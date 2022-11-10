- Home
Green Dirt Farm Creamery
253 Reviews
$$
1099 Welt St.
Weston, MO 64098
Popular Items
Boards
Charcuterie Board
A selection of 3 local meats accompanied by jam, honey, mustard, nuts, pickles and toasted bread. Gluten free on request. Just meat (no cheese.)
Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Our Cheese & Charcuterie Board features 5 of our cheeses and 3 regional meats with local accompaniments such as jam, honey, mustard and nuts. Served with toasted bread. Gluten free on request
Fresh Cheese Board
A selection of 3 flavors of our Fresh, 100% sheep's milk spreadable cheeses with jam, honey, nuts and gluten free crackers.
PBJ Board
Not for kids only! A deconstructed PBJ sandwich on a board with Fresh cheese and other yummy accompaniments
Seasonal Cheese Board
Seasonal selections of 5 of our cheeses paired with jam, nuts, honey, mustard, pickles and toasted bread. Gluten free on request
Queen of the Woods Board
A whole warmed Queen of the Woods accompanied by fruits and nuts for dipping in the deliciously gooey cheese.
Tuffet Halloween Board
Sandwiches
The Reuben
Our best-selling grilled sandwich includes local sauerkraut, GDF Aux Arcs cheese, corned beef, and Thousand Island on sourdough bread.
The Cuban
A grilled classic! GDF Aux Arcs cheese with smoked ham, pickled red onions, dill pickles and spicy mustard aioli on sourdough bread.
Ruby, Don't Go Bacon My Heart
Fan favorite!! Grilled cheese with our Ruby and Aux Arcs cheeses, jam and crumbled bacon on sourdough bread.
The Woolly One
Our kid-friendly grilled cheese features our Woolly Rind and Aux Arcs cheeses on sourdough bread.
Join the Club
Turkey breast, smoked ham, GDF Fresh cheese, pickled green tomatoes, bacon, mayo and mixed greens on sourdough bread.
The Stoney One
Turkey breast, GDF Garlic Peppercorn Fresh cheese, stoneground mustard, pickled green tomatoes, and greens on rustic farmhouse bread
Fresh Veggie
Avocado, tomatoes, GDF Spicy Chili Fresh cheese, red onions, greens on crusty farmhouse bread
Fresh PB&J Sammy
Not just any PB&J! Ours features our own Fresh Sheep's Milk Cheese with peanut butter and jam on sourdough bread. Includes fruit or chips
Half and Half
Choose 2: Half Woolly One Grilled cheese, Soup or Side Salad
Sides
Dinner Salad
Dinner sized version of our side salad: Mixed greens with pickled green tomatoes, Aux Arcs cheese, crumbled bacon and house-made vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Mixed greens with pickled green tomatoes, Aux Arcs cheese, crumbled bacon and house-made vinaigrette.
GDF Onion Soup
Our version of the French classic featuring our Aux Arcs cheese
GDF Tomato Soup
Homemade with fresh basil, pear tomatoes, onions, chicken stock, and butter. Topped with our Aux Arcs cheese.
Non Alcohol Drinks
Boylan Black Cherry Soda
Boylan Creme Soda
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Grape
Boylan Root Beer
Fitz's Root Beer
Coke Mexicana
Diet Coke Can
Topo Chico
San Pelligrino - Unflavored
San Pelligrino - Flavored
Pure Leaf Tea
Honest Kids Juice - Apple
Simply Lemonade
Organic Chocolate Milk
Kirkland Purified Water
OKC Soda
Honest Tea
Wine
Pirtle Apple Wine - Bottle
Pirtle Blackberry Mead - Bottle
St. James Rose Catawba - Bottle
bottle
Centorri Moscato - Bottle
Unique Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Pirtle Apple Wine - Glass
glass
Pirtle Blackberry Mead - Glass
glass
St. James Rose Catawba - Glass
glass
Centorri Moscato - Glass
Unique Savignon Blanc - Glass
Brachetto D'Acqui - Bottle
St. James Vignoles - Bottle
The Herdsman - Cabernet Sauvignon - Botte
Chasing Venus - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Sweet Wine Flight
Brachetto D'Acqui - Glass
St. James Vignoles - Glass
The Herdsman - Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
Chasing Venus - Sauvignon Blanc - Glass
Wine Corkage Fee
Castle Rock - Sauvignon Blanc - Glass
Castle Rock - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Castle Rock Chardonnay- Glass
Castle Rock Chardonnay- Bottle
Beer
Boulevard Wheat- Bottle
