Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Green Dirt Farm Creamery

253 Reviews

$$

1099 Welt St.

Weston, MO 64098

Order Again

Popular Items

Join the Club
Half and Half
The Cuban

Boards

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$19.99

A selection of 3 local meats accompanied by jam, honey, mustard, nuts, pickles and toasted bread. Gluten free on request. Just meat (no cheese.)

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$34.75

Our Cheese & Charcuterie Board features 5 of our cheeses and 3 regional meats with local accompaniments such as jam, honey, mustard and nuts. Served with toasted bread. Gluten free on request

Fresh Cheese Board

Fresh Cheese Board

$18.50

A selection of 3 flavors of our Fresh, 100% sheep's milk spreadable cheeses with jam, honey, nuts and gluten free crackers.

PBJ Board

PBJ Board

$12.99

Not for kids only! A deconstructed PBJ sandwich on a board with Fresh cheese and other yummy accompaniments

Seasonal Cheese Board

Seasonal Cheese Board

$25.99

Seasonal selections of 5 of our cheeses paired with jam, nuts, honey, mustard, pickles and toasted bread. Gluten free on request

Queen of the Woods Board

Queen of the Woods Board

$29.99Out of stock

A whole warmed Queen of the Woods accompanied by fruits and nuts for dipping in the deliciously gooey cheese.

Tuffet Halloween Board

$17.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

The Reuben

The Reuben

$15.25

Our best-selling grilled sandwich includes local sauerkraut, GDF Aux Arcs cheese, corned beef, and Thousand Island on sourdough bread.

The Cuban

The Cuban

$15.25

A grilled classic! GDF Aux Arcs cheese with smoked ham, pickled red onions, dill pickles and spicy mustard aioli on sourdough bread.

Ruby, Don't Go Bacon My Heart

Ruby, Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$13.50

Fan favorite!! Grilled cheese with our Ruby and Aux Arcs cheeses, jam and crumbled bacon on sourdough bread.

The Woolly One

The Woolly One

$13.50

Our kid-friendly grilled cheese features our Woolly Rind and Aux Arcs cheeses on sourdough bread.

Join the Club

Join the Club

$15.75

Turkey breast, smoked ham, GDF Fresh cheese, pickled green tomatoes, bacon, mayo and mixed greens on sourdough bread.

The Stoney One

The Stoney One

$15.50

Turkey breast, GDF Garlic Peppercorn Fresh cheese, stoneground mustard, pickled green tomatoes, and greens on rustic farmhouse bread

Fresh Veggie

Fresh Veggie

$13.50

Avocado, tomatoes, GDF Spicy Chili Fresh cheese, red onions, greens on crusty farmhouse bread

Fresh PB&J Sammy

Fresh PB&J Sammy

$11.50

Not just any PB&J! Ours features our own Fresh Sheep's Milk Cheese with peanut butter and jam on sourdough bread. Includes fruit or chips

Half and Half

Half and Half

$12.50

Choose 2: Half Woolly One Grilled cheese, Soup or Side Salad

Sides

Dinner Salad

$8.75

Dinner sized version of our side salad: Mixed greens with pickled green tomatoes, Aux Arcs cheese, crumbled bacon and house-made vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$7.25

Mixed greens with pickled green tomatoes, Aux Arcs cheese, crumbled bacon and house-made vinaigrette.

GDF Onion Soup

$7.25

Our version of the French classic featuring our Aux Arcs cheese

GDF Tomato Soup

$7.25

Homemade with fresh basil, pear tomatoes, onions, chicken stock, and butter. Topped with our Aux Arcs cheese.

Extras

Potato Chips

$2.50

Extra Bread

$2.25

Extra Crackers

$2.25

Cookie

$3.00

Non Alcohol Drinks

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$2.75

Boylan Creme Soda

$2.75

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.75

Boylan Grape

$2.75Out of stock

Boylan Root Beer

$2.75

Fitz's Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Mexicana

$2.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.25

Topo Chico

$2.25Out of stock

San Pelligrino - Unflavored

$2.50

San Pelligrino - Flavored

$1.75Out of stock

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.75

Honest Kids Juice - Apple

$1.75Out of stock

Simply Lemonade

$3.25

Organic Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Kirkland Purified Water

$1.25

OKC Soda

$2.00

Honest Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Wine

Pirtle Apple Wine - Bottle

$21.00Out of stock

Pirtle Blackberry Mead - Bottle

$25.00

St. James Rose Catawba - Bottle

$19.50

bottle

Centorri Moscato - Bottle

$19.50

Unique Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$28.00

Pirtle Apple Wine - Glass

$8.00

glass

Pirtle Blackberry Mead - Glass

$10.50

glass

St. James Rose Catawba - Glass

$8.00Out of stock

glass

Centorri Moscato - Glass

$8.00

Unique Savignon Blanc - Glass

$8.00

Brachetto D'Acqui - Bottle

$27.00

St. James Vignoles - Bottle

$19.50

The Herdsman - Cabernet Sauvignon - Botte

$35.00

Chasing Venus - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$25.00

Sweet Wine Flight

$12.99

Brachetto D'Acqui - Glass

$10.50

St. James Vignoles - Glass

$8.00

The Herdsman - Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$10.50

Chasing Venus - Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$8.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$25.00

Castle Rock - Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$14.00

Castle Rock - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$28.00

Castle Rock Chardonnay- Glass

$8.00

Castle Rock Chardonnay- Bottle

$30.00

Beer

Boulevard Wheat- Bottle

$7.00

Boulevard Tank 7- Bottle

$8.00

Boulevard Southwest Boulevard - Can

$7.00Out of stock

Boulevard Tropic Slam - Bottle

$7.00Out of stock

Boulevard Space Camper- Can

$6.00

Cinder Block Block IPA- Draft

$8.00

Kc Bier Co Dunkel Draft

$8.00

Kc Bier Co Hefeweizen- Draft

$8.00

Tea Weiss - Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Pickney Bend Gin and Tonic - Can

$7.00

Pickney Bend HibHound Cocktail - Can

$7.00

Craft Beer

$7.00

KC Bier Co Kolsch - Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Wichita Brewing Co Buffalo Sweat - Draft

$9.00

Cheese

Aux Arcs

Aux Arcs

$37.99

$30 per lb

Bossa

Bossa

$43.50

$40per lb

Dirt Lover

Dirt Lover

$37.99

$35 per lb

Dirt Lover Mini

Dirt Lover Mini

$45.50

half size version of Dirt Lover

Feta

$24.99

100% sheep milk cheese aged in brine

Fresh Garlic Herb 1 pound container

Fresh Garlic Herb 1 pound container

$17.50

One Pound tub of Garlic herb flavored Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Garlic Herb 3.5oz tub

Fresh Garlic Herb 3.5oz tub

$6.50
Fresh Garlic Peppercorn 1 pound tub

Fresh Garlic Peppercorn 1 pound tub

$17.50

One pound tub of Garlic Peppercorn Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Garlic Peppercorn 3.5oz tub

Fresh Garlic Peppercorn 3.5oz tub

$6.50

3.5oz tub of Garlic Peppercorn Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Nettle 1 pound container

Fresh Nettle 1 pound container

$17.50

One pound tub of Nettle flavored Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Nettle 3.5oz tub

Fresh Nettle 3.5oz tub

$6.50

3.5oz tub of Nettle Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Plain 1 pound container

Fresh Plain 1 pound container

$17.50

One pound tub of Plain Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Plain 3.5oz tub

Fresh Plain 3.5oz tub

$6.50

3.5oz tub of Plain Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Rosemary 1 pound container

Fresh Rosemary 1 pound container

$17.50

One pound tub of Rosemary Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Rosemary 3.5oz tub

Fresh Rosemary 3.5oz tub

$6.50

3.5oz tub of Rosemary Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Spicy Chilis 1 pound container

Fresh Spicy Chilis 1 pound container

$17.50

One pound tub of Spicy Chilis Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Fresh Spicy Chilis 3.5oz tub

Fresh Spicy Chilis 3.5oz tub

$6.50

3.5oz tub of Spicy Chilis Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese

Prairie Tomme

Prairie Tomme

$48.75

100% sheep's milk hard long aged cheese. $45 per pound

Queen of The Woods

Queen of The Woods

$40.00Out of stock

blended cow and sheep milk cheese with a spruce band, $40 per pound

Ruby

Ruby

$32.50

Blended cow and sheep milk soft ripened cheese, $30 per pound

Tuffet

Tuffet

$43.50

soft ripened, yeast rinded, blended cow and sheep milk cheese, $40 per pound

Wee Woolly

Wee Woolly

$37.99

Blended cow and sheep milk cheese, $35 per pound

Woolly Rind

Woolly Rind

$32.50

Blended cow and sheep milk cheese, $30 per pound

Hemme Brothers Cheese Blocks

$9.75

Hemme Brothers Cheese Curds

$10.99Out of stock

Local Charcuterie

KC Cattle Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage

KC Cattle Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage

$16.25
KC Cattle Summer Sausage

KC Cattle Summer Sausage

$16.25
Salume Beddu Cacciatorini

Salume Beddu Cacciatorini

$14.00

Known as "Hunter's" salame", this is an Italian style salami flavored simply with black pepper, marjoram and red wine

Salume Beddu Finocchiona

Salume Beddu Finocchiona

$14.00

Tuscan style salame flavored with toasted fennel, black pepper, garlic and red wine

Salume Beddu Veneto

Salume Beddu Veneto

$14.00

Venetian style salume made with cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and black pepper. "The Best Salami in the Country." --Forbes Magazine

Salume Beddu Calabrese

$14.00

Underground Meats

$7.75

Local Goods

Hillside Honey Bear- 12oz

$12.99

Hillside Honey Bear- 2oz

$4.50

Hillside Honey Comb

$12.99

Hillside Honey Creamed

$8.75

Hillside Honey Infused

$12.99

Hillside Honey 8oz

$12.99

Hillside Honey 24oz Bear

$15.25

Fair Share Farm Curtido

$15.00

Fair Share Farm Kimchi

$15.00

Good Natured Farms Million Dollar Pickles

$10.99

KC Canning Co 7 Pepper Jelly

$15.25

KC Canning Co Red Wine Cranberry Sauce

$15.25

KC Canning Co Dilly Pickles

$15.25

KC Canning Co Onion Jam

$15.25

KC Canning Co. Rosemary Fig Spread

$15.25

KC Canning Pickled Green Tomatoes

$15.25

KC Canning Vanilla Bourbon Peach Preserves

$15.25

Kc Canning Co Kumquat Weiss Pickles

$12.99

KC Canning Co Balsamic Pickled Grapes

$12.00

KC Canning Co Everything Chili Crunch

$12.00

KC Canning Co Cider Mustard

$12.00

Mountain Girl Pickled Asparagus

$13.99

Mountain Girl Pickled Brussel Sprouts

$13.99

Mountain Girl Pickled Okra

$15.99

Hoganville Sauerkraut

$10.00

Local Folks Mustard Stoneground

$8.75

Urban Bee/GDF Honey

$15.00

Candy/Chocolate

CCC Chocolate

$10.99

Askinosie Chocolate

$12.99

Maps Chocolate Feta Bar

$12.99

Wildwood Chocolate Bar

$16.99

Andre's Chocolate Almonds

$9.00

Andre's Salted Caramel

$10.00

Andre's Chocolate Orange Peels

$10.00

Andre's Whisky Caramel Sauce

$13.00

Crackers/Cookies

Effie's Crackers

$8.75

Hayden Crackers

$8.75Out of stock

Frozen Meat

Bone In Leg Of Lamb

$18.00

sold by the pound

Bone-in Lamb Shoulder

$16.00

sold by the pound

Boneless Lamb Shoulder

$18.00

sold by the pound

Lamb Bones

$15.00

sold by the pound

Lamb Sausage

$12.00

sold by the pound

Lamb Shank (Fore&Hind)

$12.00

sold by the pound

Lamb Stew meat

$10.00

sold by the pound

KC Cattle Co Ground Beef

$10.99

Lamb Neck

$12.00

Lamb Parts

$7.00

KC Cattle Co Bacon CB Brautwrst

$12.99
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're your hometown cafe serving lots of local goodness including cheese we make ourselves on our dairy farm nearby. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1099 Welt St., Weston, MO 64098

Directions

