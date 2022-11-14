Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Green Brothers @ Southend 2725-B South Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2725-B South Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Doc

FEATURED: Fall Menu

Trick or Treat Yo'Self

Trick or Treat Yo'Self

$10.75

In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana, organic pumpkin seeds, organic dates, grass fed vanilla why protein drizzled with activated charcoal honey. All proceeds donated to CLT local Roof Above organization battling homelessness.

Autumn Gold Bowl

Autumn Gold Bowl

$11.95

In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana blended then topped with Fall Maple GF granola, banana, sliced organic dates, organic pumpkin seeds, Nutella, and organic honey!

Fresh & Easy

Green Goddess

$8.35

Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana

Sir Purr

Sir Purr

$8.35

In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana

Pitaya Pick Me Up

$8.35

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya

High Protein

Super Doc

$9.50

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Grass Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Coconut Oil

Energizer 2.0

Energizer 2.0

$9.50

In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Maca Root, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

Mr. Joe

Mr. Joe

$9.50

In House Almond Milk, Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Ceylon Cinnamon, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Bananas

Superfood

Green Hornet

$10.25

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli

AB&J

$10.25

Local Apple Juice, Flax Oil, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

So Fresh So Green

$10.25

Local Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Broccoli

Berry Fit

$10.25

Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

Maven

$10.25

Coconut Milk, Almond Butter, Ginger, Spinach, Banana, Blueberry, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein

Master Detox

$10.25

Local Apple Juice, In House Almond MIlk, Mint, Spirulina, Mango, Banana

Top Shelf

Bulletproof

$11.95

Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Spinach, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Cacao Nibs, Vegan Pea Protein, Medjool Dates, Banana

Captain Clutch

$11.95

Local Apple Juice, In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Coconut Oil, Kale, Blueberry Banana

Powerlunch

$11.95

Coconut Water, Whole Almonds, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Blueberry, Banana

MadGainz

$11.95

Local Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Banana, Broccoli, Blue Majik, BCAA

Healthy as Hale

$11.95

Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Kale, Spirulina, Durian, Brain-On, Banana, Coconut Oil, Vegan Pea Protein

Kids

Hulk Jr

$6.00

Local Apple Juice, Spinach, Banana, Mango

Brainiac

$6.00

Coconut Water, Blueberry, Avocado, Banana

Little Angel

$6.00

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Broccoli

Green Goddess - Kids

$6.00

Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana

Sir Purr - Kids

$6.00

In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana

Pitaya Pick Me Up - Kids

$6.00

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya

Smoothie Bowls

OG Big Sexy Bowl

$14.25

In House Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry, Acai Topped With GF Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Honey

Nutty By Nature Bowl

$14.25

In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Almond Slices, Mulberry, Almond Butter, Honey

Hulk Bowl

$14.25

In House Almond Milk, Spinach, Mango, Banana Topped With GF Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter, Honey

Crave A Bowl

$14.25

In House Almond Milk, Enderly Cold Brew Coffee, Blueberry, Banana, Acai Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Hazelnut Spread, Honey

One In A Melon Bowl

$14.25

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Watermelon, Banana Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Biscoff's Cookie Butter, Honey

Baked Goods

Bravo Bakery Macarons

$2.50

Local Small Business. Gluten Free

Oh Crumb Bakery Poptart

$4.60

Local Vegan/GF Small Business

Honeybear Bakeshop Cookies (GF)

$6.25

Honeybear Bakeshop Cookies (V, GF)

$6.25

Grab & Go

Boxed Just Water (1 Liter)

$5.00

Boxed Water

$3.50

Recylce Friendly

Boxed Water (Flavored)

$3.99

Recylce Friendly

Elderberry Syrup

$40.00

Local Elderberry Small Business - Great for immune support

Energy Bites

$4.50

Green Brothers recipe, made by local small business

Golden Bone Broth (pint)

