Green Brothers Juice-Dilworth 2230 Park Road, Unit 103
No reviews yet
2230 PARK ROAD, UNIT 103
Charlotte, NC 28203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FEATURED: Fall Menu
Trick or Treat Yo'Self
In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana, organic pumpkin seeds, organic dates, grass fed vanilla why protein drizzled with activated charcoal honey. All proceeds donated to CLT local Roof Above organization battling homelessness.
Autumn Gold Bowl
In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana blended then topped with Fall Maple GF granola, banana, sliced organic dates, organic pumpkin seeds, Nutella, and organic honey!
Fresh & Easy
High Protein
Super Doc
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Grass Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Coconut Oil
Energizer 2.0
In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Maca Root, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Mr. Joe
In House Almond Milk, Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Ceylon Cinnamon, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Bananas
Superfood
Green Hornet
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli
AB&J
Local Apple Juice, Flax Oil, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
So Fresh So Green
Local Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Broccoli
Berry Fit
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Maven
Coconut Milk, Almond Butter, Ginger, Spinach, Banana, Blueberry, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein
Master Detox
Local Apple Juice, In House Almond MIlk, Mint, Spirulina, Mango, Banana
Top Shelf
Bulletproof
Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Spinach, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Cacao Nibs, Vegan Pea Protein, Medjool Dates, Banana
Captain Clutch
Local Apple Juice, In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Coconut Oil, Kale, Blueberry Banana
Powerlunch
Coconut Water, Whole Almonds, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Blueberry, Banana
MadGainz
Local Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Banana, Broccoli, Blue Majik, BCAA
Healthy as Hale
Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Kale, Spirulina, Durian, Brain-On, Banana, Coconut Oil, Vegan Pea Protein
Kids
Hulk Jr
Local Apple Juice, Spinach, Banana, Mango
Brainiac
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Avocado, Banana
Little Angel
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Broccoli
Green Goddess - Kids
Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana
Sir Purr - Kids
In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana
Pitaya Pick Me Up - Kids
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya
Smoothie Bowls
OG Big Sexy Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry, Acai Topped With GF Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Honey
Nutty By Nature Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Almond Slices, Mulberry, Almond Butter, Honey
Hulk Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Spinach, Mango, Banana Topped With GF Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter, Honey
Crave A Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Enderly Cold Brew Coffee, Blueberry, Banana, Acai Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Hazelnut Spread, Honey
One In A Melon Bowl
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Watermelon, Banana Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Biscoff's Cookie Butter, Honey
Baked Goods
Grab & Go
Boxed Just Water (1 Liter)
Boxed Water
Recylce Friendly
Boxed Water (Flavored)
Recylce Friendly
Elderberry Syrup
Local Elderberry Small Business - Great for immune support
Energy Bites
Green Brothers recipe, made by local small business
Golden Bone Broth (pint)
Local Small Business Brave Broth
Lenny Boy Kombuca
Local Small Kombucha Business
Protein Hearts
Chocolate Protein Hearts
Updog Kombucha
Local Small Kombucha Business
Cold Pressed Juice
Aww Kale Yeah
Double Kale, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon, Jalapeno
Cell Recharge
Celery, Lemon
DTox Me
Cucumber, Mint, Carrot, Apple, Lemon
Greenade
Mylk
Sprouted Almonds, Medjool Dates, Ceylon Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt, Filtered Water
Recover Me
Coconut Water, Watermelon, Apple, Beet, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalaya Pink Salt
Regulator
Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Coconut Water
Wellness Shots
Cold Busta
Lemon, Ginger, Garlic, Jalapeno, Beet, Turmeric, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper
Boost Me Up
Living B12, Yerba Mate, Lemon
Hot Shot
Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper
Full Court Press
Cold Pressed Greens, Cucumber, Spirulina, E3 Live
Beauty Shot
Lemon, Acai, Pitaya, Pearl Powder, Shisandra Powder, Probiotics
Chill Shot
Apple, Mint, Blue Majik, L-Theanine, 10mg CBD oil
Smoothie Bags
Smoothie Bag: AB&J
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Green Hornet
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Mr. Joe
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Energizer 2.0
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Master Detox
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Captain Clutch
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Healthy as Hale
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Powerlunch
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Bulletproof
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Vegan Meals
FEATURED: Fall Menu
Trick or Treat Yo'Self
In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana, organic pumpkin seeds, organic dates, grass fed vanilla why protein drizzled with activated charcoal honey. All proceeds donated to CLT local Roof Above organization battling homelessness.
