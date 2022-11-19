Green District Salads imageView gallery
Salad

Green District Salads Plainfield

238 Reviews

$$

313 Marketplace Mile

Plainfield, IN 46168

Order Again

Sides - Plainfield

Cookies (2)

$1.25

Chips

$1.79

Fruit Salad

$3.19

Pasta Salad

$4.19

3oz Hummus and Pita Chips

$3.19

8oz Soup

$3.19Out of stock

12oz Soup

$4.19Out of stock

Salmon

Salmon

$4.29Out of stock

Ice mountain bottle water

Ice mountain bottle water

$1.39

Boba Teas

Lavender milk tea

$4.00+

Strawberry milk tea

$4.00+

Pumpkin Spice milk tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Apple spice milk tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Mango milk tea

$4.00+

Strawberry fruit tea

$4.00+

Apple fruit tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Lavender Fruit tea

$4.00+

Fresh Tea

Black Tea

$3.50+

Jasmine Tea

$3.50+Out of stock

Green Tea

$3.50+

Kambucha

Ginger Lemon

$4.00

Pomegranate

$4.00

Peach Blossom

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Diet Coke

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Hi Ci

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Premium Drinks

Body Armour

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Bottle Coke

$2.69

Smart Water

$2.99

Specials

Blackend Salmon

$4.29

Small Salad

$7.00

Yaso's Jerk Caribbean Salad

$11.95

Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

$4.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball

$4.95

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Gift certificate

$15.00

Gift Certificate

$25.00

Gift Certificate

$35.00

Gift Certificate

$45.00

Gift Certificate

$55.00

Gift Certificate

$65.00

Gift Certificate

$75.00

Gift Certificate

$85.00

Gift Certificate

$95.00

Gift Certificate

$105.00

Gift Certificate

$125.00

Later Taters Baked Potato and Salad Combo

$15.99

Salad of the month

$8.99

Soupremacy Soups

8oz Soup

$6.99

16oz Soup

$8.49

32oz Soup

$18.00

Drinks

Bottled Drinks (Deep Copy)

$2.49

Can Drink (Deep Copy)

$1.49

Sprite (20 oz. bottle) (Deep Copy)

$2.69

Coke Zero (20 oz. bottle) (Deep Copy)

$2.69

Diet Coke (20 oz. bottle) (Deep Copy)

$2.69

Coke (20 oz. bottle) (Deep Copy)

$2.69

Bottled Water (Deep Copy)

$1.49

Sides

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2) (Deep Copy)

$1.29

Pesto Pasta Salad (Deep Copy)

$12.00+

3oz Hummus and Pita Chips (Deep Copy)

$3.19

Kettle Chips - Sea Salt (1.5 oz. bag) (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Kettle Chips - Salt & Vinegar (1.5 oz. bag) (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Kettle Chips - BBQ (1.5 oz. bag) (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Kettle Chips - Jalapeño (1.5 oz. bag) (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Stacy's Pita Chips (1.5 oz. bag) (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Salads (Copy)

The 502

The 502

$10.99
Youre my boy blue

Youre my boy blue

$11.99
Build Your Own Salad or Wrap

Build Your Own Salad or Wrap

$8.99

Pick your base and your 4 basic toppings. Additional toppings are 49 cents. (Additional Charges will be added where noted)

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$5.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$6.99

Steak Quesadillas

$7.99

Bacon Quesadillas

$6.50

Small Salad

Members only

$6.99

What about Cobb

$6.99

GD Special

$6.99

Hide and go Greek

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

313 Marketplace Mile, Plainfield, IN 46168

Directions

Gallery
Green District Salads image
Green District Salads image

Map
