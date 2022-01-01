Main picView gallery

Green Beans Coffee FL MWR

review star

No reviews yet

123 Fred Bauer St.

Bldg. 630

Pensacola, FL 32508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

House

12oz - House Coffee

$2.65

16oz - House Coffee

$2.95

20oz - House Coffee

$3.25

24oz - House Coffee

$3.55

French

12oz - French

$2.65

16oz - French

$2.95

20oz - French

$3.25

24oz - French

$3.55

Gourmet Tea

12oz - Gourmet Tea

$2.85

16oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.15

20oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.45

24oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.75

16oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$3.15

24oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$3.75

32oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$3.95

12 Cup to Go (96oz)

House Blend

$25.95

Cup of Hot Water

12oz - Hot Water

$0.45

16oz - Hot Water

$0.65

20oz - Hot Water

$0.85

24oz - Hot Water

$1.05

Cafe Mocha

12oz - Mocha

$4.75

16oz - Mocha

$5.40

20oz - Mocha

$5.80

24oz - Mocha

$6.15

16oz Iced - Mocha

$5.40

24oz Iced - Mocha

$6.15

32oz Iced - Mocha

$6.90

Cafe Latte

12oz - Cafe Latte

$4.15

16oz - Cafe Latte

$4.55

20oz - Cafe Latte

$5.05

24oz - Cafe Latte

$5.55

16oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$4.55

24oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$5.55

32oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$6.55

Caramel Latte

12oz - Caramel Latte

$4.75

16oz - Caramel Latte

$5.40

20oz - Caramel Latte

$5.80

24oz - Caramel Latte

$6.15

16oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$5.40

24oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$6.15

32oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$6.90

White Chocolate Mocha

12oz - White Chocolate Mocha

12oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

Cup of Coffee

16oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$5.40

20oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$5.80

24oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$6.15

16oz Iced White Mocha

$5.40

24oz Iced White Mocha

$6.15

32oz Iced White Mocha

$6.90

Espresso Chai

12oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$4.75

16oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$5.40

20oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$5.80

24oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$6.15

16oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$5.40

24oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$6.15

32oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$6.90

Espresso

Double - Espresso

$2.85

Triple - Espresso

$3.35

Quad - Espresso

$3.85

Cappuccino

12oz - Cappuccino

$3.95

16oz - Cappuccino

$4.45

20oz - Cappuccino

$4.95

Macchiato

Double - Macchiato

$2.95

Triple - Macchiato

$3.45

Quad - Macchiato

$3.95

Americano

12oz - Americano

$2.95

16oz - Americano

$3.45

20oz - Americano

$3.95

16oz Iced - Americano

$3.45

24oz Iced - Americano

$3.95

MOAC

24oz - MOAC

$5.45

24oz Iced - MOAC

$5.45

Seasonal Espresso

Test

Spiced Chai Latte

12oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.55

16oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.05

20oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.55

24oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$6.05

16oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.05

24oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$6.05

32oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$6.55

Vanilla Chai Latte

12oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.15

16oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

20oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.20

24oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

16oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

24oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

32oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.25

Hot Chocolate

12oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.95

16oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.45

20oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.95

24oz - Hot Chocolate

$5.45

Spiced Apple Cider

12oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.15

16oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.55

20oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$5.05

24oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$5.55

Cold Milk

16oz - Cold Milk

$2.25

24oz - Cold Milk

$2.75

32oz - Cold Milk

$3.25

Cold Juice

16oz - Cold Juice

$2.95

24oz - Cold Juice

$3.95

32oz - Cold Juice

$4.95

Steamer

12oz - Steamer

$2.95

16oz - Steamer

$3.25

20oz - Steamer

$3.55

24oz - Steamer

$3.85

KIDS

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.65

Kids Steamer

$1.65

Kids Milk

$1.65

Cold Brew

16oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$3.65

24oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$4.35

32oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$5.05

Caramel Frappe

16oz - Caramel Frappe

$5.45

24oz - Caramel Frappe

$5.95

32oz - Caramel Frappe

$6.45

Mocha Frappe

16oz - Mocha Frappe

$5.45

24oz - Mocha Frappe

$5.95

32oz - Mocha Frappe

$6.45

Latte Frappe

16oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$4.95

24oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$5.45

32oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$5.95

Smoothie

16oz - Smoothie

$4.95

24oz - Smoothie

$5.45

32oz - Smoothie

$5.95

Fruit Smoothie

16oz - Fruit Smoothie

$5.25

24oz - Fruit Smoothie

$5.75

32oz - Fruit Smoothie

$6.25

Spiced Chai Smoothie

16oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.25

24oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.75

32oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$6.25

Protein Burst Smoothie

16oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$5.95

24oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$6.65

32oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$7.25

Brewed Iced Tea

16oz - Iced Tea

$2.95

24oz - Iced Tea

$3.45

32oz - Iced Tea

$3.95

Cup of Ice

16oz - Cup of Ice

$0.35

24oz - Cup of Ice

$0.55

32oz - Cup of Ice

$0.75

Pastry

Brownie

$3.75

Sticky Bun

$3.75

Muffin

$3.75

Bagel

$2.50

Butter Croissant

$2.95

Filled Croissant

$3.25

Cookie

$2.50

Muffin 4-Pack

$13.50

Cookie 3-Pack

$5.75

Breakfast

Big Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Bagel Sandwich

$4.95

Croissant Sandwich

$6.95

Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.45

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.45

Packaged Food

Yogurt Parfait

$4.45

Bottled Beverages

Sport Top

$1.95

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Pellegrino Canned

$2.25

Naked Juice

$4.95

Fiji .5L

$2.95

Dry Goods

Potato Chips

$1.75

Power Up

$7.95

Mug

Ceramic Logo Mug

$9.95

Tumbler

Logo Tumbler

$21.95

Chai Cannister

Chai Cannister

$8.95

2lb Coffee Bag

Anniversary Roast

$28.00

House Blend

$24.00

French Roast

$27.00

Espresso Roast

$27.00

Decaf Espresso Roast

$27.00

Decaf French Roast

$27.00

Mt. Tam Cold Brew Filter Packs

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in ad enjoy

Location

123 Fred Bauer St., Bldg. 630, Pensacola, FL 32508

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Beans Coffee - FL Aviation Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
Aviation Plaza NAS Pensacola, FL 32506
View restaurantnext
Hip Pocket Deli
orange starNo Reviews
4124 Barrancas Ave. Pensacola, FL 32506
View restaurantnext
AJ's Seafood Chicken & Grill - 1049 North Navy Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1049 North Navy Blvd Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Pearl & Horn
orange starNo Reviews
3 W Main Street Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Elbow Room
orange starNo Reviews
2213 W Cervantes Street Pensacola, FL 32505
View restaurantnext
Dog House - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
30 S. Palafox Pensacola, FL 32561
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston