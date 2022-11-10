Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro 608 Congress St
608 Congress st
Portland, ME 04101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Brussels Sprouts
fried and seasoned with tamari (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls
stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, cabbage, bean thread noodles, celery, and bamboo shoots and served with tamarind sauce (Vegan)
Soy Nuggets
served with sweet chili sauce (Vegan)
Roti Canai
Indian-style flatbread served with vegetable curry dip (Vegan)
Steamed Edamame
seasoned with Maine sea salt (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Vegetable Dumplings
stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with ginger-soy sauce and spicy chili sauce (Vegan)
Hot & Spicy Soy Sticks
Soy “chicken” on bamboo skewers with our garlic-chili-cilantro sauce (Vegan)
King Oyster Mushroom Tempura
with scallions, salt and pepper. Served with soy dipping sauce (Vegan)
Curry Puffs
*Seasonal Special* Flaky, fried pastry shell filled with potato, carrot, portabella mushroom, onion and curry powder. Served with a cucumber sweet & sour sauce. (Vegan)
Soups & Salads
Spicy Green Leaves Salad
Carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, corn, and crispy tofu on a bed of spring mix and romaine. Served with our spicy bean curd dressing and topped with crispy rice noodles (Vegan)(Make it Gluten-Free by substituting our ginger vinaigrette)
Fragrant Coconut Soup
Tom kha style coconut soup with tofu, baby bella mushrooms, red bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, onions, scallions, and cilantro (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Tempura Asparagus Salad
Tempura fried asparagus, green leaf lettuce, red bell pepper, red onion with a coconut-chili dressing. Topped with optional hard-boiled egg and cilantro. (Make it Vegan without Egg)
Stir-Fried & Steamed Dishes
Stir-Fried Asian Vegetables & Tofu
Chinese broccoli, napa cabbage, bok choy, snow peas, tofu, and carrots stir-fried in brown sauce. Served with jasmine brown rice (Vegan)(Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari in place of brown sauce)
Spicy Vegetable Medley
Broccoli, carrots, corn, mushrooms, zucchini, peanuts, and soy-meat stir-fried in brown sauce with spicy red curry paste. Topped with shredded lime leaves. Served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)
Steamed Assorted Vegetables with Peanut Sauce
Broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet corn, snow peas, carrots, green beans, and steamed tofu with our signature peanut sauce. Served with jasmine brown rice (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Garlic & Ginger Tofu
Red peppers, green peppers, carrots, onions, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, tofu, ginger, garlic, and scallions stir-fried in brown sauce. Served with jasmine brown rice (Vegan)
Chinese Broccoli and Crispy Breaded Soy Filet
Broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and Thai bird chili stir-fried in brown sauce. Served with jasmine brown rice and fried soy “chicken” filet. Moderately spicy (Vegan)
Veggie Citrus Spare Ribs
Broccoli, bok choy, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and “spare rib” soy-meat stir-fried in brown sauce and served with jasmine brown rice (Vegan)
Noodle Dishes
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Thai Ginger Noodles
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, ginger, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, scallions, and egg (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Char Guay Teow
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, Sambal Oelek (red chili paste), tofu and soy ham. Topped with shredded lettuces & cilantro. Moderately spicy (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Goji Berry Herbal Noodle Soup
*Seasonal Special* Rice vermicelli, bok choy, goji berries, carrots, daikon and "spare ribs" in a Chinese five-spice broth. Garnished with bean sprouts, scallions and cilantro (Vegan)
Fried Rice Dishes
Pineapple Brown Rice
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with pineapple, sunflower seeds, soy-meat, sweet corn, peas, carrots, scallions, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat) (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Thai Basil Fried Rice
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Curry Dishes
Tofu Tikka Masala
Spinach, edamame, tofu, and chickpeas in a Masala curry sauce. Served with fried rice seasoned with curry powder, peas, carrots and shallots (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Panang Curry Vegetables & Tempeh
Thai eggplant, red peppers, green peppers, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, buttercup squash, Thai basil, and lime leaves in a Panang coconut milk curry. Served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Green Curry with Tofu
Broccoli, bok choy, green beans, snow peas, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, tofu, and Thai basil in a green coconut milk curry. Garnished with microgreens and served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Siamese Dream Curry Noodles
Rice noodles, snow peas, carrots, red peppers, tofu, soy-meat, cashews, and spinach in a thick coconut curry soup. Topped with crispy rice noodles and fried shallots (Vegan)(Make it Gluten-Free without soy-meat)
Mexicane Cola
Maine Root Sodas
Blueberry
Maine Root Sodas
Root Beer
Maine Root Sodas
Ginger Brew
Maine Root Sodas
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
(500ml)
Lemonade
House-Made Lemonade
Thai Iced Tea
House-brewed Thai Iced Tea served with your choice of Cream or Soy-Cream. Straws Available By Request Only.
