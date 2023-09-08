- Home
- /
- Mission Viejo
- /
- Green Chile Cantina - 23641 Via Linda
Green Chile Cantina 23641 Via Linda
No reviews yet
23641 Via Linda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Starters
Pub Pretzel
10 oz. Bavarian style soft pretzel served with whole grain mustard and warm cheese sauce
Cantina Sliders
Angus beef sliders served with lettuce, tomato & pickle on brioche buns.
Bone-in House Wings
1 pound of wings, tossed w/choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Honey BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili or Dry, served with carrots, celery and ranch.
Boneless Wings
1 pound of wings, tossed w/choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Honey BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili or Dry, served with carrots, celery and ranch.
Chips and Salsa
Authentic Mexican salsa prepared with fresh roasted tomatoes, white onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapeño peppers
Chips and Guacamole
Warm tortilla chips served alongside freshly prepared guacamole
Green Chile Dip
Cream cheese, Jack and cheddar cheese with Hatch green chiles
Spicy Bean Dip
Beans, cheese & Hatch green chile
Jalapeno Poppers
Filled with Green Chile Dip, topped with bacon
Onion Rings
Served with green chile ranch
Clucks Tenders
Chicken tenders in your choice of original or Buffalo
Crispy Chicken Taquitos
3 chicken taquitos with guacamole, lettuce & Tomato
Crispy Beef Taquitos
3 beef taquitos with guacamole, lettuce & Tomato
Rollin in the Sauce
3 chicken or beef taquitos smothered in green, red, or Christmas sauce and topped with cheese
Nachos Grande
Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
GC Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Hatch green chile. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Fries-Seasoned
Served piping hot with ranch dressing
Fries-Cajun
Served piping hot with ranch dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with green chile Ranch
Sopes
Brussle Sprouts
Crazy Fries
Pork GC Fries
Fries smothered in our house-made pork green chile and topped with melted cheese.
Beef RC Fries
Fries smothered in our house-made beef red chile sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Chorizo Fries
Fries topped with chorizo, cotija cheese, sliced fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing.
Monster Fries
Fries topped with melted cheese, grilled onions, and 1,000 island dressing.
Buffalo Fries
Crispy chicken pieces tossed in Buffalo sauce and piled on fries with melted cheese and green chili ranch.
Asada Fries
Fries topped with melted cheese, tender steak, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
GC Garlic Fries
Fries topped with green chile, garlic, and cotija cheese.
Seasoned Fries
Cajun Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Burgers
The Hatch
Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with double cheddar, Hatch green chile, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 island. Served with fries.
Rio Rancho
Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with double cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce, and a large onion ring. Served with fries.
Albuquerque
Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with provolone cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli. Served with fries.
Santa Rosa
Half pound beef patty with melted cheddar, grilled onions and 1,000 on grilled sourdough. Served with fries.
Cantina Cheeseburger
Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and 1,000 island with your choice of cheddar, provolone, gouda, or gorgonzola cheese. Served with fries.
Borracho Burger
Sandwiches
The New Yorker
Hot pastrami piled high on a toasted French roll with melted provolone, mustard and pickles. Served with fries.
GC Chicken Melt
Toasted Sourdough Bread Grilled Chicken Breast avocado and Gc Ranch Hatch green chile and melted cheddar. Served with fries
The Dodger
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli on a toasted Brioche bun and topped with a fried jalapeno. Served with fries.
RIng of Fire
Toasted French roll topped with crispy buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, ranch and gorgonzola cheese. Served with fries.
The Angel
Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted Brioche bun. Served with fries.
GC Grilled Cheesy
Melted cheddar and provolone loaded with Hatch green chile on grilled sourdough. Served with fries.
Wheeler Peak
Shredded Beef , Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, on Toasted French Roll . Served with fries.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries
Tacos
2 Taco Plate
Two grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shredded beef with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
Taco Trio 3 Taco Plate
Choose any three of Ladera or Aztec tacos served with rice and beans.
Balboa 2 Taco Plate
Two grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled shrimp, grilled cod, or fried cod with shredded cabbage, feta, pico de gallo, and your choice of green chile or chipotle aioli.
Balboa Trio 3 Taco Plate
Choose any three Balboa tacos served with rice and beans.
Pastrami Tacos (2) w/side
2 Tacos ala Carte
3 Tacos ala Carte
Burritos
Beef Red Chile Burrito
Filled with beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Smothered with red, green, or Christmas chile add $2
Crystal Cove Burrito
Succulent shrimp, beans, rice, guacamole, feta cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.
Rio Grande Burrito
Shredded beef, beans, rice, shredded cheese, green chile, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Pork Green Chile Burrito
Steak Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Ground Beef GC & Potato Burrito
Stacked Enchiladas
Rolled Enchiladas
Cantina Bowls
Cantina Bowl No meat
All bowls are served with cabbage, beans, rice, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole.
Ground Beef & Potato Cantina Bowl
Pork GC Cantina Bowl
Beef RC Cantina Bowl
Shredded Beef Cantina Bowl
Chicken Cantina Bowl
Steak Cantina Bowl
Veggie w/ Hatch GC Cantina Bowl
Favorites
Roswell Chicken Alfredo w/GC
Hatch green chiles are the star in this white wine and garlic Alfredo style sauce. Toss this magic with fettuccine pasta and top with a sliced grilled chicken breast and parmesan an your tastebuds will thank you!
El Borracho Chicken Tequila
Chicken, bell peppers, onions and jalapenos tossed in a creamy tequila lime sauce over spinach fettuccine. Garnished with cilantro and parmesan.
Fish and Fries
House-made beer battered Cod filets served with tartar sauce and fries.
Hatch Lemon Salmon w/fettucini plate
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet topped in a lemon Hatch GC cream sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice.
Chile Verde De Nuevo Mexico Plate
Tender pork green chile served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish. Corn or flour tortillas served on the side.
Santa Fe 3 Chicken Taquito Plate
Three chicken taquitos topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish.
El Toro 3 Beef Taquito Plate
Three shredded beef taquitos topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish.
Las Cruces Flauta Plate
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese and green chile and fried crisp. Topped with sour cream and guacamole and served with rice and beans.
Tucumcari Chicken & Veggies
Fajita Meals
Chicken Fajitas
Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combo (2) Fajitas
Any two choices of meat served with all the fixings.
Combo (3) Fajitas
All three meats served with all the good stuff.
Small Pizza
Southwest Pizza
The GC Cantina favorite! Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, black beans, corn, green chile, chorizo, and fresh cilantro with a drizzle of chipotle ranch.
Cheese Pizza
House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage
Inferno Pizza
Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños
Margherita Pizza
(thin crust) Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
The Works Pizza
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Veggie Pizza
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato
Hawaiian Pizza
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro
Chicken Club Pizza
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing
Cheesy Sticks
Garlic olive oil, herbs, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, parsley with ranch and marinara sauces
Large Pizza
Southwest Pizza - Large
The GC Cantina favorite! Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, black beans, corn, green chile, chorizo, and fresh cilantro with a drizzle of chipotle ranch.
Cheese - Large
House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers - Large
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage
Inferno - Large
Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños
Margherita - Large
(thin crust) Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
The Works - Large
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Veggie Pizza - Large
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato
Hawaiian Pizza - Large
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple
BBQ Chicken - Large
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro
Chicken Club - Large
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing
Large- Half and Half Pizza
Cauliflower Thin Crust
Cheese - Cauliflower Thin Crust
House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage
Inferno - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños
Margherita - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
The Works - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Veggie Pizza - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato
Hawaiian Pizza - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple
BBQ Chicken - Cauliflower Thin Crust
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro
Chicken Club - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing