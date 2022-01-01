Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Green Beans Coffee - SFO - Terminal 1

90 Reviews

$

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Intl-T3

San Francisco, CA 94128

Order Again

House

12oz - House Coffee

$3.30

16oz - House Coffee

$3.80

20oz - House Coffee

$4.30

24oz - House Coffee

$4.80

French

12oz - French

$3.30

16oz - French

$3.80

20oz - French

$4.30

24oz - French

$4.80

Gourmet Tea

12oz - Gourmet Tea

$2.80

16oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.20

20oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.65

24oz - Gourmet Tea

$4.10

16oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$3.20

24oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$4.10

32oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$4.25

12 Cup to Go (96oz)

House Blend

$25.95

Cup of Hot Water

12oz - Hot Water

$0.45

16oz - Hot Water

$0.65

20oz - Hot Water

$0.85

24oz - Hot Water

$1.05

1.5 Gal Coffee

1.5 Gal Catering Coffee

$36.75

Cafe Mocha

12oz - Mocha

$5.55

16oz - Mocha

$6.05

20oz - Mocha

$6.55

24oz - Mocha

$7.05

16oz Iced - Mocha

$6.05

24oz Iced - Mocha

$7.05

32oz Iced - Mocha

$8.05

Cafe Latte

12oz - Cafe Latte

$4.85

16oz - Cafe Latte

$5.35

20oz - Cafe Latte

$5.85

24oz - Cafe Latte

$6.35

16oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$5.35

24oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$6.35

32oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$7.35

Caramel Latte

12oz - Caramel Latte

$5.55

16oz - Caramel Latte

$6.05

20oz - Caramel Latte

$6.55

24oz - Caramel Latte

$7.05

16oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$6.05

24oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$7.05

32oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$8.05

White Chocolate Mocha

12oz - White Chocolate Mocha

12oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$5.55

Cup of Coffee

16oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$6.05

20oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$6.55

24oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$7.05

16oz Iced White Mocha

$6.05

24oz Iced White Mocha

$7.05

32oz Iced White Mocha

$8.05

Espresso Chai

12oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$5.55

16oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$6.05

20oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$6.55

24oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$7.05

16oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$6.05

24oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$7.05

32oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$8.05

Espresso

Double - Espresso

$3.55

Triple - Espresso

$4.30

Quad - Espresso

$5.15

Cappuccino

12oz - Cappuccino

$4.85

16oz - Cappuccino

$5.35

20oz - Cappuccino

$5.85

Macchiato

Double - Macchiato

$3.65

Triple - Macchiato

$4.40

Quad - Macchiato

$5.15

Americano

12oz - Americano

$3.80

16oz - Americano

$4.30

20oz - Americano

$4.80

16oz Iced - Americano

$4.30

24oz Iced - Americano

$4.80

MOAC

24oz - MOAC

$6.05

24oz Iced - MOAC

$6.05

Seasonal Espresso

Test

Spiced Chai Latte

12oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.85

16oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.55

20oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$6.30

24oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$7.00

16oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.55

24oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$7.00

32oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$7.95

Vanilla Chai Latte

12oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.15

16oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

20oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.20

24oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

16oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

24oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

32oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.25

Hot Chocolate

12oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.35

16oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.85

20oz - Hot Chocolate

$5.35

24oz - Hot Chocolate

$5.85

Spiced Apple Cider

12oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75

16oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.25

20oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.75

24oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$5.25

Cold Milk

16oz - Cold Milk

$2.50

24oz - Cold Milk

$3.00

32oz - Cold Milk

$3.50

Cold Juice

16oz - Cold Juice

$5.95

24oz - Cold Juice

$6.95

32oz - Cold Juice

$7.95

Steamer

12oz - Steamer

$2.95

16oz - Steamer

$3.25

20oz - Steamer

$3.55

24oz - Steamer

$3.85

KIDS

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.65

Kids Steamer

$1.65

Kids Milk

$1.65

Cold Brew

16oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$4.55

24oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$5.95

32oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$6.55

Caramel Frappe

16oz - Caramel Frappe

$5.55

24oz - Caramel Frappe

$6.55

32oz - Caramel Frappe

$7.55

Mocha Frappe

16oz - Mocha Frappe

$5.55

24oz - Mocha Frappe

$6.55

32oz - Mocha Frappe

$7.55

Latte Frappe

16oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$5.35

24oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$6.15

32oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$6.95

Smoothie

16oz - Smoothie

$5.05

24oz - Smoothie

$5.95

32oz - Smoothie

$6.85

Fruit Smoothie

16oz - Fruit Smoothie

$5.55

24oz - Fruit Smoothie

$6.55

32oz - Fruit Smoothie

$7.55

Spiced Chai Smoothie

16oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.45

24oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$6.45

32oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$7.45

Protein Burst Smoothie

16oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$6.05

24oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$7.00

32oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$7.95

Brewed Iced Tea

16oz - Iced Tea

$4.00

24oz - Iced Tea

$4.50

32oz - Iced Tea

$5.00

Cup of Ice

16oz - Cup of Ice

$0.50

24oz - Cup of Ice

$0.75

32oz - Cup of Ice

$1.00

Milk Tea

16oz - Milk Tea

$4.15

24oz - Milk Tea

$4.65

32oz - Milk Tea

$5.15

Boba Coffee

16oz - Boba Coffee

$3.95

24oz - Boba Coffee

$4.50

32oz - Boba Coffee

$4.95

Pastry

Brownie

$4.75

Sticky Bun

$4.95

Muffin

$4.75

Bagel

$2.65

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Filled Croissant

$2.95

Cookie

$3.50

Muffin 4-Pack

$16.50

Cookie 6-Pack

$17.95

Danish

$4.50

Strudel

$4.65

Filled Croissant

$4.75

Apple Fritter

$4.65

Breakfast

Big Breakfast Burrito

Oatmeal

$5.75

English Muffin

Quiche

$8.95

Croissant Sandwich

$13.65

Sandwich

Turkey Croissant

$13.85

Chicken Pesto

$13.85

Cuban Panini

$13.85

Egg Salad Croissant

$13.85

Tuna Salad Croissant

$13.85

Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

$13.85

Super Star Noodles

$15.10

Chicken Caesar

$13.05

Wrap

Samusa Wrap

$13.85

Packaged Food

11oz Epicurean

$10.85

Epicurean

$8.75

Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Cheese Tray

$13.85

Fruit

$7.95

Overnight Oats

$7.95

Chia Pudding

$7.95

UR Bar

$5.05

Bottled Beverages

Voila Juice

$8.95

Pronto Water

$4.25

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Canned Pelligrino

$2.75

Better Booch Kombucha

$7.95

Brew Dr Kombucha

$7.95

Wild Tonic Kombucha

$6.95

Dry Goods

Potato Chips

$2.50

Pistachios

$6.95

Funky Chunky

$7.95

88 Acres Bar

$3.45

Brittle

$8.95

Clean Bar

$2.95

Gourmet Nut Power Up

$8.95

Cashews Nuts+Nuts

$9.95

Almonds Nuts + Nuts

$7.95

Tomato Chips

$3.95

88 Acres Seednola

$9.95

Mug

Ceramic Logo Mug

$9.95

Tumbler

Logo Tumbler

$21.95

Chai Cannister

Chai Cannister

$8.95

2lb Coffee Bag

Anniversary Roast

$28.00

House Blend

$24.00

French Roast

$27.00

Espresso Roast

$27.00

Decaf Espresso Roast

$27.00

Decaf French Roast

$27.00

Mt. Tam Cold Brew Filter Packs

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Our Heart's in Every Cup

Website

Location

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Intl-T3, San Francisco, CA 94128

Directions

