Green Bar & Kitchen - 17th Street
1075 SE 17 St
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316
Burgers
Beyond Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, chaos cheese, ketchup, mayo, and pickles
Impossible Burger 2.0
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayo and cheese
Coconut Burger
vegetable protein patty breaded in toasted coconut panko, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle, mayo, mango salsa, sprouts.
GBK Deluxe Burger
roasted vegetable patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, chipotle mayo, sprouts.
BBQ Bacon Cheeze Burger
Impossible or Beyond Patty, Tempeh Bacon, American Cheese, Onion Straws, BBQ Suace + Jalapeno Ranch
Mushroom Onion and Swiss Burger
Impossible or Beyond Patty, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Portabella, Grilled Onion, Artisan Greens, Tomato, Arugula Pesto
Cali Mac-Attack Burger
Impossible or Beyond Patty, Mac n Chez, American Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado + Garlic Aioli
Seattle Burger
Santa fe dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet creeper sauce
Handhelds
Buffalo Tempeh Sandwich
Sprouted tempeh baked in marinade and buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on sliced bread
Hot Chick'N Sandwich
soy protein cutlet, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pickles on a bun
Gyro
Seitan Gyro Meat, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onion, Tzatiki + Warm Pita
Roasted Veggie Wrap
Zucchini, Squash, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Eggplant, Green Leaf, Santa Fe Dressing, Hummus + Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
Soy Chicken Pieces, Romaine, Tomato, Nut+Seed Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Sun Dried Tomato Tortilla
Meatball Panini
Soy Protein Meatballs, Provolone, Marinara + Basil on Ciabatta Bread
Eggplant Parmesan Panini
Fried Eggplant, Provolone, Marinara + Basil on Ciabatta Bread
Bowls
Glass Noodle Bowl
glass noodles, baby bok choy, portobello, onion, Diced bell peppers, broccoli, cilantro, and Firecracker dressing
Baja Bowl
Cilantro Rice, Corn Succotash, Black Beans, Red Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli + Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, + Corn Tortilla Strips
Fried Rice Bowl
Quinoa, Just Egg, Edamame, Carrot, Broccoli, Mung Beans, Firecracker + Creeper Dressing.
Acai Bowl
Dragon Bowl
Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl
Tropical Bowl
Salads
Taco Salad
salad medley, walnut meat, onion, tomato, avocado, jalapeno, chips, sunflower cheese, cashew cheddar cheese, Santa fe dressing.
Power Salad
Salad medley, cabbage, goji berries, pickled onions, almonds, toasted sunflower seeds, quinoa, chickpeas, hemp seeds, cashew truffle dressing
Caribbean Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, Kale, Nut + Seed Parm, Mango, Tomato, Banana Bread Crouton + Caesar Dressing
Ultimate Chopped Salad
Kale, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Carrot, Golden Raisin, Sweet Potato, Farro, Sunflower Seeds + Sherry Maple Vinaigrette
Seafood
Zalmon Sashimi
Freshly Sliced, served with Wasabi and Soy Sauce
No Tuna Sashimi
Freshly Sliced, served with Wasabi and Soy Sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli
Kalamari
Served with a side of Marinara
Fish Filet Sandwich
Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Loaded
Loaded Mac and Cheese
Elbow Noodles, Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked Idaho Potato, Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti
Loaded Fries
Hand Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti
Loaded Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Cheese Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Pico De Gallo and Scallion with a Choice of Sausage Crumble, Walnut Meat, Chili, Black Beans, Broccoli Confetti or Cauliflower Confetti
Friday Loaded Fries
Sides
Regular Fries
hand cut fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Brussel Sprouts
Fried brussel sprouts, lemon, creeper dressing, agave, rice crispies.
Chick'n Nuggets
Mac + Cheese
Avocado Toast
Freshly Chopped Avocado, Cashew Truffle, Roasted Chickpeas, Watermelon Radish, Salt on Toast
Side Salad
Side Salad with Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato and Carrots or a Caesar Salad with Banana Bread Croutons and Nut + Seed Parmesan Cheese
Slaw & Pickle
Soup of the Day
Add Buffalo Tempeh
Add Impossible Patty
Add Beyond Patty
Add GBK Patty
Add Fried Chicken Patty
Add Coconut Burger
Dessert
Brunch 11-3
Tonic Bar
Fitness Fuel Smoothie
almond milk, banana, Vega protein, GF oats, almond butter, salt, cinnamon, pecan
Aztec Dream Smoothie
almond milk, cacao powder, banana, maca, cayenne, clove, dates, cinnamon
Immunity Smoothie
orange juice, coconut water, berries, banana, cinnamon, ginger
Happy Hippie Smoothie
coconut water, spinach, spirulina, pineapple, banana, hemp seeds
Mango Bliss Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Dates, Cinnamon, Pecan
Bannanaberry Smoothie
Green Goddess Smoothie
Kombucha Strawberry Basil
24 Carrot Magic
G Beet K
Spice Up Your Life
Harder then Green
Sweet Green Are Made Of These
One in a Melon
Ginger Shot
Wellness Shot
2 For 1 Juice
2 for 1 Shots
Juice Cleanse (Mini)
Juice Cleanse (1 Day)
Juice Cleanse (3 Day)
Juice Cleanse (5 Day)
Juice Cleanse (7 Day)
Buy 5 Juices Get 1 Free
NA Beverages
Virgils Rootbeer
The soda that started it all. Brewed in small batches by hand to include the flavor of fifteen different all-natural roots and spices. A rich, creamy, full-flavor soda that is deliciously complex and never bitter. Ingredients: Sparkling Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Caramel Color, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid For Flavor
Coconut Water
Lemonade
Pomegranate Vitamin Water
Apple Juice
Berry Blast Mocktail
Wild Mule Mocktail
Kiwi Sunset Mocktail
lime, orange juice, kiwi, agave, mint, sparkling water
Blueberry Mojito Mocktail
blueberries, mint, lime juice, agave
Bottle Virgil's Vanilla Cream
Delta 8 Juice
Wine
Rose Bottle
Champagne Glass
Champagne Bottle
Pinot Grigio Glass
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Pinot Noir Glass
Pinot Noir Bottle
Obvious Wines #1 Glass
Obvious Wines #1 Bottle
Obvious Wines #3 Glass
Obvious Wines #3 Bottle
Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Glass
Pinot Noir Bottle
Red Blend Glass Obivious Wine
Red Blend Bottle Obvious Wine
Farmhouse Red Glass
Cocktails
Dessert
Tonic Bar
Fitness Fuel Smoothie
almond milk, banana, Vega protein, GF oats, almond butter, salt, cinnamon, pecan
Aztec Dream Smoothie
almond milk, cacao powder, banana, maca, cayenne, clove, dates, cinnamon
Immunity Smoothie
orange juice, coconut water, berries, banana, cinnamon, ginger
Happy Hippie Smoothie
coconut water, spinach, spirulina, pineapple, banana, hemp seeds
Mango Bliss Smoothie
Almond Milk, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Dates, Cinnamon, Pecan
24 Carrot Magic
G Beet K
Spice Up Your Life
Harder then Green
Sweet Greens Are Made of These
One in a Melon
Ginger Shot
Wellness Shot
Turmeric Shot
Juice Cleanse (1 Day)
Juice Cleanse (Mini)
NA Beverages
Pomegranate Vitamin Water
Dragonfruit Vitamin Water
Fruit Punch Vitamin Water
Lemonade
Virgils Rootbeer
The soda that started it all. Brewed in small batches by hand to include the flavor of fifteen different all-natural roots and spices. A rich, creamy, full-flavor soda that is deliciously complex and never bitter. Ingredients: Sparkling Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Caramel Color, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid For Flavor
Water
Green Bar & Kitchen embodies the concept of vibrant, plant-based, wholesome eating. Our menu features items including: whole grains, nuts, seeds, veggies, soups, fruits, fresh juices, superfood salads and smoothies, and bakery items ( with many gluten free options too). All menu items are vegan and absolutely delicious! Green Bar & Kitchen is where healthy eating coexists with great taste.
1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316