Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar Portsmouth, NH

1,082 Reviews

$$

35 Portwalk Pl

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Vegetable Dumplings
Thai Ginger Noodles

APPETIZERS

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

fried and seasoned with tamari (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)

Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls

Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$9.00

stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, cabbage, bean thread noodles, celery, and bamboo shoots and served with tamarind sauce (Vegan)

Hot & Spicy Soy Sticks

Hot & Spicy Soy Sticks

$9.00

Soy “chicken” on bamboo skewers with our garlic-chili-cilantro sauce (Vegan)

King Oyster Mushroom Tempura

King Oyster Mushroom Tempura

$11.00

with scallions, salt and pepper. Served with soy dipping sauce (Vegan)

Roti Canai

Roti Canai

$10.00

Indian style flatbread. Serrved with vegetable curry dip (Vegan)

Samosa

$8.00
Soy Nuggets

Soy Nuggets

$9.00

served with sweet chili sauce (Vegan)

Steamed Edamame

$8.00

seasoned with Maine sea salt (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$9.00

stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with ginger-soy sauce and spicy chili sauce (Vegan)

Thai Curry Puffs

Thai Curry Puffs

$9.00

Fried flaky pastry shells stuffed with potato , portobello mushroom, carrot,garlic,onion and curry powder. Served with cucumber sweet and sour sauce. ( VEGAN )

Sichuan Green Beans

Sichuan Green Beans

$8.00

Sauté green beans with Sichuan spicy numbing sauce. ** Vegan&Gluten Free **

Curry Dishes

Green Curry with Tofu

Green Curry with Tofu

$17.00

Broccoli, bok choy, green beans, snow peas, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, tofu, and Thai basil in a green coconut milk curry. Garnished with microgreens and served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)

Panang Curry Vegetables & Tempeh

Panang Curry Vegetables & Tempeh

$17.00

Thai eggplant, red peppers, green peppers, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, buttercup squash, Thai basil, and lime leaves in a Panang coconut milk curry. Served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)

Peanut Curry

Peanut Curry

$17.00

Slow cooked in coconut milk with soy-meat, chickpeas, sweet potatoes, carrots and onions (Vegan) (Make it Gluten Free by substituting tofu or tempeh for our soy-meat)

Siamese Dream Curry Noodles

Siamese Dream Curry Noodles

$18.00

Rice noodles, snow peas, carrots, red peppers, tofu, soy-meat, cashews, and spinach in a thick coconut curry soup. Topped with crispy rice noodles and fried shallots (Vegan)(Make it Gluten-Free without soy-meat)

Tofu Tikka Masala

Tofu Tikka Masala

$17.00

Spinach, edamame, tofu, and chickpeas in a Masala curry sauce. Served with fried rice seasoned with curry powder, peas, carrots and shallots (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)

Dessert

Chocolate Orange Mousse Pie

Chocolate Orange Mousse Pie

$9.00

VEGAN **

Side of Chocolate Sauce

$1.00
Pumpkin Tapioca Pudding

Pumpkin Tapioca Pudding

$8.00

Served warm with pistachio and coconut meat . VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE***

Entree

Chinese Broccoli and Crispy Breaded Soy Filet

Chinese Broccoli and Crispy Breaded Soy Filet

$17.00

Broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and Thai bird chili stir-fried in brown sauce. Served with jasmine brown rice and fried soy “chicken” filet. Moderately spicy (Vegan)

Garlic & Ginger Tofu

$16.00

Red peppers, green peppers, carrots, onions, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, tofu, ginger, garlic, and scallions stir-fried in brown sauce. Served with jasmine brown rice (Vegan)

Spicy Vegetable Medley

Spicy Vegetable Medley

$16.00

Broccoli, carrots, corn, mushrooms, zucchini, peanuts, and soy-meat stir-fried in brown sauce with spicy red curry paste. Topped with shredded lime leaves. Served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)

Steamed Assorted Vegetables with Peanut Sauce

Steamed Assorted Vegetables with Peanut Sauce

$15.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet corn, snow peas, carrots, green beans, and steamed tofu with our signature peanut sauce. Served with jasmine brown rice (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)

Stir-Fried Asian Vegetables & Tofu

Stir-Fried Asian Vegetables & Tofu

$15.00

Chinese broccoli, napa cabbage, bok choy, snow peas, tofu, and carrots stir-fried in brown sauce. Served with jasmine brown rice (Vegan)(Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari in place of brown sauce)

Veggie Citrus “Spare Ribs”

$17.00

Broccoli, bok choy, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and “spare rib” soy-meat stir-fried in brown sauce and served with jasmine brown rice (Vegan)

Fried Rice Dishes

Pineapple Brown Rice

$16.00

Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with pineapple, sunflower seeds, soy-meat, sweet corn, peas, carrots, scallions, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat) (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)

Noodle Dishes

Char Guay Teow

$16.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, Sambal Oelek (red chili paste), tofu, and soy “ham.” Topped with shredded lettuces & cilantro. Moderately spicy (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)

Hot & Sour Noodle Soup

Hot & Sour Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, tofu, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro. Garnished with ground peanuts and fried wontons. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Make it Gluten Free without the wontons)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$16.00

Stir-fried rice vermicelli with curry powder, egg, bok choy, snow peas, bell peppers and tofu. Topped with sweet pea shoots and fried shallots

Thai Ginger Noodles

Thai Ginger Noodles

$16.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, ginger, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, scallions, and egg (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)

Khao Soi Tofu

Khao Soi Tofu

$18.00

Spicy Burmese curry with egg noodles, organic fried tofu, pickled mustard green, red onion, scallion , cilantro in a spicy turmeric curry . Topped with crispy noodles. *** 2 stars spicy ***

Side Orders

911 Spicy

$0.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Egg Fried Rice

$6.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Masala Rice

$4.00

Noodles

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Soy Filet

$5.00

Soy Meat

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Tempeh with Sweet Chili Sauce

$4.00

Tofu (Steamed or Fried)

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Fragrant Coconut Soup

Fragrant Coconut Soup

$8.00

Tom kha style coconut soup with tofu, baby bella mushrooms, red bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, onions, scallions, and cilantro (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)

Spicy Green Leaf Salad

$10.00

Carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, corn, and crispy tofu on a bed of spring mix and romaine. Served with our spicy bean curd dressing and topped with crispy rice noodles (Vegan)(Make it Gluten-Free by substituting our ginger vinaigrette)

Tempura Asparagus Salad

Tempura Asparagus Salad

$12.00

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Boocha Kombucha

$5.50

Coca Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Peach Tea

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Refill

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Pellegrinos

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