Ginger-Peach Iced Tea
House Brewed Unsweetened Ginger-Peach Iced Tea
Orange Juice
White Wine & Sparkling
Corvezzo Pinot Grigio
2020- Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy. An organic 100% Pinot Grigio wine with a bouquet that is gently intense, with notes of tropical fruits and peach. Fresh and well balanced in the mouth with a soft and persistent minerality.
Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc
2020 - Marlborough, New Zealand. Tropical aromas dominate the bouquet of this pale gold Sauvignon Blanc. Grapefruit, guava, passionfruit and lemongrass flow across the palate in perfect harmony with a refreshing, crisp acidity.
RAW White Blend
2018 -Villanueva De Alcardete, Spain. (Verdejo, Airen, and Sauvignon Blanc) This organic white's blend of indigenous Spanish grapes and lovable Sauvignon Blanc gets right to the point of brisk, joyous refreshment. Pale yellow in color with the aromas of mineral and citrus that take on a light and fresh bouquet of peach, chalk, and orange blossom on the palate.
Selbach Riesling
2020 -Mosel, Germany. Vinified in stainless steel, with just a hint of residual sugar, fruity with vibrant acidity and clarity; all highlighted by intense slatedriven minerality.
Thomas Henry Chardonnay
2020- Sonoma County, California. Vibrant, crisp and balanced, this wine features aromas of Meyer lemon, juicy pear and apple laced with floral notes of sweet jasmine. The palate is lush and concentrated, with a clean finish.
Lamberti Prosecco
(187 ml) -Treviso, Italy. Floral aromas with peach and tropical fruit notes mark this delicious Prosecco. Lively and effervescent, the palate is clean and crisp with balanced acidity and a lingering finish.
Pizzolato Prosecco
(750 ml) -Treviso, Italy. Made with Organically farmed grapes, this opens with enticing aromas of citrus blossom and Bartlett pear. The bright palate delivers white peach, lemon zest and almond alongside crisp acidity and refined bubbles.
Red Wine
Almarada Malbec
2020 -Mendoza, Argentina. Intense fruity aromas of black plum give rise to a palate full of freshness, velvety tannins and flavors of dried cranberry and chocolate with orange peel. Great balance and complexity.
Cantele Primitivo
2019 - Puglia, Italy. Ruby red with garnet undertones. The minerality of the nose creates a delicate combination of sour cherry and prune. Floral and spicy notes follow in a persistent finish. Gentle tannins, impressive acidity combine with the classic delicacy and alcoholic content of Primitivo.
Cembra Pinot Nero
2020 - Trentino, Italy. This wine features a ruby-red colour, has a delicate aroma evoking forest fruits and cherry. On the palate it is soft, with a full, pleasant sapid sensation which emphasizes its persistency.
Maryhill Cabernet Sauvignon
2018- Columbia Valley, Washington. Wild blackberries, chocolate, mint and savory spice aromas lead into clean and classic tannins and Cabernet Sauvignon finish with fresh herbs and pepper.
Vidigal Red Blend
2020- Lisboa, Portugal. Tempranillo, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon. Deep ruby color, medium body, fruity, balanced, leathery and with hints of raspberry. Fruity, strong and soft, showing the wine's character and body.
Beer & Cider
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.