$13.00

Local Small Business Brave Broth

Lenny Boy Kombuca

$4.50

Local Small Kombucha Business

Protein Hearts

$4.95

Chocolate Protein Hearts

Updog Kombucha

$4.25

Local Small Kombucha Business

Cold Pressed Juice

Aww Kale Yeah

$10.65

Double Kale, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon, Jalapeno

Cell Recharge

$10.65

Celery, Lemon

DTox Me

$10.65

Cucumber, Mint, Carrot, Apple, Lemon

Greenade

$10.65

Mylk

$10.65

Sprouted Almonds, Medjool Dates, Ceylon Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt, Filtered Water

Recover Me

$10.65

Coconut Water, Watermelon, Apple, Beet, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalaya Pink Salt

Regulator

$10.65

Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Coconut Water

Wellness Shots

Cold Busta

$6.00

Lemon, Ginger, Garlic, Jalapeno, Beet, Turmeric, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper

Boost Me Up

$6.00

Living B12, Yerba Mate, Lemon

Hot Shot

$6.00

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

Full Court Press

$6.00

Cold Pressed Greens, Cucumber, Spirulina, E3 Live

Beauty Shot

$6.00

Lemon, Acai, Pitaya, Pearl Powder, Shisandra Powder, Probiotics

Chill Shot

$6.00

Apple, Mint, Blue Majik, L-Theanine, 10mg CBD oil

Smoothie Bags

Smoothie Bag: AB&J

$6.50

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Green Hornet

$7.25

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Mr. Joe

$6.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Energizer 2.0

$6.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Master Detox

$6.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Captain Clutch

$7.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Healthy as Hale

$7.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Powerlunch

$7.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Bulletproof

$7.00

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Vegan Meals

NOURISH Soup

$7.95

NOURISH Salad of the Week

$13.95

NOURISH Power Bowl

$14.95

NOURISH Baked Oats

$4.95

NOURISH Entree

$13.95

FEATURED: Fall Menu

Trick or Treat Yo'Self

Trick or Treat Yo'Self

$12.36

In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana, organic pumpkin seeds, organic dates, grass fed vanilla why protein drizzled with activated charcoal honey. All proceeds donated to CLT local Roof Above organization battling homelessness.

Autumn Gold Bowl

Autumn Gold Bowl

$13.74

In house unsweetened almond milk, organic pumpkin puree, organic pumpkin spice, banana blended then topped with Fall Maple GF granola, banana, sliced organic dates, organic pumpkin seeds, Nutella, and organic honey!

Fresh & Easy

Green Goddess

$9.60

Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana

Sir Purr

Sir Purr

$9.60

In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana

Pitaya Pick Me Up

$9.60

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya

High Protein

Super Doc

$10.93

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Grass Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Coconut Oil

Energizer 2.0

Energizer 2.0

$10.93

In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Maca Root, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

Mr. Joe

Mr. Joe

$10.93

In House Almond Milk, Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Ceylon Cinnamon, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Bananas

Superfood

Green Hornet

$11.79

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli

AB&J

$11.79

Local Apple Juice, Flax Oil, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

So Fresh So Green

$11.79

Local Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Broccoli

Berry Fit

$11.79

Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein

Maven

$11.79

Coconut Milk, Almond Butter, Ginger, Spinach, Banana, Blueberry, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein

Master Detox

$11.79

Local Apple Juice, In House Almond MIlk, Mint, Spirulina, Mango, Banana

Top Shelf

Bulletproof

$13.74

Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Spinach, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Cacao Nibs, Vegan Pea Protein, Medjool Dates, Banana

Captain Clutch

$13.74

Local Apple Juice, In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Coconut Oil, Kale, Blueberry Banana

Powerlunch

$13.74

Coconut Water, Whole Almonds, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Blueberry, Banana

MadGainz

$13.74

Local Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Banana, Broccoli, Blue Majik, BCAA

Healthy as Hale

$13.74

Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Kale, Spirulina, Durian, Brain-On, Banana, Coconut Oil, Vegan Pea Protein

Kids

Hulk Jr

$6.90

Local Apple Juice, Spinach, Banana, Mango

Brainiac

$6.90

Coconut Water, Blueberry, Avocado, Banana

Little Angel

$6.90

In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Broccoli

Green Goddess - Kids

$6.90

Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana

Sir Purr - Kids

$6.90

In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana

Pitaya Pick Me Up - Kids

$6.90

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya

Smoothie Bowls

OG Big Sexy Bowl

$16.39

In House Almond Milk, Banana, Blueberry, Acai Topped With GF Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Honey

