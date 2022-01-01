Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Green Cafe - Lakeville

review star

No reviews yet

9 Sharon Rd

Lakeville, CT 06039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Henny Penny
Gobbler
Side of Fries

Juices

Ginger Lemonade Cleanse

$6.00

Ginger, Lemon, and Water, with a touch of Maple Syrup

Mean Green

$8.49

Smoothies

Chocolate Almond

$7.45

Peanut or Sun Nut Butter, Plant-Based Chocolate Protein, Banana, Milk of Choice

Vanilla Protein

$7.45

Banana, Plant-Based Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon, Milk of Choice

Mixed Berry

$7.45

Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Banana, Milk of Choice

Green Calming

$7.45

Spinach, Banana, Touch of Maple Syrup, Milk of Choice

Mango Banana Smoothie

$7.45

Mango, Banana, Milk of Choice

Banana Banana Smoothie

$7.45

Two Bananas, Maple Syrup, Touch of Cinnamon, Milk of Choice

Tropical Smoothie

$7.45

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.45

Strawberry, Banana, Milk of Choice

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.50

Pinapple, Coconut, Banana and Your choice of milk

Coffee & Tea

Small Coffee

$2.25

Medium Coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$3.25

Cafe au Lait

$2.95

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Harney & Son's green tea. Brewed in house.

Iced Black Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Harney & Son's black tea. Brewed in house.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.25

12 Oz Latte

$4.00

16 Oz Latte

$4.75

12 Oz Cappuccino

$4.00

16 Oz Cappuccino

$4.75

16 Oz Golden Milk Turmeric Latte

$6.50

16 Oz Green Tea Matcha Latte

$6.50

16 Oz Iced Green Tea Matcha Latte

$6.50

Bottled Drinks

Spin Drift

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Lemonade bottled

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Starters

Avocado Protein Toast

$9.50

House-made hummus spread, fresh avocado, heirloom tomatoes, with a balsamic drizzle

Chipotle Hummus Avocado Toast

$9.50

Chipotle house-made hummus spread, fresh avocado, heirloom tomatoes, with a ranch drizzle

Tots

$5.00

Hot and Spicy Tots

$5.00

Salads

Green Buddah Bowl

$12.00

Roasted broccoli, baby spinach, chickpeas, avocado and grain of the day

Spring Buddah Bowl

$14.00

Roasted Broccoli Roasted Cauliflower, Carrots, Quinoa, Baby Spinach, Green chick peas and Avocado

Sandwiches

Henny Penny

$12.00

House grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes, balsamic, baby spinach and mozzarella panini

Gobbler

$12.00

House roasted turkey, cranberry mayo, avocado and Swiss cheese panini

California Wrap

$12.00

Choice of house roasted turkey or chicken with avocado, tomato, turkey bacon, mixed greens and chipotle aioli or ranch.

Pork Belly BLT

$12.50

House made Pork Belly, sriracha aioli, mixed greens and tomatoes

Vegetable Panini

$11.00

Roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted artichokes, broccoli, mozzarella, pesto and balsamic glaze

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$9.00

House made Hummus, carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers in a wheat Wrap

Caprese Panini

$9.50

Garden Ripe Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Mozzarella On Your Choice of Bread

Bangin Burger

$14.00

Firehouse Burger

$14.00

grass fed burger

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Impossible vegetarian firehouse burger

$13.50

Vegetarian version of our famous hot and spicy Firehouse burger made with a vegan impossible burger

Impossible vegetarian bangin burger

$13.50

Our best selling burger made with a vegan impossible burger! 100% vegetarian yum!

GRAB N GO

Granola Bags

$9.50

Grab and go Chips

$2.00

Muffin

$3.75

Grain free granola bark

$12.00

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Large Biscotti

$2.00

Gluten free Oat Bite

$4.50

Sides

tots

$6.00

spicy tots

$6.00

cheesy tots

$6.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Pork Belly

$5.00

House made Chips with chipotle dip

$6.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Made With Cheddar on Sourdough Bread

PBJ

$5.00

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly on Sourdough

Scrambled Eggs and Turkey Bacon

$5.50

One Egg Scrambled With a Side of Turkey Bacon

Chicken tenders and fries

$8.00

dessert

Muffin

$3.75

Oat Bite

$4.50

Large Biscotti

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wellness, Vitality, Nutrition and Balance. Full & Quick Service: Healthy Drinks & Foods. Call ahead for a detox juice or energizing smoothie.

Website

Location

9 Sharon Rd, Lakeville, CT 06039

Directions

Gallery
Green Cafe image
Green Cafe image
Green Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

J.P. Gifford Cafe & Catering Company - Sharon Connecticut
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Main Street Sharon, CT 06069
View restaurantnext
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
orange star5.0 • 42
8 N Main St Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
orange star4.4 • 236
12 N Main St Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
Toast & Co Litchfield - 18 Commons Drive
orange starNo Reviews
18 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Adelina's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2419 Rt-82 Lagrange, NY 12504
View restaurantnext
Green St Deli Hudson NY 12534
orange star4.6 • 106
67 Green St Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lakeville

The Boathouse At Lakeville
orange star4.0 • 147
349 Main Street Lakeville, CT 06039
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeville
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Litchfield
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston