Green Beans Coffee Test Lab (Corp)
Bldg 2013
Fort Knox, KY 40121
House
Gourmet Tea
12 Cup to Go (96oz)
Cup of Hot Water
Cafe Mocha
Cafe Latte
Caramel Latte
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso Chai
Americano
Seasonal Espresso
Spiced Chai Latte
Vanilla Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Spiced Apple Cider
Latte Frappe
Spiced Chai Smoothie
Protein Burst Smoothie
Brewed Iced Tea
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Green Beans Coffee - Test Lab
Bldg 2013, Fort Knox, KY 40121
