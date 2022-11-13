Green Apple Restaurant
7156 COOLEY LAKE RD
Waterford, MI 48327
Specials & Eggs Only
Omelettes
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Chili & Cheese Omelette
City Omelette
Bacon, onions, hash browns, cheddar cheese & sour cream
Country Omelette
Bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & Swiss cheese
Farmer's Omelette
Hash browns, onions, sausage & American cheese
Greek Omelette
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese smothered in tziki sauce
Green Apple Omelette
Ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & cheese
Gyro & Swiss Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Hawaiian Omelette
With ham, pineapple & Swiss cheese
Health Club Omelette
With egg whites, turkey, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes & Swiss cheese
High-Protein Omelette
With chicken, spinach, onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Irish Omelette
Corned beef hash & Swiss cheese
Leonard's Omelette
Bacon, sausage, onions & cheese, smothered with sausage gravy
Mexican Omelette
Onions, green peppers, chili & cheddar cheese
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Philly Steak Omelette
Green peppers, onions, Philly steak & cheese
Porky Omelette
Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers, Swiss & American cheese
Porky Omelette Supreme
Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers, Swiss & American cheese
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelette
Steak Omelette
Ribeye steak with onions, green peppers & Swiss cheese
Veggie Omelette
With mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, broccoli & Swiss cheese
Western Omelette
Prepared with onions, green peppers, ham & American cheese
Steak & Eggs
Favorites
Griddle
Pancakes
Choc Chip Pancakes
Choc Chip PC - Half Order
French Toast
French Toast Half Order
Raisin French Toast
Raisin French Tst - Half Order
Pancakes - Half Order
Pancakes - 1 PC
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry PC- Half Order
Multi-Grain Pancakes
Multi-Grain PC-Half Order
Pumpkin Pecan PC
Kids
Sides (Breakfast)
American Fries - Deep Fried
American Fries WD - Deep Fried
American Fries - Grilled
American Fries WD - Grilled
Bacon
Bacon - Crispy
Bacon - Half Order
Bacon-Crispy-Half Order
Bagel
Bagel & Cream Cheese
One Egg
Baked Ham
Biscuits (2)
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Cottage Cheese w/ Fruit
English Muffin
French Fries
Fruit Cup
Fruit Bowl
Grits
Hash Browns
Hash Browns Well Done
Hash Browns X-Crisp Both Sides
HB O'Brien X-Crisp
Hash Browns Cooked Lite
HB O'Brien
Kentucky Hash
Oatmeal
Potato Pancakes
Side of Pepperoncinis
Raisin Toast
Sausage
Sausage Patties
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Sausage Gravy
Side of Strawberries
Toast
Side of Tomatoes
Turkey Sausage
Dressing & Sauce Sides (Breakfast)
Small Cup of Ranch (3.99)
Large Cup of Ranch (6.99)
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese
Caesar
Catalina
Cocktail Sauce
French
Greek
Honey Mustard
Italian
Fat-Free Italian
Oriental
Poppy Seed
Ranch
Fat-Free Ranch
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Roasted Garlic Balsamic
Thousand Island
Gravy - Beef
Gravy - Chicken
Gravy - Red Sauce
Gravy - Sausage
Parmesan Cheese
Salsa
Sour Cream
Tziki
Salads
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad - Medium
Charbroiled cheeseburger, bacon, iceberg lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & thousand island dressing.
Grilled BBQ Chicken Salad - Medium
Grilled BBQ chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black beans, corn, cheddar & mozzarella cheese & ranch
Cajun Salmon Caesar Salad - Medium
With romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons & parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad - Medium
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce seasoned croutons & fresh grated parmesan cheese
Chicken Fruit Salad - Medium
Chicken with lettuce, strawberries, mandarin oranges, pineapples, bananas & walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette
Cobb Salad - Medium
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese & hard boiled egg
Atkins Club Salad - Medium
Fresh lettuce, bacon, ham, turkey, egg, red onions, tomatoes, Swiss & American cheese with ranch dressing
Crispy Garden Salad (no pita) - Medium
Greek Salad - Medium
Mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, feta cheese, beets & olives. Served with pita bread. Add Gyro Meat or Chicken
Green Apple Salad - Medium
Grilled chicken with diced greens, tomatoes, beets, olives, cucumbers, green peppers, celery, pepperoncini, fresh dill & feta cheese, tossed together with our Greek dressing
Gyro Salad - Medium
Mixed greens, gyro meat, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes,celery, cucumbers & chopped pita tossed with gyro sauce
Ham & Cheese Salad - Medium
Mixed greens with slices of fresh ham and cheese
Julienne Salad - Medium
Mixed greens with julienne strips of turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, Swiss & American cheese
Leonard's Ivy Salad - Medium
Romaine lettuce, spinach, broccoli, mixed peppers, onions, corn, tomatoes, grilled chicken & roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette
Oriental Chicken Salad - Medium
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, red onions, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts,tomatoes & chow mein noodles
Paradise Salad - Medium
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, mandarin oranges, sun-dried cherries, crushed pineapple, onions, celery & tomatoes with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Ranchero Salad - Medium
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg & onions
Spinach Salad - Medium
Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, beets, dill & feta cheese with Greek dressing
Taco Salad (Beef)
Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green peppers & onions. Served in a taco shell.
Taco Salad (Chicken)
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green peppers & onions. Served in a taco shell.
Traverse City Salad - Medium
Mixed greens, turkey breast, sun-dried cherries, pecans, celery, red onions, tomatoes & cucumbers with raspberry vinaigrette
Albacore Tuna Salad - Medium
Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & feta cheese
Village Salad (no lettuce) - Medium
Green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, beets, pepperoncinis & feta cheese
Side Salad
Creamy Cole Slaw (homemade)
Baby Greek Salad
Burgers
1/4 lb. Hamburger - Platter
1/4 Lb Cheeseburger - Platter
1/4 Lb Bacon Cheeseburger - Platter
1/2 lb. Big Burger - Platter
1 lb. Monster Burger - Platter
Dual stacked burger with bacon & cheese
Black & Blue Burger - Platter
1/2 lb. cajun burger with blue cheese
Garden Burger - Platter
With lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & pickles
Mushroom & Swiss Burger - Platter
Ranch Burger - Platter
With grilled ham, onions & Swiss cheese
Turkey Burger - Platter
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Chicken Biscuit
Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
Hot Hamburger
Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
Hot Roast Beef
Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
Hot Turkey
Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
Hot Veal
Smothered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
Melts
Brisket Melt
Hamburger patty with lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing
Chicken Melt
Chicken Melt w/ Bacon
with bacon
Patty Melt
Super Melt
Patty melt with bacon