Breakfast & Brunch
Breakfast Favorites
Two eggs (any style) choice off applewood bacon, sausage patty to sausage link
Three Eggs any style choice of applewood bacon ,sausage patty or sausage link
Chicken Fried Steak, White Gravy Two eggs any style
Pancakes Waffles & French Toast
pancake served with strawberries, blueberries, mascarpone, vanilla iceing
Tex-Mex Breakfast
Three eggs choice of chorizo bacon or sausage
Corn tortillas, carnitas, cheddar cheese ,two eggs any style, rancheros sauce served with black beans and breakfast potatoes
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, tortilla strips served with black beans and breakfast potatoes
Omelets
Three Eggs .diced ham, bell peppers,red onions and american cheese
Onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, pepper jack cheese served with tortilla
Crawfish and shrimp
Baby spinach, mushrooms ,roasted red pepper with provolone cheese
Benedict
Toasted english muffin, poached egg, canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce served with breakfast potatoes
Biscuits , sausage patties, scrambled eggs topped with sausage gravy
toasted english muffin poached eggs crab meat topped with hollandaise served with breakfast potatoes
Two crab cake patties topped with poach eggs and hollandaise sauce
Cajun Brunch Favorites
Dirty rice , two eggs any style with green onions and avocado
Sautéed shrimp in creole BBQ sauce, andouille sausage, cheese grits and toasted French bread
Biscuit ,alligator sausage, poached eggs topped with crawfish sauce and green onions
two fried green tomatoes, poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce served with breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Sides
Menu
Beverage
Appetizers
Dozen Homemade Dogs
1/2 dozen alligator hushpuppies served with remouladesauce
Tossed in our Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce
Tossed in our Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce
Topped with Avocado & Pico De Gallo. Served with chips.
(4) Fried Crab Stuffed Jalapeños with a side of ranch
Crispy Tortilla Chips covered with Refried Beans & Melted Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Jalapeños.
Served with a Cup of Queso and Salsa . Add Ground Beef to Queso $2
(6 pieces) Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp & Marmalade
(2) crab cakes served on a bed of mixed greens with remoulade sauce.
Fried or Sauteed
Hand Battered with Creamy Shrimp Sauce
Served with Creole Red Sauce
Fried & Sautéed with Onions, Jalapeños & Served with Sweet Chili Cilantro Sauce.
Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Topped with Remolaude Sauce
Hand Battered Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Hand Battered Pickle Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Select 1.
Fried Shrimp, Fried Oysters, Fried Crawfish, & Fried Catfish Bites.
Loaded w/ Cheddar & Gravy
(12) Shrimp Served Cold w/ Cocktail Sauce
Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Siracha Ranch.
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.
Bone in Wings, Fried Pickels & Calamari.
Served with Pickled Ginger, soy sauce, Cusabi & Teriyaki Dressing.
Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Sirachi Ranch.
Soups & Gumbo
Salads
Served with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, covered with ranch dressing
Cucumber, Tomato, Cusabi & Terriyaki Sauce
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.
Greens, Egg, Avocado, Bacon, House Dressing & Grilled Chicken
Famous Po' Boys
All Po'Boys are dressed with lettuce, mayo and a side if pickles. Cajun fries come on the side.
Oysters
Chargrilled with Parmesan cheese & seasoned garlic sauce. Comes with bread on the side.
Chargrilled with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and Cajun spice. Comes with bread on the side.
Classics
Shrimp Creole & Popcorn Shrimp w/ Cajun Fries
Crawfish Etouffee & Fried Tails w/ Cajun Fries
Simplicity at it's best
Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices
Classic Recipe w/ Tomato Based Sauce & Rice
Classic Cajun recipe from our Brown Roux & Rice
Protein amount: Jumbo shrimp- 8 count Popcorn- 6 ounces Catfish- 3 count Oyster- About 8 count Crawfish- 5 ounces Tenders- 7 count Softshell- 2 count
Protein amount: Jumbo/Jumbo- 10 count Jumbo/Popcorn- 4 count/4 oz Jumbo/Catfish- 4 count/2 count Jumbo/Oyster- 4 count/4 count Jumbo/Crawfish- 4 count/3 oz Jumbo/Softshell- 4 count /1 count Jumbo/Tender- 4 count/4 count
Specialties
Served w/ Steamed Veggies
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus
Shrimp, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Dirty Rice
Jumbo Shrimp, N'awlins BBQ Sauce, Cheesy Gouda Grits
10 Shrimp Barbequed, Peppery Butter Sauce & French Bread
Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya
Comes with corn, potatoes, and butter
Comes with corn, potatoes, and butter.
Corn, Potatoes, Melted Butter
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream Sauce
White Wine, Garlic Butter- Choice of Crawfish, Chicken, or Shrimp
Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken
Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes
Hand Battered Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Tartar Sauce
Sandwiches
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions, Bacon, BBQ. Served with Fries.
Signature Patty w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Onion, Pickles and Mayo. Served with Fries.
Signature burger patty with grilled onions, provolone cheese, and special sause.
Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Avocado, Mayo. Served with Fries.
Crispy Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Mayo. Served with Fries.
Chicken or Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom. Served with Fries.
Sides
Seasoned new potatoes
Condiments
A la Carte Protein
Kids
Desserts
NFL Bundles
Special Events