Nutty By Nature Bowl

$16.39

In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Almond Slices, Mulberry, Almond Butter, Honey

Hulk Bowl

$16.39

In House Almond Milk, Spinach, Mango, Banana Topped With GF Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter, Honey

Crave A Bowl

$16.39

In House Almond Milk, Enderly Cold Brew Coffee, Blueberry, Banana, Acai Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Hazelnut Spread, Honey

One In A Melon Bowl

$16.39

Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Watermelon, Banana Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Biscoff's Cookie Butter, Honey

Baked Goods

Bravo Bakery Macarons

$2.88

Local Small Business. Gluten Free

Oh Crumb Bakery Poptart

$5.18

Local Vegan/GF Small Business

Honeybear Bakeshop Cookies (GF)

$7.19

Honeybear Bakeshop Cookies (V, GF)

$7.19

Grab & Go

Boxed Just Water (1 Liter)

$5.75

Boxed Water

$4.03

Recylce Friendly

Boxed Water (Flavored)

$4.59

Recylce Friendly

Elderberry Syrup

$46.00

Local Elderberry Small Business - Great for immune support

Energy Bites

$5.18

Green Brothers recipe, made by local small business

Golden Bone Broth (pint)

$14.95

Local Small Business Brave Broth

Lenny Boy Kombuca

$5.18

Local Small Kombucha Business

Protein Hearts

$5.69

Chocolate Protein Hearts

Updog Kombucha

$4.89

Local Small Kombucha Business

Cold Pressed Juice

Aww Kale Yeah

$12.25

Double Kale, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon, Jalapeno

Cell Recharge

$12.25

Celery, Lemon

DTox Me

$12.25

Cucumber, Mint, Carrot, Apple, Lemon

Greenade

$12.25

Mylk

$12.25

Sprouted Almonds, Medjool Dates, Ceylon Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt, Filtered Water

Recover Me

$12.25

Coconut Water, Watermelon, Apple, Beet, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalaya Pink Salt

Regulator

$12.25

Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Coconut Water

Wellness Shots

Cold Busta

$6.90

Lemon, Ginger, Garlic, Jalapeno, Beet, Turmeric, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper

Boost Me Up

$6.90

Living B12, Yerba Mate, Lemon

Hot Shot

$6.90

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

Full Court Press

$6.90

Cold Pressed Greens, Cucumber, Spirulina, E3 Live

Beauty Shot

$6.90

Lemon, Acai, Pitaya, Pearl Powder, Shisandra Powder, Probiotics

Chill Shot

$6.90

Apple, Mint, Blue Majik, L-Theanine, 10mg CBD oil

Smoothie Bags

Smoothie Bag: AB&J

$7.48

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Green Hornet

$7.48

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Mr. Joe

$6.90

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Energizer 2.0

$6.90

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Master Detox

$6.90

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Captain Clutch

$8.05

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Healthy as Hale

$8.05

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Powerlunch

$8.05

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Smoothie Bag: Bulletproof

$8.05

Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid

Vegan Meals (Available Tues - Sun)

NOURISH Soup

$9.14

NOURISH Salad of the Week

$16.04

NOURISH Power Bowl

$17.19

NOURISH Baked Oats

$5.69

NOURISH Entree

$16.04
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2725-B South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Directions

Gallery
Green Brothers @ Southend image
ac7b0c09-718f-4d26-b6ab-033eb3b8b262 image
Green Brothers @ Southend image

Similar restaurants in your area

Village Juice & Kitchen - Charlotte Optimist Hall
orange starNo Reviews
1115 North Brevard Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Green Brothers Juice- South Park (Foxcroft) - 7802 A Fairview Road
orange starNo Reviews
7802 A FAIRVIEW RD Charlotte, NC 28226
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Rivergate
orange star4.7 • 1,089
14136 Rivergate Pkwy Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
The Lights Juicery & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 587
16631 Lancaster Hwy Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Myers Park
orange star4.7 • 661
2927 Selwyn Ave Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
zClean Juice - zQuail Corners
orange star4.7 • 448
8428 Park Road Charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston