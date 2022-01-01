Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way

Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Popular Items

WHISKEY BACON BBQ BURGER
HOUSE CAESAR SALAD
WHITE CHEDDAR CURDS

APPS

BEER PRETZELS

$7.99

2FT CHILI & ALE CHEESE NACHO

$16.99

GB LARGE PRETZEL

$18.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

WINGS

$10.99

BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.99

CHEESE CURDS

WHITE CHEDDAR CURDS

$9.99

PRETZEL CURDS

$9.99

BUFFALO CHEESE CURDS

$10.99

SWEET CHILI CHEESE CURDS

$9.99

SALADS

HOUSE CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

STRAWBERRY WALNUT SALAD

$10.99

SOUP

CUP OF CHILI

$3.99

BOWL OF CHILI

$6.99

CUP OF BRAT & BEER CHEESE

$3.99

BOWL OF BRAT & BEER CHEESE

$6.99

BURGERS

CHEESE CURD BURGER

$12.99

PUB CHEESE BURGER

$10.99

PEANUT BUTTER BACON BURGER

$13.99

WHISKEY BACON BBQ BURGER

$12.99

GOUDA PATTY MELT

$11.99

PIZZA

12IN PIZZA

$12.99

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA PIZZA

$15.99

TAILGATER PIZZA

$15.99

FOOTBALL PIZZA

$8.99

ENTREES

WI JAMBALAYA

$16.99

DRUNKEN FISH & CHIPS

$14.99

STEAK & BACON MAC & CHEESE

$14.99
Pretzel Perch

Pretzel Perch

$15.99

Pretzel crusted lake perch, tartar, coleslaw, rye bread, red onion & brew city fries

GBD Reuben

$10.95

BUFFALO RANCH CHICKEN PASTA

$12.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Choice of Side: Fries | Applesauce | Carrots | Garden Salad | Mixed Fruit Cup | Steamed Broccoli Choice of drink: Milk | Apple Juice | Soda | Chocolate Milk

Kids Zoo Crew Tenders

$6.99

Choice of Side: Fries | Applesauce | Carrots | Garden Salad | Mixed Fruit Cup | Steamed Broccoli Choice of drink: Milk | Apple Juice | Soda | Chocolate Milk

Kids Mac & Cheese Wedges

$6.99

Choice of Side: Fries | Applesauce | Carrots | Garden Salad | Mixed Fruit Cup | Steamed Broccoli Choice of drink: Milk | Apple Juice | Soda | Chocolate Milk

Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Choice of Side: Fries | Applesauce | Carrots | Garden Salad | Mixed Fruit Cup | Steamed Broccoli Choice of drink: Milk | Apple Juice | Soda | Chocolate Milk

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Cheesy Football Pizza (1 topping) Choice of Side: Fries | Applesauce | Carrots | Garden Salad | Mixed Fruit Cup | Steamed Broccoli Choice of drink: Milk | Apple Juice | Soda | Chocolate Milk

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Choice of Side: Fries | Applesauce | Carrots | Garden Salad | Mixed Fruit Cup | Steamed Broccoli Choice of drink: Milk | Apple Juice | Soda | Chocolate Milk

SIDE SAUCES (Copy)

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Blu Chz

$0.25

Side Tarter

$0.50

Side Honey mustard

$0.50

Side Ale Chz

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.99

SIDES (Copy)

Side Fries

$1.99

Side Tater Tots

$1.99

Side Veggies

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Dine In, take out and Curb side pick up available!

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

