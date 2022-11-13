Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Gables Restaurant

7712 Somerset Pike

Jennerstown, PA 15547

STARTERS (Copy)

Soup du Jour

$9.00

Beef Tenderloin Tartare

$15.00

Mushroom Confit Pot

$12.00

Black Garlic Shrimp & Scallop

$15.00

Shrimp Toast

$13.00

Classic Maryland Crabcake

$14.00

Proscuitto

$14.00

SALADS (Copy)

Warm Roasted Mushroom Salad

$12.00

Slab Salad

$13.00

Treviso Salad

$14.00

Crab Salad

$16.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

ENTREES (Copy)

Grilled Ribeye

$44.00

Seared Sea Scallops

$35.00

Charred Salmon

$32.00

Seared Pork Shoulder

$27.00

Free Range Chicken Breast

$29.00

Oven Roasted Duck Breast

$32.00

Seafood Pasta

$33.00

DESSERTS (Copy)

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Berries & Cream

$11.00

Lemoncello Cake

$9.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

KIDS (Copy)

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Beef Filet (4 oz)

$15.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mt.Dew

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Leomade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decf Coffee

$3.00

Sm Perrier

$5.00

Lg Pierra

$7.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Wine

Montoya Pinot Noir

$9.00

Château les Gravières de la Brandille, Bordeaux Supérieur

$8.00

Tarima Hill Monastrell

$8.00

H Luxury Collection Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

BTL Montoya Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL Château les Gravières de la Brandille, Bordeaux Supérieur

$29.00

BTL Tarima Hill Monastrell

$29.00

BTL H Luxury Collection Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

White Wine and Rose

Scarbolo Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier

$8.00

Jim Barry 'Lodge Hill Riesling'

$10.00

Fess Parker Chardonnay

$10.00

105 La Bernarde 'Les Haut du Luc' Provence Rosé

BTL Scarbolo Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier

$29.00

BTL Jim Barry 'Lodge Hill Riesling'

$35.00

BTL Fess Parker Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL La Bernarde 'Les Haut du Luc' Provence Rosé

$35.00

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Enjoy fine dining at the heart of the Laurel Highlands. Savor New American Cuisine featuring the harvests of regional farms in a rustic, artistic setting. Retreat to lodging on site & plunge into your queen-sized, pillow-top bed. Awake & enjoy freshly prepared breakfast in the morning.

7712 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown, PA 15547

Directions

