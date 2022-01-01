Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Beans Coffee Test Lab (Corp)

review star

No reviews yet

Bldg 2013

Fort Knox, KY 40121

House

12oz - House Coffee

$2.65

16oz - House Coffee

$2.95

20oz - House Coffee

$3.25

24oz - House Coffee

$3.55

French

12oz - French

$2.65

16oz - French

$2.95

20oz - French

$3.25

24oz - French

$3.55

Gourmet Tea

12oz - Gourmet Tea

$2.85

16oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.15

20oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.45

24oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.75

16oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$3.15

24oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$3.75

32oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$3.95

12 Cup to Go (96oz)

House Blend

$25.95

Cup of Hot Water

12oz - Hot Water

$0.45

16oz - Hot Water

$0.65

20oz - Hot Water

$0.85

24oz - Hot Water

$1.05

Cafe Mocha

12oz - Mocha

$4.75

16oz - Mocha

$5.40

20oz - Mocha

$5.80

24oz - Mocha

$6.15

16oz Iced - Mocha

$5.40

24oz Iced - Mocha

$6.15

32oz Iced - Mocha

$6.90

Cafe Latte

12oz - Cafe Latte

$4.15

16oz - Cafe Latte

$4.55

20oz - Cafe Latte

$5.05

24oz - Cafe Latte

$5.55

16oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$4.55

24oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$5.55

32oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$6.55

Caramel Latte

12oz - Caramel Latte

$4.75

16oz - Caramel Latte

$5.40

20oz - Caramel Latte

$5.80

24oz - Caramel Latte

$6.15

16oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$5.40

24oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$6.15

32oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$6.90

White Chocolate Mocha

12oz - White Chocolate Mocha

12oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

Cup of Coffee

16oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$5.40

20oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$5.80

24oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$6.15

16oz Iced White Mocha

$5.40

24oz Iced White Mocha

$6.15

32oz Iced White Mocha

$6.90

Espresso Chai

12oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$4.75

16oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$5.40

20oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$5.80

24oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$6.15

16oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$5.40

24oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$6.15

32oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$6.90

Espresso

Double - Espresso

$2.85

Triple - Espresso

$3.35

Quad - Espresso

$3.85

Cappuccino

12oz - Cappuccino

$3.95

16oz - Cappuccino

$4.45

20oz - Cappuccino

$4.95

Macchiato

Double - Macchiato

$2.95

Triple - Macchiato

$3.45

Quad - Macchiato

$3.95

Americano

12oz - Americano

$2.95

16oz - Americano

$3.45

20oz - Americano

$3.95

16oz Iced - Americano

$3.45

24oz Iced - Americano

$3.95

MOAC

24oz - MOAC

$5.45

24oz Iced - MOAC

$5.45

Seasonal Espresso

Test

Spiced Chai Latte

12oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.55

16oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.05

20oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.55

24oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$6.05

16oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.05

24oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$6.05

32oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$6.55

Vanilla Chai Latte

12oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.15

16oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

20oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.20

24oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

16oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

24oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

32oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.25

Hot Chocolate

12oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.95

16oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.45

20oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.95

24oz - Hot Chocolate

$5.45

Spiced Apple Cider

12oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.15

16oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.55

20oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$5.05

24oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$5.55

Cold Milk

16oz - Cold Milk

$2.25

24oz - Cold Milk

$2.75

32oz - Cold Milk

$3.25

Cold Juice

16oz - Cold Juice

$2.95

24oz - Cold Juice

$3.95

32oz - Cold Juice

$4.95

Steamer

12oz - Steamer

$2.95

16oz - Steamer

$3.25

20oz - Steamer

$3.55

24oz - Steamer

$3.85

KIDS

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.65

Kids Steamer

$1.65

Kids Milk

$1.65

Cold Brew

16oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$3.65

24oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$4.35

32oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$5.05

Caramel Frappe

16oz - Caramel Frappe

$5.45

24oz - Caramel Frappe

$5.95

32oz - Caramel Frappe

$6.45

Mocha Frappe

16oz - Mocha Frappe

$5.45

24oz - Mocha Frappe

$5.95

32oz - Mocha Frappe

$6.45

Latte Frappe

16oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$4.95

24oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$5.45

32oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$5.95

Smoothie

16oz - Smoothie

$4.95

24oz - Smoothie

$5.45

32oz - Smoothie

$5.95

Fruit Smoothie

16oz - Fruit Smoothie

$5.25

24oz - Fruit Smoothie

$5.75

32oz - Fruit Smoothie

$6.25

Spiced Chai Smoothie

16oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.25

24oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.75

32oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$6.25

Protein Burst Smoothie

16oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$5.95

24oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$6.65

32oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$7.25

Brewed Iced Tea

16oz - Iced Tea

$2.95

24oz - Iced Tea

$3.45

32oz - Iced Tea

$3.95

Cup of Ice

16oz - Cup of Ice

$0.35

24oz - Cup of Ice

$0.55

32oz - Cup of Ice

$0.75

Mug

Ceramic Logo Mug

$9.95

Tumbler

Logo Tumbler

$21.95

Chai Cannister

Chai Cannister

$8.95

2lb Coffee Bag

Anniversary Roast

$28.00

House Blend

$24.00

French Roast

$27.00

Espresso Roast

$27.00

Decaf Espresso Roast

$27.00

Decaf French Roast

$27.00

Mt. Tam Cold Brew Filter Packs

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Green Beans Coffee - Test Lab

