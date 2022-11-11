Restaurant info

Our restaurant first opened in 1928, in the heart of the Prohibition era. Owned by the Polimeni family, The Italian-American Restaurant served as a speakeasy until 1933 when alcohol consumption became legal again. It had come to be known as the Green Front, so the Polimenis decided to keep the name and continued operations until they retired in 1982. After a few years as a bar under various names, The Green Front Restaurant was re-established by Eric Zimmerman and Bobby Johnston in October of 2012. As huge fans (bordering on obsession) of local history and signage, they established a family-friendly restaurant that celebrates the old days and has developed its own reputation for great-tasting grub.