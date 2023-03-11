A map showing the location of Green Frog Jackson South 1649 South Highland AvenueView gallery
Green Frog Jackson South 1649 South Highland Avenue

1649 South Highland Avenue

Jackson, TN 38301

Popular Items

Speciality Drinks
Build A Burger Custom-Beef
Custom Bowl

DRINKS

Speciality Drinks

$3.10

Flavored Lattes

$2.60

Plain Lattes

$2.40

Coffee

$2.25

Cold Brew

$2.75

Espresso

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Shake

$4.50

Smoothie

$3.75

Cold Teas

$1.70

Lemonade

$2.20

Sodas & Other

$2.25

Fruit Fresh Quenchers

$3.00

Nutrition Loaded Teas

$7.50

$1.00 Refills for Lemonades and Flavored Teas

$1.00

BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Sausage Rolls

$1.70+

Muffins

$2.90

Bagel

$2.65

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Oatmeal

$4.25

Breakfast Casserole

$5.25

Breakfast Sides

Build a Biscuit

SAUSAGE

$4.40

BACON

$4.40

HAM

$4.40

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.40

CHICKEN PATTY

$5.40

NO MEAT

$2.40

PORK TENDERLOIN

$4.40

Build a Platter

Custom No Meat Platter

$7.50

Custom 3 Bacon Platter

$10.75

Custom 2 Reg Sausage Platter

$10.75

Custom 2 Turkey Sausage Platter

$10.75

Custom 4 oz Ham Platter

$10.75

Custom 4oz Steak Platter

$11.75

Build An Omelet

Custom

$5.20

Sides

Biscuit

$1.10

Build A Yogurt

Build A Yogurt

SANDWICH, SOUPS, SALADS, SIDES

Speciality Sandwiches

Famous Fricken Sandwich-Fried

$7.25

Famous Fricken Sandwich-Grilled

$7.25

Philly Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Monterey Chicken Sub

$8.00

TN Tenderloin Sandwich

$7.50

Big BLT

$7.25

Classic Chicken Salad

$6.75

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.30

Turkey & Colby Jack Sandwich

$7.25

Ham & Colby Jack Sandwich

$7.25

Reg FRIED Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Reg GRILLED Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Classic PB & J

$3.75

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.00

Fricken Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Sweet Southern Salad

$8.50

Taco Salad

$9.00

Soups

Bevery Jane's Soup

$3.50+

Hammer's Chili

$3.50+

Timmy's Taco Soup

$3.50+Out of stock

Tomato Basil

$3.50+

Sides A La Carte

Potato Chips

$2.00

Ranch Potato Salad (6 OZ)

$2.00

Cheesesticks-6

$7.00

Brew Battered Fries (5oz)

$2.25

Fried Pickles (6)

$6.00

Fried Green Beans (6 Oz)

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Fried Green Tomato- 6 Pieces

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Scoop of chicken Salad on lettuce

$5.00

PLATE LUNCHES

Mon Meatloaf Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Tues Chicken N Dressing

$9.99Out of stock

Wed Chicken Rotel Plate

$9.99

Thur Poppyseed Chicken Plate

$9.99

Fri Baked Spaghetti Plate

$9.99

BUILD A POTATO

BUILD A POTATO

$5.99

GRILL

Build a Burger

Build A Burger Custom-Beef

$5.50

DOUBLE BURGER

$7.00

PLANT BURGER

$7.00

Build a Bowl

Custom Bowl

$10.49

Build a Quesadilla

QUESADILLA

$8.50

Build a Fire Flatbread

Flatbread Custom

$8.99

NIGHT DINING SPECIALS

NIGHT DINNERS

PORK RIBEYE STEAK

$13.99

PEPPER STEAK ON RICE

$14.99

CHICKEN MONTEREY

$12.99

KIDS

Kids Meal

$5.99

DESSERTS & GIFTS

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.65

Cookies

$2.99

Cheesecakes

$4.99

David's Brookie Brownie

$3.25

Build a Beignet

$5.00

Whole Cheesecake

$46.00

Pumpkin Roll Single Slice

$2.50

Peach Cobbler

$2.00

Pumpkin Roll French Toast

$5.00

Pumpkin Roll Whole Roll

$14.00

Super Sundae

$6.99

Biscuits & Strawberries

$6.00

Gifts

Books

$12.00

Candy

$2.25Out of stock

Christmas Ham

$46.80Out of stock

Coffee Beans

$14.00

Gift Certificates

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$7.50

Syrup

$12.00

T-Shirts

$15.00

Sauce

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

1649 South Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301

