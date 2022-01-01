Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Green Bar & Kitchen - 17th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1075 SE 17 St

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

Regular Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

Burgers

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, chaos cheese, ketchup, mayo, and pickles

Impossible Burger 2.0

Impossible Burger 2.0

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayo and cheese

Coconut Burger

Coconut Burger

$13.50

vegetable protein patty breaded in toasted coconut panko, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle, mayo, mango salsa, sprouts.

GBK Deluxe Burger

GBK Deluxe Burger

$10.99

roasted vegetable patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, chipotle mayo, sprouts.

BBQ Bacon Cheeze Burger

BBQ Bacon Cheeze Burger

$15.50

Impossible or Beyond Patty, Tempeh Bacon, American Cheese, Onion Straws, BBQ Suace + Jalapeno Ranch

Mushroom Onion and Swiss Burger

Mushroom Onion and Swiss Burger

$15.50

Impossible or Beyond Patty, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Portabella, Grilled Onion, Artisan Greens, Tomato, Arugula Pesto

Cali Mac-Attack Burger

Cali Mac-Attack Burger

$15.50

Impossible or Beyond Patty, Mac n Chez, American Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado + Garlic Aioli

Seattle Burger

Seattle Burger

$5.00

Santa fe dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet creeper sauce

Handhelds

Buffalo Tempeh Sandwich

Buffalo Tempeh Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Sprouted tempeh baked in marinade and buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on sliced bread

Hot Chick'N Sandwich

Hot Chick'N Sandwich

$12.50

soy protein cutlet, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pickles on a bun

Gyro

Gyro

$10.75

Seitan Gyro Meat, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onion, Tzatiki + Warm Pita

Roasted Veggie Wrap

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Zucchini, Squash, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Eggplant, Green Leaf, Santa Fe Dressing, Hummus + Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Soy Chicken Pieces, Romaine, Tomato, Nut+Seed Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla

Meatball Panini

Meatball Panini

$13.00

Soy Protein Meatballs, Provolone, Marinara + Basil on Ciabatta Bread

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$13.00

Fried Eggplant, Provolone, Marinara + Basil on Ciabatta Bread

Bowls

Glass Noodle Bowl

Glass Noodle Bowl

$10.25

glass noodles, baby bok choy, portobello, onion, Diced bell peppers, broccoli, cilantro, and Firecracker dressing

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$10.25

Cilantro Rice, Corn Succotash, Black Beans, Red Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli + Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, + Corn Tortilla Strips

Fried Rice Bowl

Fried Rice Bowl

$10.25

Quinoa, Just Egg, Edamame, Carrot, Broccoli, Mung Beans, Firecracker + Creeper Dressing.

Acai Bowl

$10.99

Dragon Bowl

$10.99

Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl

$11.99

Tropical Bowl

$10.99

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.99

salad medley, walnut meat, onion, tomato, avocado, jalapeno, chips, sunflower cheese, cashew cheddar cheese, Santa fe dressing.

Power Salad

Power Salad

$12.99

Salad medley, cabbage, goji berries, pickled onions, almonds, toasted sunflower seeds, quinoa, chickpeas, hemp seeds, cashew truffle dressing

Caribbean Caesar Salad

Caribbean Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine, Kale, Nut + Seed Parm, Mango, Tomato, Banana Bread Crouton + Caesar Dressing

Ultimate Chopped Salad

Ultimate Chopped Salad

$12.99

Kale, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Carrot, Golden Raisin, Sweet Potato, Farro, Sunflower Seeds + Sherry Maple Vinaigrette

Seafood

Zalmon Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Freshly Sliced, served with Wasabi and Soy Sauce

No Tuna Sashimi

$14.00Out of stock

Freshly Sliced, served with Wasabi and Soy Sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00Out of stock

Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli

Kalamari

$14.00Out of stock

Served with a side of Marinara

Fish Filet Sandwich

$12.00

Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Loaded

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Elbow Noodles, Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.99

Baked Idaho Potato, Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Corn Tortilla Chips with Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Pico De Gallo and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti

Friday Loaded Fries

$4.99

Specials

Lasagna W/ Impossible

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.99

hand cut fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.99Out of stock

Fried brussel sprouts, lemon, creeper dressing, agave, rice crispies.

Chick'n Nuggets

Chick'n Nuggets

$6.50
Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

$5.50
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Freshly Chopped Avocado, Cashew Truffle, Roasted Chickpeas, Watermelon Radish, Salt on Toast

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Salad with Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato and Carrots or a Caesar Salad with Banana Bread Croutons and Nut + Seed Parmesan Cheese

Slaw & Pickle

$4.50

Soup of the Day

$4.00Out of stock

Add Buffalo Tempeh

$4.00Out of stock

Add Impossible Patty

$6.50

Add Beyond Patty

$6.50

Add GBK Patty

$5.00

Add Fried Chicken Patty

$6.00

Add Coconut Burger

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie

Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie

$3.50

chocolate chip, marshmallow, coconut, walnuts

Brownies

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Banana Bread

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Brunch 11-3

Chia Pancakes

$12.00
Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$11.00
Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

JUST egg scramble, sausage crumble, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado on corn tortillas

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Strawberry French Toast

$12.00

Tofu Scramble

$12.50

Tonic Bar

Fitness Fuel Smoothie

Fitness Fuel Smoothie

$10.00

almond milk, banana, Vega protein, GF oats, almond butter, salt, cinnamon, pecan

Aztec Dream Smoothie

Aztec Dream Smoothie

$10.00

almond milk, cacao powder, banana, maca, cayenne, clove, dates, cinnamon

Immunity Smoothie

Immunity Smoothie

$10.00

orange juice, coconut water, berries, banana, cinnamon, ginger

Happy Hippie Smoothie

Happy Hippie Smoothie

$10.00

coconut water, spinach, spirulina, pineapple, banana, hemp seeds

Mango Bliss Smoothie

Mango Bliss Smoothie

$10.00

Almond Milk, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Dates, Cinnamon, Pecan

Bannanaberry Smoothie

$10.00

Green Goddess Smoothie

$10.00

Kombucha Strawberry Basil

$6.50Out of stock
24 Carrot Magic

24 Carrot Magic

$10.00
G Beet K

G Beet K

$10.00
Spice Up Your Life

Spice Up Your Life

$10.00
Harder then Green

Harder then Green

$10.00
Sweet Green Are Made Of These

Sweet Green Are Made Of These

$10.00

One in a Melon

$10.00
Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$5.50

Wellness Shot

$5.50

2 For 1 Juice

$10.00

2 for 1 Shots

$5.50

Juice Cleanse (Mini)

$32.00

Juice Cleanse (1 Day)

$48.00

Juice Cleanse (3 Day)

$144.00

Juice Cleanse (5 Day)

$240.00

Juice Cleanse (7 Day)

$336.00

Buy 5 Juices Get 1 Free

$50.00

NA Beverages

Virgils Rootbeer

Virgils Rootbeer

$3.50

The soda that started it all. Brewed in small batches by hand to include the flavor of fifteen different all-natural roots and spices. A rich, creamy, full-flavor soda that is deliciously complex and never bitter. Ingredients:​ Sparkling Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Caramel Color, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid For Flavor

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Pomegranate Vitamin Water

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Berry Blast Mocktail

$5.00

Wild Mule Mocktail

$5.00
Kiwi Sunset Mocktail

Kiwi Sunset Mocktail

$5.00

lime, orange juice, kiwi, agave, mint, sparkling water

Blueberry Mojito Mocktail

Blueberry Mojito Mocktail

$5.00

blueberries, mint, lime juice, agave

Bottle Virgil's Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Delta 8 Juice

$10.00

Beer

Truly Seltzer

$4.00

Funky Buddha Hop Gun

$5.00

Watermelon Dragonfruit

$5.00

Sea Quench

$5.00

Wine

Rose Bottle

Rose Bottle

$30.00

Champagne Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Champagne Bottle

$30.00Out of stock
Pinot Grigio Glass

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$6.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

Obvious Wines #1 Glass

$6.00

Obvious Wines #1 Bottle

$25.00

Obvious Wines #3 Glass

$6.00

Obvious Wines #3 Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$5.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Red Blend Glass Obivious Wine

$5.00

Red Blend Bottle Obvious Wine

$30.00

Farmhouse Red Glass

$5.00

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50
San Pellegrino 16.9oz

San Pellegrino 16.9oz

$3.00

Glass San Pellegrino

$6.00

Cocktails

Blueberry Mojito

$7.00Out of stock
Kiwi Sunset

Kiwi Sunset

$7.00Out of stock

lime, orange juice, kiwi, agave, mint, sparkling water

Wild Mule

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Lemon Breeze

$8.00

Berry Blast

$8.00

Restaurant info

Green Bar & Kitchen embodies the concept of vibrant, plant-based, wholesome eating. Our menu features items including: whole grains, nuts, seeds, veggies, soups, fruits, fresh juices, superfood salads and smoothies, and bakery items ( with many gluten free options too). All menu items are vegan and absolutely delicious! Green Bar & Kitchen is where healthy eating coexists with great taste.

Website

Location

1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

Directions

