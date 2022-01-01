Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Green Enchilada - Manor Plaza

3,470 Reviews

$$

444 Manor Plaza

Pacifica, CA 94044

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito
Chicken Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Grilled Veggies Burrito

$9.95

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.95

Carnitas Burrito

$9.95

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.95

Shrimp Burrito

$11.95

Salmon Burrito

$12.95

Fish Burrito

$11.95

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

French fries, bacon, eggs, pico de gallo(salsa) and choice of beans

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Tofu Burrito

$9.95

Bean & Rice

$6.99

Specialty Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$10.95

Tofu Veg-out Burrito

$10.95

REGULAR: (Vegan) Seasonal grilled vegetables, tofu, brown rice and salsa SUPER: (Vegetarian) Seasonal grilled vegetables, tofu, brown rice, cheese, sour cream and salsa

Potato/ Cheese Burrito

$8.95

Peruvian Fusion Burrito

$11.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.95Out of stock

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.95

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$14.95

Carne Asada Enchiladas

$14.95

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.95

Al Pastor Enchiladas

$14.95

Carnitas Enchiladas

$14.95

Tofu Enchiladas

$14.95

Salmon Enchilada

$18.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Chicken Tacos

Salmon Tacos

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Veggies Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

Tofu Taco

Rotisserie Chicken

Pollo la Brasa (Peruvian Style Rotisserie Chicken) using "Mary's Chicken". Brined and marinated with our secret herbs.

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$29.95Out of stock

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$17.95Out of stock
1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

1/4 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$12.95Out of stock

Full Rotisserie Chicken A La Carte

$21.95Out of stock

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken A La Carte

$11.95Out of stock

1/4 A La Carte

$5.95Out of stock

Meals

Chile Rellenos

Chile Rellenos

$12.95
Lomo Saltado Plate

Lomo Saltado Plate

Fajita Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$16.95
Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Enchilada Family Meal

6 enchiladas and pint-sized sides. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled veggies, choice of beans, and choice of rice. Enchilada sauce choice of red, green, and mole

Tostada

Nachos

Meaty Asada Fries

$12.95

Melted cheese, French fries, Guacamole, sour-cream and salsa with you choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Al Pastor, or Carnitas.

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.95

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.95

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$4.50+

Jarritos

$3.00+

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Arrowhead H2O

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Peligrino Bottle

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tazo

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$2.50

Mexican Craft Beer

$6.00+

Beer

$5.00+

Spindrift

$1.99+

Honest Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$1.75

7up

$1.75

Salads

Ensalada Pacifica

$11.45

Ensalada Montara

$10.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Taco Salad

$9.95

Side Green Salad

$5.95

Enchiladas A La Carte

Cheese Enchilada A La Carte

$3.25

Chicken Enchilada A La Carte

$4.25

Carne Asada Enchilada A La Carte

$4.95

Carnitas Enchilada A La Carte

$4.95

Al Pastor Enchilada A La Carte

$4.95

Salmon Enchilada A La Carte

$6.95

Shrimp Enchilada A La Carte

$6.95

Veggies Enchilada A La Carte

$4.25

Soup

Mexican Beef (Cocido) Soup

Mexican Beef (Cocido) Soup

$9.95+Out of stock

House made, delicious Mexican cabbage and beef soup called Cocido. Ingredients also included: potatoes, corn, carrots, onions, Spanish rice and chayote (a Mexican squash) with a touch of cilantro.

Chicken Cilantro (Aguadito) Soup

Chicken Cilantro (Aguadito) Soup

$9.95+Out of stock

Sides

Salsa

Taste our diversity of sauces like Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Avo. Tomatillo Sauce, Mild Fire Roasted........

Rice

Beans

Veggies

$4.99+

Veggie Mix - Includes tomato, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, spinach and zucchini

Corn Quesadilla

$3.99

Sour Cream 2 Oz.

$0.50

Cheese 2 oz.

$0.75

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Tortilla (Flour)

$0.95

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Fries

$5.65

Large Chips

$5.95

Small Chips

$0.95

Desserts

Dairy-Free Rice Pudding

$6.49Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Mexican Churros

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

444 Manor Plaza, Pacifica, CA 94044

Directions