Autumn Gold Bowl
In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana blended then topped with Fall Maple GF granola, banana, sliced organic dates, organic pumpkin seeds, Nutella, and organic honey!
Fresh & Easy
High Protein
Super Doc
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Grass Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Coconut Oil
Energizer 2.0
In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Maca Root, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Mr. Joe
In House Almond Milk, Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Ceylon Cinnamon, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Bananas
Superfood
Green Hornet
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli
AB&J
Local Apple Juice, Flax Oil, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
So Fresh So Green
Local Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Broccoli
Berry Fit
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Maven
Coconut Milk, Almond Butter, Ginger, Spinach, Banana, Blueberry, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein
Master Detox
Local Apple Juice, In House Almond MIlk, Mint, Spirulina, Mango, Banana
Top Shelf
Bulletproof
Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Spinach, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Cacao Nibs, Vegan Pea Protein, Medjool Dates, Banana
Captain Clutch
Local Apple Juice, In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Coconut Oil, Kale, Blueberry Banana
Powerlunch
Coconut Water, Whole Almonds, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Blueberry, Banana
MadGainz
Local Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Banana, Broccoli, Blue Majik, BCAA
Healthy as Hale
Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Kale, Spirulina, Durian, Brain-On, Banana, Coconut Oil, Vegan Pea Protein
Kids
Hulk Jr
Local Apple Juice, Spinach, Banana, Mango
Brainiac
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Avocado, Banana
Little Angel
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Broccoli
Green Goddess - Kids
Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana
Sir Purr - Kids
In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana
Pitaya Pick Me Up - Kids
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya
Smoothie Bowls
OG Big Sexy Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry, Acai Topped With GF Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Honey
Nutty By Nature Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Almond Slices, Mulberry, Almond Butter, Honey
Hulk Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Spinach, Mango, Banana Topped With GF Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter, Honey
Crave A Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Enderly Cold Brew Coffee, Blueberry, Banana, Acai Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Hazelnut Spread, Honey
One In A Melon Bowl
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Watermelon, Banana Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Biscoff's Cookie Butter, Honey
Baked Goods
Grab & Go
Boxed Just Water (1 Liter)
Boxed Water
Recylce Friendly
Boxed Water (Flavored)
Recylce Friendly
Elderberry Syrup
Local Elderberry Small Business - Great for immune support
Energy Bites
Green Brothers recipe, made by local small business
Golden Bone Broth (pint)
Local Small Business Brave Broth
Lenny Boy Kombuca
Local Small Kombucha Business
Protein Hearts
Chocolate Protein Hearts
Updog Kombucha
Local Small Kombucha Business
Cold Pressed Juice
Aww Kale Yeah
Double Kale, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon, Jalapeno
Cell Recharge
Celery, Lemon
DTox Me
Cucumber, Mint, Carrot, Apple, Lemon
Greenade
Mylk
Sprouted Almonds, Medjool Dates, Ceylon Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt, Filtered Water
Recover Me
Coconut Water, Watermelon, Apple, Beet, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalaya Pink Salt
Regulator
Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Coconut Water
Wellness Shots
Cold Busta
Lemon, Ginger, Garlic, Jalapeno, Beet, Turmeric, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper
Boost Me Up
Living B12, Yerba Mate, Lemon
Hot Shot
Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper
Full Court Press
Cold Pressed Greens, Cucumber, Spirulina, E3 Live
Beauty Shot
Lemon, Acai, Pitaya, Pearl Powder, Shisandra Powder, Probiotics
Chill Shot
Apple, Mint, Blue Majik, L-Theanine, 10mg CBD oil
Smoothie Bags
Smoothie Bag: AB&J
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Green Hornet
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Mr. Joe
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Energizer 2.0
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Master Detox
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Captain Clutch
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Healthy as Hale
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Powerlunch
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Smoothie Bag: Bulletproof
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
Vegan Meals (Available Tues - Sun)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Juices, smoothies, and Acai bowls made with only real ingredients, nothing added or altered.
2230 PARK ROAD, UNIT 103, Charlotte, NC 28203