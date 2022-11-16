Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar Portsmouth, NH
1,082 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth, NH 03801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH - Portsmouth, NH
No Reviews
114 Congress St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portsmouth
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
More near Portsmouth