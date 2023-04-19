Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Arrow Coffee 123 Logan Ln

123 Logan Ln

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Drinks

Americano

$3.85+

Almond milk

$0.75

Apple Cider

$3.65+

Better Butter Buster

$5.85+

Blooming Berry

$6.35+

Breve

$0.75

Half & Half

Bullet (Whole Bean 1lb)

$15.00

1 Pound of our Dark Blend Coffee Roast.

Campfire

$5.45+

Cappuccino

$4.85+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.70+

Caramel Praline

$5.65+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.35+

Chocolate Milk

$3.60+

Cinnamon Dulce

$5.55+

Cold Brew

$5.85+

Drip

$3.15+

Dulce Sauce

$0.60

Espresso

$0.75+

Fall A Latte

$5.85+

French Vanilla

$5.35+

Gold Digger

$5.60+

Hay Ride

$5.35+

Hazelnut Cream

$5.60+

Heavy Cream

$1.00

Honey

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.60+

Blackberry Tea

$3.50+

Raspberry Tea

$3.50+

Irish Cream Breve

$5.60+

Latte

$4.85+

Mellow Mango Smoothie

$6.35+

Whole Milk

$0.50

Mocha

$5.35+

Muddy Buddy

$5.75+

Oat Milk

$1.00

Peppermint Mocha

$5.75+

Perfect Peach Smoothie

$6.35+

Pumkin Spice Latte

$5.35+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Roasted Praline

$5.85+

Snowflake

$5.75+

Syrups

$0.50

Tropical Harmony Smoothie

$6.35+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Water

$1.00

Food

Cinnamon Roll Large

$4.85

Cinnamon Roll Small

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are so happy to serve you. You are so loved

123 Logan Ln, Waxahachie, TX 75165

