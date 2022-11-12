Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Culture Trinity 1420 Seven Springs Blvd

No reviews yet

1420 Seven Springs Blvd

New Port Richey, FL 34655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeze Steak Sub
Impossible Burger
Lemonade with Strawberry Bobas

Cold-Pressed Juice

Dr. Green (Hydration)

Dr. Green (Hydration)

$11.99

apple, cucumber, celery, kale

Golden Sunrise (Energy)

Golden Sunrise (Energy)

$11.99

sweet potato, carrots, apple, turmeric

Yellow Zing (Immunity)

Yellow Zing (Immunity)

$11.99

pineapple, apple, lemon, ginger

Smoothies

Berry Peaceful

Berry Peaceful

$10.79

blueberry, banana, cashews, dates, vanilla, lavender, flax, hemp milk (contains tree nuts)

Chocolate Addict

Chocolate Addict

$10.79

cacao, banana, sunflower butter, dates, sea salt, hemp milk

Hawaii Green

Hawaii Green

$10.79

pineapple, banana, kale, spirulina, wheat grass, dates, chia, coconut water

Rise and Shine

Rise and Shine

$10.79

orange, blueberry, banana, spinach, maca, dates

Strawberry Temptation

Strawberry Temptation

$10.79

strawberry, banana, maca, vanilla, cardamom, dates, hemp milk

Tropical Goddess

Tropical Goddess

$10.79

pitaya, pineapple, strawberry, banana, mango, dates, coconut water

Mylkshakes

coconut soft serve and chocolate (cacao)
Chocolate Mylkshake

Chocolate Mylkshake

$5.99

whipped soft serve and chocolate (cacao)

Coconut Mylkshake

$5.99

whipped coconut soft serve

Vanilla Mylkshake

$5.99

whipped soft serve and vanilla

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$4.19

organic fair trade coffee, local favorite

Espresso

$2.39

red dog espresso

Americano

$3.59
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.79
Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.39
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$5.99

Superfood Lattes

Maca Choco Latte

Maca Choco Latte

$5.99

cacao, maca, cardamon

Matcha Vanilla Latte

Matcha Vanilla Latte

$5.99

matcha powder, vanilla syrup

Tumeric Ginger Latte

Tumeric Ginger Latte

$5.99

turmeric powder, ginger powder, vanilla syrup

Frozen Fusion (aka Frappuccino)

Icy caffeinated deliciousness.
Matcha Vanilla Frozen Fusion

Matcha Vanilla Frozen Fusion

$8.39

blended with matcha, vanilla, and soft serve

Mocha Frozen Fusion

Mocha Frozen Fusion

$8.39

blended with espresso, mocha, and soft serve

Vanilla Frozen Fusion

Vanilla Frozen Fusion

$8.39

blended with espresso, vanilla, and soft serve

Peanut Butter Mocha Frozen Fusion

$9.59

blended with espresso, peanut butter, mocha, and soft serve

House-Made Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.99

housemade thai tea with a dash of soy milk

Lemonade

$5.39

housemade lemonade

Lemonade with Strawberry Bobas

Lemonade with Strawberry Bobas

$5.99

housemade lemonade with strawberry boba

Tea (Bagged)

Cranberry Hibiscus

$4.19

caffeine free

Ginger Peach

$4.19

caffeine free

Organic Earl Gray

$4.19

Appetizers

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.99

classic favorite baked healthier with a choice of dipping sauce

Baked Fries with Dipping Sauce

Baked Fries with Dipping Sauce

$7.99

classic favorite baked healthier with a choice of dipping sauce

Salad

Green Salad

Green Salad

$10.49

mix of leafy greens, microgreens, onions, avocado, pumpkin seeds and hemp tossed with ranch dressing includes a housemade biscuit

Caesar Kale Salad

Caesar Kale Salad

$10.49

massaged kale, diced tomato, parmesan cheeze, crunchy onions, and microgreens tossed in a Caesar dressing (contains soy)

Sushi

Freshly made sushi rolls with nori, rice and veggies. Check individual rolls for allergens. Onion Crunchies have gluten Inari (Sweet Tofu Skin) has soy and gluten.

