Ham

$3.99

Biscuits (2)

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Cottage Cheese w/ Fruit

$6.99

English Muffin

$1.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Fruit Bowl

$3.99

Grits

$2.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Hash Browns Well Done

$3.99

Hash Browns X-Crisp Both Sides

$3.99

HB O'Brien X-Crisp

$4.99

Hash Browns Cooked Lite

$3.99

HB O'Brien

$4.99

Kentucky Hash

$6.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

Potato Pancakes

$4.99

Side of Pepperoncinis

$0.50

Raisin Toast

$2.99

Sausage

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Side of Brown Gravy

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side of Strawberries

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Side of Tomatoes

$1.99

Turkey Sausage

$5.49

Dressing & Sauce Sides (Breakfast)

Small Cup of Ranch (3.99)

$3.99

Large Cup of Ranch (6.99)

$6.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Catalina

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

French

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Fat-Free Italian

$0.50

Oriental

$0.50

Poppy Seed

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Fat-Free Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Balsamic

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Gravy - Beef

$1.99

Gravy - Chicken

$1.99

Gravy - Red Sauce

$1.99

Gravy - Sausage

$2.99

Parmesan Cheese

Salsa

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tziki

$0.99

Salads

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad - Medium

$10.99

Charbroiled cheeseburger, bacon, iceberg lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & thousand island dressing.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad - Medium

$9.99

Grilled BBQ chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black beans, corn, cheddar & mozzarella cheese & ranch

Cajun Salmon Caesar Salad - Medium

$15.99

With romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad - Medium

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce seasoned croutons & fresh grated parmesan cheese

Chicken Fruit Salad - Medium

$10.99

Chicken with lettuce, strawberries, mandarin oranges, pineapples, bananas & walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad - Medium

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese & hard boiled egg

Atkins Club Salad - Medium

$10.99

Fresh lettuce, bacon, ham, turkey, egg, red onions, tomatoes, Swiss & American cheese with ranch dressing

Crispy Garden Salad (no pita) - Medium

$4.99

Greek Salad - Medium

$9.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, feta cheese, beets & olives. Served with pita bread. Add Gyro Meat or Chicken

Green Apple Salad - Medium

$10.99

Grilled chicken with diced greens, tomatoes, beets, olives, cucumbers, green peppers, celery, pepperoncini, fresh dill & feta cheese, tossed together with our Greek dressing

Gyro Salad - Medium

$10.99

Mixed greens, gyro meat, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes,celery, cucumbers & chopped pita tossed with gyro sauce

Ham & Cheese Salad - Medium

$9.99

Mixed greens with slices of fresh ham and cheese

Julienne Salad - Medium

$9.99

Mixed greens with julienne strips of turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, Swiss & American cheese

Leonard's Ivy Salad - Medium

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, spinach, broccoli, mixed peppers, onions, corn, tomatoes, grilled chicken & roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Oriental Chicken Salad - Medium

$9.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, red onions, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts,tomatoes & chow mein noodles

Paradise Salad - Medium

$9.99

Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, mandarin oranges, sun-dried cherries, crushed pineapple, onions, celery & tomatoes with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Ranchero Salad - Medium

$9.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg & onions

Spinach Salad - Medium

$9.99

Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, beets, dill & feta cheese with Greek dressing

Taco Salad (Beef)

$10.99

Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green peppers & onions. Served in a taco shell.

Taco Salad (Chicken)

$10.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green peppers & onions. Served in a taco shell.

Traverse City Salad - Medium

$9.99

Mixed greens, turkey breast, sun-dried cherries, pecans, celery, red onions, tomatoes & cucumbers with raspberry vinaigrette

Albacore Tuna Salad - Medium

$9.99

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & feta cheese

Village Salad (no lettuce) - Medium

$9.99

Green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, beets, pepperoncinis & feta cheese

Side Salad

$3.99

Creamy Cole Slaw (homemade)

$3.99

Baby Greek Salad

$4.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad - Large

$12.99

Charbroiled cheeseburger, bacon, iceberg lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & thousand island dressing.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad - Large

$11.99

Grilled BBQ chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black beans, corn, cheddar & mozzarella cheese & ranch

Cajun Salmon Caesar Salad - Large

$17.99

With romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad - Large

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce seasoned croutons & fresh grated parmesan cheese

Chicken Fruit Salad - Large

$12.99

Chicken with lettuce, strawberries, mandarin oranges, pineapples, bananas & walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad - Large

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese & hard boiled egg

Atkins Club Salad - Large

$12.99

Fresh lettuce, bacon, ham, turkey, egg, red onions, tomatoes, Swiss & American cheese with ranch dressing

Crispy Garden Salad (no pita) - Large

$6.99

Greek Salad - Large

$11.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, feta cheese, beets & olives. Served with pita bread. Add Gyro Meat or Chicken

Green Apple Salad - Large

$12.99

Grilled chicken with diced greens, tomatoes, beets, olives, cucumbers, green peppers, celery, pepperoncini, fresh dill & feta cheese, tossed together with our Greek dressing

Gyro Salad - Large

$12.99

Mixed greens, gyro meat, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes,celery, cucumbers & chopped pita tossed with gyro sauce

Ham & Cheese Salad - Large

$11.99

Mixed greens with slices of fresh ham and cheese

Julienne Salad - Large

$11.99

Mixed greens with julienne strips of turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, Swiss & American cheese

Leonard's Ivy Salad - Large

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, spinach, broccoli, mixed peppers, onions, corn, tomatoes, grilled chicken & roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Oriental Chicken Salad - Large

$11.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, red onions, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts,tomatoes & chow mein noodles

Paradise Salad - Large

$11.99

Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, mandarin oranges, sun-dried cherries, crushed pineapple, onions, celery & tomatoes with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Ranchero Salad - Large

$11.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg & onions

Spinach Salad - Large

$11.99

Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, beets, dill & feta cheese with Greek dressing

Taco Salad (Beef)

$10.99

Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green peppers & onions. Served in a taco shell.

Taco Salad (Chicken)

$10.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green peppers & onions. Served in a taco shell.

Traverse City Salad - Large

$11.99

Mixed greens, turkey breast, sun-dried cherries, pecans, celery, red onions, tomatoes & cucumbers with raspberry vinaigrette

Tuna Salad - Large

$11.99

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & feta cheese

Village Salad (no lettuce) - Large

$11.99

Green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, beets, pepperoncinis & feta cheese

Side Salad

$3.99

Baby Greek Salad

$4.99

Creamy Cole Slaw (homemade)

$3.99

Burgers

1/4 lb. Hamburger - Platter

$8.99

1/4 Lb Cheeseburger - Platter

$9.99

1/4 Lb Bacon Cheeseburger - Platter

$10.99

1/2 lb. Big Burger - Platter

$9.99

1 lb. Monster Burger - Platter

$15.99

Dual stacked burger with bacon & cheese

Black & Blue Burger - Platter

$10.99

1/2 lb. cajun burger with blue cheese

Garden Burger - Platter

$8.99

With lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & pickles

Mushroom & Swiss Burger - Platter

$9.99

Ranch Burger - Platter

$10.99

With grilled ham, onions & Swiss cheese

Turkey Burger - Platter

$8.99

1/4 Hamburger

$6.99

1/4 Lb Cheeseburger

$7.99

1/4 Lb Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Big Burger

$7.99

1 lb. Monster Burger

$13.99

Dual stacked burger with bacon & cheese

Black & Blue Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb. cajun burger with blue cheese

Garden Burger

$6.99

With lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & pickles

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$7.99

Ranch Burger

$8.99

With grilled ham, onions & Swiss cheese

Turkey Burger (Burgers)

$6.99

Sandwiches & Famous Sandwiches

Our Famous Baked Ham - Platter

$9.99

Green Apple Famous

B.L.T. - Platter

$8.99

Chicken Salad - Platter

$9.99

Club Sandwich - Platter

$10.99

Corned Beef Sandwich - Platter

$10.99

Green Apple Famous

Egg Salad - Platter

$7.99

Fish Sandwich - Platter

$9.99

Grilled Cheese - Platter

$6.99

Grilled Chicken - Platter

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese - Platter

$8.99

Memphis Chicken - Platter

$10.99

With bacon, BBQ sauce & Swiss cheese

Super 1 lb. Corned Beef - Platter

$13.99

Green Apple Famous

Tuna Salad - Platter

$9.99

Our Famous Baked Ham

$7.99

Green Apple Famous

B.L.T.

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Green Apple Famous

Egg Salad

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Memphis Chicken

$8.99

With bacon, BBQ sauce & Swiss cheese

Super 1 lb. Corned Beef

$11.99

Green Apple Famous

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Chicken Biscuit

$9.99

Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Hamburger

$9.99

Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Roast Beef

$9.99

Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Turkey

$9.99

Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Veal

$9.99

Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy

Melts

Brisket Melt - Platter

$10.99

Hamburger patty with lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing

Chicken Melt - Platter

$10.99

Chicken Melt w/ Bacon - Platter

$10.99

with bacon

Patty Melt - Platter

$9.99

Super Melt - Platter

$10.99

Patty melt with bacon

Reuben - Platter

$10.99

Tuna Melt - Platter

$10.99

Turkey Reuben - Platter

$10.99

Turkey Melt - Platter

$10.99

Brisket Melt

$8.99

Hamburger patty with lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing

Chicken Melt

$8.99

Chicken Melt w/ Bacon

$8.99

with bacon

Patty Melt

$7.99

Super Melt

$8.99

Patty melt with bacon

Reuben

$8.99

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Turkey Melt

$8.99

Turkey Reuben

$8.99

Paninis

Turkey Panini with Bacon & Swiss

$8.99

Chicken Panini with Bacon & Swiss

$8.99

Cuban Sandwich with Pulled Pork, Ham & Swiss

$8.99

Pulled Pork on Hamburger Bun

$8.99

Pitas, Wraps, Rollups