Green Fire Pizza Pooler, LLC 1557 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100
No reviews yet
1557 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100
Pooler, GA 31322
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
The Favorites
Medium Meat Lover's
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon
Large Meat Lover's
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon
Cauliflower/GF Meat Lovers
Medium Veggie
Pesto or tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized onions, banana peppers, tri-color peppers, roma tomatoes, garlic, kalamata olives, mushrooms
Large Veggie
Pesto or tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized onions, banana peppers, tri-color peppers, roma tomatoes, garlic, kalamata olives, mushrooms
Cauliflower/GF Veggie
Medium Deluxe Red Sauce
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onions, tri-color peppers, mushrooms
Large Deluxe Red Sauce
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onions, tri-color peppers, mushrooms
Cauliflower/GF Deluxe Red Sauce
Medium The Double Pep
Red sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & then more pepperoni!
Large The Double Pep
Red sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & then more pepperoni!
Cauliflower/GF The Double Pep
Specialty Pizzas
Medium Arugula Blanco
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil & garlic, prosciutto Parma, topped with fresh arugula & truffle oil
Large Arugula Blanco
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil & garlic, prosciutto Parma, topped with fresh arugula & truffle oil
Cauliflower/GF Arugula Blanco
Medium Avocado Toast Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Cauliflower/GF Avocado Toast Pizza
Large Avocado Toast Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Brick oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, fresh jalapeño
Large Buffalo Chicken
Brick oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, fresh jalapeño
Cauliflower/GF Buffalo Chicken
Medium Smokin' Green Fire
Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil
Large Smokin' Green Fire
Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil
Cauliflower/GF Smokin' Green Fire
Medium Fungi Madness
Porcini mushroom sauce, garlic, mozzarella, blend of mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, a sprinkle of truffle oil
Large Fungi Madness
Porcini mushroom sauce, garlic, mozzarella, blend of mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, a sprinkle of truffle oil
Cauliflower/GF Fungi Madness
Medium Goodfella
Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil
Large Goodfella
Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil
Cauliflower/GF Goodfella
Medium The Real Deal
A true Neapolitan pizza made with fresh burrata mozzarella served with our fresh homemade slow-proofed dough and our homemade san marzano tomato sauce cooked to perfection crispy and just a bit charred on the edges
Large The Real Deal
A true Neapolitan pizza made with fresh burrata mozzarella served with our fresh homemade slow-proofed dough and our homemade san marzano tomato sauce cooked to perfection crispy and just a bit charred on the edges
Cauliflower/GF The Real Deal
Medium Pesto Chicken
Mozzarella & feta over roasted chicken, artichokes, caramelized onions
Large Pesto Chicken
Mozzarella & feta over roasted chicken, artichokes, caramelized onions
Cauliflower/GF Pesto Chicken
Medium Giardino
Fresh red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, sausage, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil
Large Giardino
Fresh red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, sausage, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil
Cauliflower/GF Giardino
Medium Lemon Chicken Cheddar
Brick oven roasted lemon garlic chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, mushrooms, red onion
Large Lemon Chicken Cheddar
Brick oven roasted lemon garlic chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, mushrooms, red onion
Cauliflower/GF Lemon Chicken Cheddar
Medium Diavolo
Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, calabrian chile pepper sauce
Large Diavolo
Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, calabrian chile pepper sauce
Cauliflower/GF Diavolo
Medium Bianca
Ricotta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic
Large Bianca
Ricotta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic
Cauliflower/GF Bianca
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Brick oven roasted chicken with homemade alfredo sauce, topped with fresh basil
Large Chicken Alfredo
Brick oven roasted chicken with homemade alfredo sauce, topped with fresh basil
Cauliflower/GF Chicken Alfredo
Pizzas
Medium Margherita
Housemade red sauce, garlic, sliced mozzarella, chopped basil
Large Margherita
Housemade red sauce, garlic, sliced mozzarella, chopped basil
Cauliflower/GF Margherita
Medium New York Style
Large New York Style
Cauliflower/GF New York Style
By the Slice
Margherita or new York
Calzones
Food
Starters
6 Garlic Knots
Knotted dough, olive oil, fresh garlic
Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, & fresh garlic
Brick Oven-roasted Mixed Olives
Warm mix of Mediterranean olives served on a bed of arugula & sun dried tomatoes
Charcuterie Board
Olives, cured meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, dried fruit
Meatballs
2 quarter pound meatballs with ricotta cheese and garlic bread, topped with basil
8 Piece Chicken Wings
Brick oven cooked wings
20 Piece Chicken Wings
Brick oven cooked wings
40 Piece Chicken Wings
Brick oven cooked wings
100 Piece Chicken Wings
Brick oven cooked wings
Super Salads
Beet & Burrata
Brick-oven roasted beets with fresh burratra, arugula drizzled with house made champagne raspberry vinaigrette
Greek Freak
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, feta, artichoke kalamata olives, banana peppers, herb vinaigrette
Small Caesar
Romaine, sundried tomato, pecorino, Romano, croutons, caesar
Large Caesar
Romaine, sundried tomato, pecorino, Romano, croutons, caesar
Kale Caesar Supreme
Baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, prosciutto crisps, parmesan
Caprese Heirloom Tomato Salad
Sliced heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil. Extra virgin olive oil
Arugula Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, olive oil, balsamic reduction
Garden Salad
Small Garden Salad
Small Greek Freak
Sandwiches, Wraps, & Paninis
The Italian
Fresh mozzarella, hot capicola, prosciutto, soppressata, sun dried tomatoes, arugula, house made basil pesto
The Big Meatball
With fresh mozzarella
Chicken Pesto Panini
Oven roasted chicken, house made pesto, spinach, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella
The Big Cheese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, roasted red pepper sauce
Caprese Heirloom Tomato
Sliced heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, oven roasted chicken, croutons, Romano pecorino cheese, caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spinach or romaine, oven roasted buffalo chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Vegetarian Wrap
Garlic, spinach, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tri-color peppers, avocado, caramelized onions hummus spread, (substitutions available)
Vegetarian Panini
Garlic, spinach, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tri-color peppers, avocado, caramelized onions hummus spread, (substitutions available)
Sweet Stuff
Beer
Craft beer
Tropicalia
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Terrapin Hopsecutioner
Still Fire Glory Haze
Wild Leap Chance
Monday Dr. Robot
Mango Cart
Wild Weed Burst Dragon
Classic City Lager
Sweetwater
Southbound Mountain Jam
Breck Vanilla Porter
Bold Rock Blackberry Cider
Monday Drafty Kilt
Wicked Weed Pernicious
IPA Pitcher
Domestic beer
Bottles & Cans
Bucket domestic
Bucket import
Busch Light
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken N/A 0.0% A
Heineken Silver
High Noon
High Noon Bucket
Long drink
Long Drink Bucket
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Modelo
Truly Hard seltzer
Truly Lemonade 16C
Twisted Tea
White Claw
Abita Purple Haze 12C
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon Belgian White
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Can
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Extra Bottle
Creature Comforts Athena 12C
Dog Fish Head Can 90
Kenessaw Bourbon Ale 12C
Miller High Life Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Raspberry Starfruit Burst
Sam Adams Summer Ale Bottle
Stella Artois Bottle
Sullivan's Gold Can
Sullivan's Red Can
Tropicalia Can
Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale
Yuengling Bottle
Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA
Coors Light Can
Fat Tire
Glory Haze
Modelo 12C
Modelo Bottle
Modelo Can
Pitcher import
Liquor
Rum
Whisky/Bourbon
Well Bourbon
291 Small Batch Colorado Bourban
Angles Envy
Bardstown Bourbon Fusion
Bardstown Fusion Series 8
Basil Haden's Reserve
Blade and Bow
Blue Note
Bulleit
Bulleit Bourbon Frontier
Bulleit Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Duality Double Malt
Eagle Rare
Few
Fireball
Garrison Brothers
George Dickel, Rye Whisky
Hennessy-Cognac
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniels Fire
Jameson
Jameson 7 year
Jameson Black
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Orange
Jefferson Ocean
Jim Beam
Limavady Single Malt Whiskey
Makers Mark
Martini, Gin
Martini, Vodka
Michter's Bourben
Nevada Smoke Wagon
Ole Smokey Mango
Ole Smokey Peanut
Ole' Smokey Mango Habanero
RESURGENS Rye
Russell's Reserve
Savannah Single Barrel Bourbon
Seagram 7
Seagram's
Slane
The Glenlivet 14
Whicked Picle
Whistle Pig 10 Year
Whistle Pig 12 Year
Whistle Pig 15 year
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
Widow Jane
Widow Jane 10 Year
Willett Pot Still Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Writers Tears
Vodka
Cognac
Tequila
Cincoro
RLG Pink Lemonade (6)
Reposado
Patron
Casamigos
Teremana
Anza
El Jimador
Don Julio
Casamigos
El Jimador
Herradura Gold Tequila
Herradura Silver Tequila
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Los Azulejos Reposado Masterpiece
OJO De Tigre Mezcal
818 Eight Reserve
Los Azulejos Reposado Talavera
Laneta
Adictivo Anjeo
Adictivo
Clase Azul Tequila Reposado
Gin
Liqueurs
Schnapps Llords Peach
Schnapps Llords Triple Sec
Limavady Irish Whiskey
Amaretto
Banana
Black Raspberry
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Schnapps
De Kuyper Creme De Cacao
Dissaronno
Emmets Classic
Gaetano Creme de Cacao
Leroux Apricot
Mango habanero
Melonaire Melon
Old dominik
Peach Schnapps
Peanut butter whiskey
Triple Sec
Bailey's
Chambord
Copa De Oro
Cocktails/Shots
Shots
Specialty drinks
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod Mule
Cosmo
Cucumber Cooler
Elderflower Spritz
Filthy Foods Black Cherry
High Noon Passion
Jungle Bird
Leopard's Spot
Lion's Tail
Long Island cran
Long Island Premium
Long Island Well
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita
Margarita top shelf
Martini, Gin
Martini, Vodka
Mojito
Moscow Mule
New Fashioned SANTA TERESA 1796
Old Fashioned
Pink Polar Plunge
Red Sangria
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Seven and Seven
Sex on the Beach
Single Kahuna
Spicy Blood Mary
Spicy Stampede
Swinging Monkey
Tequila Sunrise
The Big Kahuna
Tipsy Giraffe
Top Shelf Long Island
Truly
Twisted Tea
White Claw
White Russian
Wine
Moscato
Sauvignon Blanc
Merlot
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1557 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100, Pooler, GA 31322
Photos coming soon!