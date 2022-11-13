Green Gables Restaurant 7712 Somerset Pike
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy fine dining at the heart of the Laurel Highlands. Savor New American Cuisine featuring the harvests of regional farms in a rustic, artistic setting. Retreat to lodging on site & plunge into your queen-sized, pillow-top bed. Awake & enjoy freshly prepared breakfast in the morning.
Location
7712 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown, PA 15547
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lincoln Cafe and Bakery - 6869 Lincoln Hwy, Stoystown, PA 15563
No Reviews
6869 Lincoln Hwy, Stoystown, PA 15563 Stoystown, PA 15563
View restaurant
More near Jennerstown