Asparagus Roll

$7.20

Avocado Roll

$7.20

Crunchy Garden Roll

$14.40

Black Rice, Nori, Spinach, Carrots, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Garlic Black Truffle Aioli, Onion Crunchies (contains gluten)

Cucumber Roll

$7.20

Fruit Roll Up

$14.40

White Rice, Nori, Strawberry, Pineapple, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sweet Chili Sauce, Chia, Microgreens (contains soy)

Mushroom Deluxe

$18.00

Peanut Crunch Roll

$14.40

Nori, Brown Rice, Peanuts, Cream Cheeze, Avocado, Red Pepper, Wasabi Crema, Microgreens (contains peanuts)

Rainbow Veggie Roll

$14.40

White Rice, Nori, Purple Cabbage, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Avocado, Sweet Chili Sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.20

Sweet Potato Deluxe Roll

$14.40

Brown Rice, Nori, Sweet Potato, Cream Cheeze, Sesame, Creamy Siracha, Eel Sauce (contains soy and gluten)

Burgers

served with side & pickle
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.99

housemade patty with our secret blend of brown rice, lentils, carrots, spinach, walnuts and spices (contains tree nuts)

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$10.99

a plant-based burger with the look and texture of the real thing that is known as the burger that bleeds (beet juice)

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.99

a meat lovers dream burger with the taste of the real thing that fulfills the toughest of cravings (contains soy) picture of an Impossible Ultimate Burger

Chick'n Burger

$11.99

Pizza

Buffalo Chick’n Pizza

Buffalo Chick’n Pizza

$24.99

chick’n, spinach, onions, mozzarella cheeze on ranch sauce

Cheeze Pizzza

$14.99

classic pizza with mozzarella cheeze on marinara sauce

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.99

tomato, mozzarella cheeze, balsamic drizzle on marinara sauce, shredded basil

Meatless Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

bakon, Impossible meat, spinach, cheddar cheeze, mozzarella cheeze, on marinara sauce (contains soy and gluten)

Taco Pizza

$24.99

Impossible meat, onions, peppers, cheddar cheeze, on marinara sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle drizzle (contains soy)

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$20.99

onions, peppers, garlic, mushrooms, tomato, spinach, mozzarella cheeze on your choice of marinara sauce or cashew ricotta

White Truffle Pizza

White Truffle Pizza

$23.99

mushrooms, garlic, spinach, truffle oil, mozzarella cheeze, parmesan cheeze on cashew ricotta sauce (contains tree nuts)

Bakery & Sweets

Baked fresh in house. If an item chosen is not available a close alternative will be provided. Bakery items marked GF are gluten-free. If not marked GF they contain gluten.

Cookie (GF)

$2.49

Cupcake (GF)

$5.99

Handcake (GF)

$6.99

Appetizers

Baked Fries with Dipping Sauce

Baked Fries with Dipping Sauce

$8.39

classic favorite baked healthier with a choice of dipping sauce

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.79

baked french fires drizzled with truffle aioli and sprinkled with parmesan cheeze

Cheezy Fries

$10.79

baked fries smothered in housemade smoky cheeze sauce

Burgers

served with side & pickle
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.99

housemade patty with our secret blend of brown rice, lentils, carrots, spinach, walnuts and spices (contains tree nuts)

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.19

a plant-based burger with the look and texture of the real thing that is known as the burger that bleeds (beet juice)

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.39

a meat lovers dream burger with the taste of the real thing that fulfills the toughest of cravings (contains soy) picture of an Impossible Ultimate Burger

Grain & Veggie Bowls

Curry Bowl

Curry Bowl

$16.19

sweet potato, chick peas, red pepper, onion, and broccoli in a spicy green curry sauce, served with brown rice and sprinkled with roasted peanuts and micro-greens. (contains peanuts)

Island Bowl

Island Bowl

$16.19

sweet potatoes, edamame, peppers, onion, spinach, pineapple in a teriyaki sauce served with yellow rice and sprinkled with coconut flakes and micro-greens. (contains soy)

Buddha Bowl

$16.19

broccoli, sweet potatoes, chick peas, kale, raw cabbage, in a creamy herb sauce served over quinoa and topped with sunflower seeds & micro-greens

Pasta Bowls

All Pasta Bowls include a house-made biscuit
Chick'n & Smoky Mac

Chick'n & Smoky Mac

$17.99

2 chick'n bites on top of our smoky mac & cheeze (contains soy and gluten)

Smoky Mac & Cheeze Bowl

$13.19

blend of our smoky cheeze sauce and spinach tossed with pasta

Classic Pasta

$14.39

pasta and housemade marinara sauce with mushrooms, onions, peppers, and spinach

Garlic Butter Pasta

$11.99

pasta with garlic butter sauce and and parmesan cheeze

Subs

Choice of side, pickle and bun

BLTA Sub

$17.99

bakon, lettuce, tomato with avocado crema on a hoagie roll (contains soy and gluten)

Cheeze Steak Sub

Cheeze Steak Sub

$19.19

chopped Impossible meat, cheeze, grilled peppers & onions on a hoagie roll (contains soy)

Tacos

2 Black Bean Sweet Potato Tacos

2 Black Bean Sweet Potato Tacos

$13.19

seasoned black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheeze shreds, chipotle crema, corn relish. (contains soy and gluten)

2 Chick'n Tacos

2 Chick'n Tacos

$17.99

chick'n strips, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheeze shreds, creamy veracha, corn relish. (contains soy and gluten)

2 Grilled Tofu Tacos

$14.39

grilled tofu, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheeze shreds, chipolte crema, corn relish (contains soy)

2 Beyond Meat Tacos

2 Beyond Meat Tacos

$16.79

Beyond meat crumble and quinoa mix, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheeze shreds, creamy veracha, corn relish

2 Impossible Meat Tacos

2 Impossible Meat Tacos

$16.79

Impossible meat crumble and quinoa mix, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheeze shreds, creamy veracha, corn relish. (contains soy)

2 Mushroom Tacos

$15.59

seasoned mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheeze shreds, creamy sriracha, corn relish

2 Temeph Walnut Tacos

$16.79Out of stock

tempeh, walnuts, onion, lettuce, avocado crema, corn relish. (contains soy and tree nuts)

Breakfast- All Day

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.39Out of stock

housemade biscuits smothered in gravy

Matcha Pancakes

Matcha Pancakes

$11.99

includes choice of maple or cacao syrup

Plain Bagel or Biscuit

$3.59Out of stock

plain bagel with choice of butter or spread

Sunbutter & Banana Breakfast Sandwich

$9.59

sunflower butter, bananas, agave, and cacao nibs

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$10.19

avocado, spinach, cucumber, tomato, and spices

Just Egg & Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich

$9.59

Just Egg patty with cheeze (contains soy)

Bakon & Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich

$13.19

vegan bakon and cheeze (contains soy and gluten)

Impossible Sausage & Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich

Impossible Sausage & Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich

$13.19

Impossible meat sausage patty with cheeze (contains soy)

Just Egg, Bakon, Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich

$15.59

Just Egg patty, vegan bacon, cheeze (contains soy and gluten)

Just Egg, Impossible Sausage, Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich

$15.59

Just Egg patty, vegan Impossible meat sausage patty, cheeze (contains soy and gluten)

Build A Breakfast Sandwich

$2.39

Build and customize your ow breakfast sandwich

Breakfast Sides

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Green Culture offers plant-based food that is fresh, healthy, cruelty-free and tastes amazing. Thank you for your business and making positive choices that are better for our planet, better for our animal friends, more sustainable, and healthier for you. XO

Location

1420 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655

Directions

Gallery
Green Culture Trinity image
Banner pic
Green Culture Trinity image

Map