Boulevard Tank 7- Bottle
Boulevard Southwest Boulevard - Can
Boulevard Tropic Slam - Bottle
Boulevard Space Camper- Can
Cinder Block Block IPA- Draft
Kc Bier Co Dunkel Draft
Kc Bier Co Hefeweizen- Draft
Tea Weiss - Draft
Pickney Bend Gin and Tonic - Can
Pickney Bend HibHound Cocktail - Can
Craft Beer
KC Bier Co Kolsch - Draft
Wichita Brewing Co Buffalo Sweat - Draft
Cheese
Aux Arcs
$30 per lb
Bossa
$40per lb
Dirt Lover
$35 per lb
Dirt Lover Mini
half size version of Dirt Lover
Feta
100% sheep milk cheese aged in brine
Fresh Garlic Herb 1 pound container
One Pound tub of Garlic herb flavored Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Garlic Herb 3.5oz tub
Fresh Garlic Peppercorn 1 pound tub
One pound tub of Garlic Peppercorn Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Garlic Peppercorn 3.5oz tub
3.5oz tub of Garlic Peppercorn Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Nettle 1 pound container
One pound tub of Nettle flavored Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Nettle 3.5oz tub
3.5oz tub of Nettle Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Plain 1 pound container
One pound tub of Plain Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Plain 3.5oz tub
3.5oz tub of Plain Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Rosemary 1 pound container
One pound tub of Rosemary Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Rosemary 3.5oz tub
3.5oz tub of Rosemary Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Spicy Chilis 1 pound container
One pound tub of Spicy Chilis Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Fresh Spicy Chilis 3.5oz tub
3.5oz tub of Spicy Chilis Fresh 100% sheep's milk cheese
Prairie Tomme
100% sheep's milk hard long aged cheese. $45 per pound
Queen of The Woods
blended cow and sheep milk cheese with a spruce band, $40 per pound
Ruby
Blended cow and sheep milk soft ripened cheese, $30 per pound
Tuffet
soft ripened, yeast rinded, blended cow and sheep milk cheese, $40 per pound
Wee Woolly
Blended cow and sheep milk cheese, $35 per pound
Woolly Rind
Blended cow and sheep milk cheese, $30 per pound
Hemme Brothers Cheese Blocks
Hemme Brothers Cheese Curds
Local Charcuterie
KC Cattle Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage
KC Cattle Summer Sausage
Salume Beddu Cacciatorini
Known as "Hunter's" salame", this is an Italian style salami flavored simply with black pepper, marjoram and red wine
Salume Beddu Finocchiona
Tuscan style salame flavored with toasted fennel, black pepper, garlic and red wine
Salume Beddu Veneto
Venetian style salume made with cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and black pepper. "The Best Salami in the Country." --Forbes Magazine
Salume Beddu Calabrese
Underground Meats
Local Goods
Hillside Honey Bear- 12oz
Hillside Honey Bear- 2oz
Hillside Honey Comb
Hillside Honey Creamed
Hillside Honey Infused
Hillside Honey 8oz
Hillside Honey 24oz Bear
Fair Share Farm Curtido
Fair Share Farm Kimchi
Good Natured Farms Million Dollar Pickles
KC Canning Co 7 Pepper Jelly
KC Canning Co Red Wine Cranberry Sauce
KC Canning Co Dilly Pickles
KC Canning Co Onion Jam
KC Canning Co. Rosemary Fig Spread
KC Canning Pickled Green Tomatoes
KC Canning Vanilla Bourbon Peach Preserves
Kc Canning Co Kumquat Weiss Pickles
KC Canning Co Balsamic Pickled Grapes
KC Canning Co Everything Chili Crunch
KC Canning Co Cider Mustard
Mountain Girl Pickled Asparagus
Mountain Girl Pickled Brussel Sprouts
Mountain Girl Pickled Okra
Hoganville Sauerkraut
Local Folks Mustard Stoneground
Urban Bee/GDF Honey
Candy/Chocolate
Crackers/Cookies
Frozen Meat
Bone In Leg Of Lamb
sold by the pound
Bone-in Lamb Shoulder
sold by the pound
Boneless Lamb Shoulder
sold by the pound
Lamb Bones
sold by the pound
Lamb Sausage
sold by the pound
Lamb Shank (Fore&Hind)
sold by the pound
Lamb Stew meat
sold by the pound
KC Cattle Co Ground Beef
Lamb Neck
Lamb Parts
KC Cattle Co Bacon CB Brautwrst
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
We're your hometown cafe serving lots of local goodness including cheese we make ourselves on our dairy farm nearby. Come in and enjoy!
1099 Welt St., Weston, MO 64098