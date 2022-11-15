  • Home
Green Brothers Juice- Piper Glen 6432 Rea Road Suite, A-2

No reviews yet

6432 Rea Road Suite, A-2

Charlotte, NC 28277

FEATURED: Fall Menu

Trick or Treat Yo'Self

Trick or Treat Yo'Self

$10.75

In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana, organic pumpkin seeds, organic dates, grass fed vanilla why protein drizzled with activated charcoal honey. All proceeds donated to CLT local Roof Above organization battling homelessness.

Autumn Gold Bowl

Autumn Gold Bowl

$11.95

In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana blended then topped with Fall Maple GF granola, banana, sliced organic dates, organic pumpkin seeds, Nutella, and organic honey!

Fresh & Easy

Green Goddess

$8.35

Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana

Sir Purr

Sir Purr

$8.35

In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana

Pitaya Pick Me Up

$8.35

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya

High Protein

Super Doc

$9.50

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Grass Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Coconut Oil

Energizer 2.0

Energizer 2.0

$9.50

In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Maca Root, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

Mr. Joe

Mr. Joe

$9.50

In House Almond Milk, Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Ceylon Cinnamon, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Bananas

Superfood

Green Hornet

$10.25

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli

AB&J

$10.25

Local Apple Juice, Flax Oil, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

So Fresh So Green

$10.25

Local Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Broccoli

Berry Fit

$10.25

Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

Maven

$10.25

Coconut Milk, Almond Butter, Ginger, Spinach, Banana, Blueberry, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein

Master Detox

$10.25

Local Apple Juice, In House Almond MIlk, Mint, Spirulina, Mango, Banana

Top Shelf

Bulletproof

$11.95

Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Spinach, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Cacao Nibs, Vegan Pea Protein, Medjool Dates, Banana

Captain Clutch

$11.95

Local Apple Juice, In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Coconut Oil, Kale, Blueberry Banana

Powerlunch

$11.95

Coconut Water, Whole Almonds, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Blueberry, Banana

MadGainz

$11.95

Local Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Banana, Broccoli, Blue Majik, BCAA

Healthy as Hale

$11.95

Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Kale, Spirulina, Durian, Brain-On, Banana, Coconut Oil, Vegan Pea Protein

Kids

Hulk Jr

$6.00

Local Apple Juice, Spinach, Banana, Mango

Brainiac

$6.00

Coconut Water, Blueberry, Avocado, Banana

Little Angel

$6.00

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Broccoli

Green Goddess - Kids

$6.00

Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana

Sir Purr - Kids

$6.00

In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana

Pitaya Pick Me Up - Kids

$6.00

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya

Smoothie Bowls

OG Big Sexy Bowl

$14.25

In House Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry, Acai Topped With GF Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Honey

Nutty By Nature Bowl

$14.25

In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Almond Slices, Mulberry, Almond Butter, Honey

Hulk Bowl

$14.25

In House Almond Milk, Spinach, Mango, Banana Topped With GF Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter, Honey

Crave A Bowl

$14.25

In House Almond Milk, Enderly Cold Brew Coffee, Blueberry, Banana, Acai Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Hazelnut Spread, Honey

One In A Melon Bowl

$14.25

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Watermelon, Banana Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Biscoff's Cookie Butter, Honey

Baked Goods

Bravo Bakery Macarons

$2.50

Local Small Business. Gluten Free

Oh Crumb Bakery Poptart

$4.60

Local Vegan/GF Small Business

Honeybear Bakeshop Cookies (GF)

$6.25

Honeybear Bakeshop Cookies (V, GF)

$6.25

Grab & Go

Boxed Just Water (1 Liter)

$5.00

Boxed Water

$3.50

Recylce Friendly

Boxed Water (Flavored)

$3.99

Recylce Friendly

Elderberry Syrup

$40.00

Local Elderberry Small Business - Great for immune support

Energy Bites

$4.50

Green Brothers recipe, made by local small business

Golden Bone Broth (pint)

$13.00

Local Small Business Brave Broth

Lenny Boy Kombuca

$4.50

Local Small Kombucha Business

Protein Hearts

$4.95

Chocolate Protein Hearts

Updog Kombucha

$4.25

Local Small Kombucha Business

Cold Pressed Juice

Aww Kale Yeah

$10.65

Double Kale, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon, Jalapeno

Cell Recharge

$10.65

Celery, Lemon

DTox Me

$10.65

Cucumber, Mint, Carrot, Apple, Lemon

Greenade

$10.65

Mylk

$10.65

Sprouted Almonds, Medjool Dates, Ceylon Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt, Filtered Water

Recover Me

$10.65

Coconut Water, Watermelon, Apple, Beet, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalaya Pink Salt

Regulator

$10.65

Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Coconut Water

Wellness Shots

Cold Busta

$6.00

Lemon, Ginger, Garlic, Jalapeno, Beet, Turmeric, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper

Boost Me Up

$6.00

Living B12, Yerba Mate, Lemon

Hot Shot

$6.00

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

Full Court Press

$6.00

Cold Pressed Greens, Cucumber, Spirulina, E3 Live

Beauty Shot

$6.00

Lemon, Acai, Pitaya, Pearl Powder, Shisandra Powder, Probiotics

Chill Shot

$6.00

Apple, Mint, Blue Majik, L-Theanine, 10mg CBD oil

Smoothie Bags

Smoothie Bag: AB&J

$6.50

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Green Hornet

$7.25

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Mr. Joe

$6.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Energizer 2.0

$6.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Master Detox

$6.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Captain Clutch

$7.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Healthy as Hale

$7.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Powerlunch

$7.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Bulletproof

$7.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Vegan Meals