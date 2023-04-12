Green Frog Coffee Company imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Green Frog Coffee Company Jackson

536 Reviews

$

1410 Union University Dr

Jackson, TN 38305

Popular Items

Speciality Drinks
Custom Bowl
Custom

DRINKS*

Drinks

Speciality Drinks

$3.10

Flavored Lattes

$2.60

Plain Lattes

$2.40

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Shake

$4.50

Smoothie

$3.75

Cold Teas

$1.70

Lemonade

$2.20

Sodas & Other

$2.25

Cold Brew

$2.75

Fruit Fresh Quenchers

$3.00

Nutrition Loaded Teas

$7.50

$1.00 Refills for Lemonades and Flavored Teas

$1.00

Cup Of Ice

$0.25

HO HO EGG ROLL

1 HO HO EGG ROLL & CLEAR SAUCE

$2.90

2 HO HO EGG ROLLS & CLEAR SAUCE

$5.60

6 HO HO EGG ROLLS & CLEAR SAUCE

$16.20

10 HO HO EGG ROLLS & CLEAR SAUCE

$26.00

BREAKFAST*

Breakfast

Sausage Rolls

$1.70+

Muffins

$2.90

Bagel

$2.65

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Oatmeal

$4.25

Breakfast Casserole

$5.25

Breakfast Sides

Build a Biscuit

SAUSAGE B

$4.40

BACON B

$4.40

HAM B

$4.40

TURKEY SAUSAGE B

$4.40

FRIED CHICKEN PATTY B

$5.40

PORK TENDERLOIN B

$4.40

NO MEAT B

$2.40

Build a Platter

Custom No Meat Platter

$7.50

Bacon P

$10.75

Sausage P

$10.75

Turkey Sausage P

$10.75

Ham P

$10.75

Steak P

$11.75

Build An Omelet

Custom

$5.20

Sides

Biscuit

$1.10

Crescent

$1.10

Build A Yogurt

Build A Yogurt

SANDWICH, SOUPS, SALADS, SIDES *

Speciality Sandwiches

Famous Fricken Sandwich-Fried

$7.25

Famous Fricken Sandwich-Grilled

$7.25Out of stock

Philly Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Monterey Chicken Sub

$8.00Out of stock

TN Tenderloin Sandwich

$7.50

Big BLT

$7.25

Classic Chicken Salad

$6.75

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.30

Turkey & Colby Jack Sandwich

$7.25

Ham & Colby Jack Sandwich

$7.25

Reg FRIED Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Reg GRILLED Chicken Sandwich

$6.75Out of stock

Classic PB & J

$3.75

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.00

Fricken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Garden Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Southern Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Taco Salad

$9.00

Soups

Bevery Jane's Soup

$3.50+

Hammer's Chili

$3.50+

Timmy's Taco Soup

$3.50+

Tomato Basil

$3.50+

Sides A La Carte

Potato Chips

$2.00

Ranch Potato Salad (6 OZ)

$2.00

Cheesesticks-6

$7.00

Brew Battered Fries (5oz)

$2.25

Fried Pickles (6)

$6.00

Fried Green Beans (6 Oz)

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Fried Green Tomato- 6 Pieces

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Scoop of chicken Salad on lettuce

$5.00

PLATE LUNCHES *

Plate Lunches

Mon Meatloaf Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Tues Chicken N Dressing

$9.99Out of stock

Wed Chicken Rotel Plate

$9.99

Thur Poppyseed Chicken Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Fri Baked Spaghetti Plate

$9.99Out of stock

GRILL*

Build a Burger

Build A Burger Custom-Beef

$5.50

DOUBLE BURGER

$7.00

PLANT BURGER

$7.00

Build a Bowl

Custom Bowl

$10.49

Build a Quesadilla

QUESADILLA

$8.50

Build a Fire Flatbread

Flatbread Custom

$8.99

BUILD A POTATO*

BUILD A POTATO

BUILD A POTATO

$5.99

NIGHT DINING SPECIALS *

NIGHT DINNERS

PORK RIBEYE STEAK

$13.99

PEPPER STEAK ON RICE

$14.99

CHICKEN MONTEREY

$12.99

KIDS*

Kids

Kids Meal

$5.99

DESSERTS & GIFTS *

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.65

Cookies

$2.99

Cheesecakes

$4.99

David's Brookie Brownie

$3.25

Build a Beignet

$5.00

Whole Cheesecake

$46.00

Pumpkin Roll Single Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll French Toast

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll Whole Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Super Sundae

$6.99

Biscuits & Strawberries

$6.00

Gifts

Books

$12.00

Candy

$2.25

Christmas Ham

$46.80

Coffee Beans

$16.00

Gift Certificates

$5.00

Hot Tea

$7.50

Syrup

$12.00

T-Shirts

$15.00

Sauce

$30.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1410 Union University Dr, Jackson, TN 38305

Directions

