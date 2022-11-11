Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Green Front Restaurant

1,166 Reviews

$

35 Niagara St

Canandaigua, NY 14424

Wings ( Current Market Price )
Large Cheese Pizza
Big Beefy

STARTERS

Wings ( Current Market Price )

$17.95

Our Jumbo Roaster Chicken Wings go great with a fresh hot pizza pie. We have a style for almost every taste. Served in orders of 10.

BASKET of French Fries

$5.50

Crispy crinkle cut french fries.

BASKET of Onion Rings

$9.95

Crispy battered rings of sweet onion piled high. Served with sweet red chili sauce.

BASKET of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

wedge style.

Buffalo Tossed Fingers

$14.95

Crispy fried chicken tenderloin served with french fries & a side of country sweet. (5 per order) Try our Buffalo Fingers tossed in: hot / medium / mild / sweet red chili / honey bbq dusted / garlic parmesan / country sweet

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Crispy fried chicken tenderloin served with French Fries & a side of Country Sweet. (5 per order)

Fried Green Beans

$10.50

Our approach to eating healthy! Crisp fried green beans served with ranch.

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Crispy fried dill pickle spears Served with a side of Sriracha Ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Melted mozzarella cheese in a battered stick served with a side of marinara. (5 per order)

Nachos

$11.25

Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, queso, black olives, jalapeños and scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream.

SIDE of French Fries

$3.95

Crispy crinkle cut french fries served as a side or in a basket.

SIDE of Onion Rings

$5.50

Crispy battered rings of sweet onion piled high. Served with sweet red chili sauce

SIDE of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Wedge style. Served as a side or in a basket.

Jalapeno Stuffed Pretzel

$8.50

Jumbo soft pretzel stuffed with cheese jalapeño peppers & served with Ranch Dressing

6 Wings (1/2 order)

$12.95

SOUP/SALAD

Served Daily Fresh house-made chili served with bread & butter

CUP-Seafood Bisque

$5.75

Fresh house-made.

BOWL- Seafood Bisque

$7.25

Fresh house-made served with bread & butter.

CUP-Chili

$5.25

Fresh house-made chili.

BOWL-Chili

$6.25

Fresh house-made chili served with bread and butter.

SIDE- Caesar Salad

$4.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in homeamde ceaser dressing, asiago cheese and garlic croutons.

Ceaser Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in homemade ceaser dressing, Asiago cheese and garlic croutons. Served with garlic bread.

Steak Caesar Salad

$16.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in homeade ceaser dressing, asiago cheeseand garlic croutons. Topped with marinated grilled steak.

SIDE- Garden Salad

$4.95

Fresh greens garnished with cucumbers, oninons, grape tomatoes and croutons. Served with your chocie of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in homeade caesar dressing, Asiago cheese and garlic croutons. Topped with marinated grilled chicken and served with garlic bread.

Bowl- Sausage Greens & Beans

$4.95

Cup- Sausage Greens & Beans

$3.95

SANDWICHES

All of our sandwiches are served on the heel of fresh daily Martusciello’s Italian Style French Bread or a Dipaolo Kaiser Roll served with kettle chips *All Burgers cooked to Medium-Well

Big Beefy

$13.95

Slow roasted top round beef dipped in au jus and topped with mozzarella cheese and served on a heel.

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Over 1/2 pound patty with American cheese and served on a French bread heal.

Hamburger

$13.50

1/2 pound Angus beef burger patty served on a French bread heal.

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Veggie burger patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo and served on a roll with a side of chips.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Tender chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo and served on a roll with a side of chips.

Italian Sausage

$14.50

Handmade artisan Italian sausage made in-house by York Pork Sausage of Canandaigua. Served with a side of chips. Try it with the Works or All The Way!

Fried Bologna

$12.50

Thick sliced Wonderbar bologna fried up and topped with sautéed peppers & onions on a heel. Served with a side of chips.

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Served on French bread with white American cheese.

Ham And Cheese

$12.50

Shaved ham grilled with white American cheese and served on a thick-cut brioche bread. Served with a side of chips.

Zweigle Red Hot

$8.95

A huge 1/4 pound red hot split and served on a heel with a side of chips.

Zweigle White Hot

$8.95

A huge 1/4 pound white hot with your choice of toppings on a heel with a side of chips.

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Four lightly battered cod fillets served with french fries and coleslaw.

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Meatless, plant-based vegetarian burger, served on a grilled heel with a side of chips.

WRAPS

Great flavors all wrapped up in a garlic herb wrap.

Asiago Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato and Asiago bacon ranch cheese spread

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$14.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, portobella mushrooms, zucchini and yellow squash with southwest ranch dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in garlic herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and buffalo blue cheese.

PIZZA

Our pizza is hand stretched fresh dough, with a world famous red pizza sause and top quality cheese. A large is 16" and a small is 12" and made to order.

Cauli Crust

$15.95

for a different option try our medium sized cauliflower crust.

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Small Green Front Pizza

$18.75

A generous portion of cheese, pepperoni and sausage.

Small Polimeni Pizza

$18.95

An Italian classic! Crumbled Italian sausage with sauteed green peppers and onion, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Small White Garlic Pizza

$16.95

Topped with fresh tomato and basil.

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Large Green Front Pizza

$21.95

Made with a generous portion of cheese pepperoni and sausage.

Large Polimeni Pizza

$21.95

An Italian classic! Crumbled Italian sausage with sauteed green peppers and onion sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Large White Garlic Pizza

$19.95

Topped with fresh tomato and basil.

Features...

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.95

Large Chipotle Chicken Bacon Pizza

$21.95

Small Chipotle Chicken Bacon Pizza

$19.95

Captain Yogi's Clam Strips

$10.95

Pot Roast Burger

$16.95

Open Faced Reuben

$15.95

Crowler

Add a 32oz Crowler of Beer or a Mixed Drink to any order!!!

Big Ditch "Hayburner IPA" Crowler

$13.00

Brew Dog "Hazy Jane" Crowler

$13.00

Downeast "Unfiltered Cider" Crowler

$18.00

Ellicottville " Blueberry Wheat" Crowler

$12.00

Fiddle Head IPA "Crowler"

$15.00

K2 "Sour" Crowler

$15.00

Naked Dove " Scotch Ale" Crowler

$13.00

Naked Dove "45 Fathoms Porter" Crowler

$13.00

Naked Dove "Oktober Fest" Crowler

$14.00

Naked Dove "Berry Naked" Crowler

$13.00

Naked Dove "Golden Ale" Crowler

$13.00

Other Half "Green City " IPA Crowler

$22.00

Prison City " Rotating" IPA Crowler

$15.00

Rohrbach "Scotch Ale" Crowler

$14.00

Sloop “juice Bomb” Crowler

$14.00

Sparkling Sour 16oz

$10.00

Von Trap "Bohemian Pilsner" Crowler

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our restaurant first opened in 1928, in the heart of the Prohibition era. Owned by the Polimeni family, The Italian-American Restaurant served as a speakeasy until 1933 when alcohol consumption became legal again. It had come to be known as the Green Front, so the Polimenis decided to keep the name and continued operations until they retired in 1982. After a few years as a bar under various names, The Green Front Restaurant was re-established by Eric Zimmerman and Bobby Johnston in October of 2012. As huge fans (bordering on obsession) of local history and signage, they established a family-friendly restaurant that celebrates the old days and has developed its own reputation for great-tasting grub.

Location

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua, NY 14424

