Green Gator - Las Colinas

Popular Items

Pasta Monica
Wings
Po' Boys

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp or Chicken

$12.00

Tossed in Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce

Cococut Shrimp

$15.00

Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp & Marmalade

Cajun Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Avocado & Pico De Gallo

Cajun Tamales

$12.00

Crab Stuffed Fried Jalapenos

Crispy Fried Alligator

$14.00

Creole Red Sauce

Fried Green Tomaotes

$11.00

Remolaude Sauce

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Hand Battered with Creamy Shrimp Sauce

Fried Seafood Boat

$10.00

Select 1.

Fried Seafood Boat Sampler

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Fried Oysters, Fried Crawfish, & Fried Catfish Bites.

Abita Beer Hushpuppies

$6.00

Dozen Homemade Dogs

Crab Fingers

$16.00

Fried or Sauteed

Jumbo Peel N Eat Gulf Shrimp

$18.00

Dozen Shrimp Served Cold w/ Cocktail Sauce

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Loaded w/ Cheddar & Gravy

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Served with Pickle Ginger, Cusabi & Teriyaki Dressing.

Quesadillas

$13.00

Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.

Chips & Queso Salsa

$8.00

Served with a Cup of Queso and Salsa . Add Ground Beef to Queso $2

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand Battered Pickle Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing. 

Fried Jalapeños

$8.00

Hand Battered Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing. 

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fried & Sautéed with Onions, Jalapeños & Served with Sweet Chili Cilantro Sauce.

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips covered with Refried Beans & Melted Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Jalapeños.

Pulled Pork Stuffed Onion Rings

$11.00

Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Siracha Ranch.

Fried Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce. 

Sampler

$16.00

Wings, Fried Pickels & Calamari.

Southern Roll

$9.00

Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Sirachi Ranch. 

Wings

$16.00+

Soups & Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$6.00

Cup or Bowl

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.00

Cup or Bowl

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$6.00

Cup or Bowl

Cream of Crab

$6.00

Cup or Bowl

Famous Po' Boys

Po' Boys

$14.00

Mayo and Lettuce. Served with Cajun Fries.

Salads

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Cusabi & Terriyaki

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Greens, Egg, Avocado, Bacon, House Dressing & Grilled Chicken

House Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Better than any steak house Wedge Salad! Comes with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, house-made bacon crumbles, and ranch dressing.

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Mix greens with house-made balsamic dressing with shrimp, avocado, & cheddar cheese.

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken

$16.00

Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Hand Battered Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Tartar Sauce

Fettuccine Afredo

$16.00

Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken

Sandwiches

The Frisco Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions, Bacon, BBQ. Served with Fries.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Signature Patty w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Onion, Pickles and Mayo. Served with Fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Avocado, Mayo. Served with Fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Mayo. Served with Fries.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Hand Battered Cod to a crisp topped with Coleslaw & Tarter Sauce

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken or Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom. Served with Fries.

Classics

Shrimp Half n Half

$17.00

Shrimp Creole & Popcorn Shrimp w/ Cajun Fries

Crawfish Half n Half

$17.00

Crawfish Etouffee & Fried Tails w/ Cajun Fries

Red Beans & Rice w/ Sausage

$13.00

Simplicity at it's best

Jambalya

$14.00

Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices

Shrimp Creole

$17.00

Classic Recipe w/ Tomato Based Sauce & Rice

Crawfish Etouffee

$17.00

Classic Cajun recipe from our Brown Roux & Rice

New Orleans Style Fried Plates

$18.40+

Choice of One, 2 ($17), 3 ($19), or 4 ($23)

Specialties

Blackened Chicken

$17.00

Served w/ Steamed Veggies

Pan Fried Mahi Mahi

$21.00

Shrimp, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Dirty Rice

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp, N'awlins BBQ Sauce, Cheesy Gouda Grits

Shrimp or Tilapia Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya

Blackened Redfish

$24.00

Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus

Snow Crab Legs

$39.00

Corn, Potatoes, Melted Butter

Pasta Monica

$17.00

Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream

Angel Hair Pasta

$17.00

White Wine, Garlic Butter- Choice of Crawfish, Chicken, or Shrimp

Mr. A's BBQ Shrimp

$21.00

10 Shrimp Barbequed, Peppery Butter Sauce & French Bread

Desserts

Monster Bread Pudding

$8.00

Whiskey Sauce

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Rasberry Sauce

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Rasberry Sauce

Sides

6 house-made delicious dawgz.

Side Salad

$5.00

Cup Cole Slaw

$5.00

Veggies

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatos

$5.00

Cup Mac And Cheese

$5.00

Cup Dirty Rice

$5.00

Cup Red Beans And Rice

$5.00

Cup Jambalaya

$5.00

New Potatoes

$5.00

Seasoned new potatoes

Fried Okra

$5.00

Cup Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cup White Rice

$5.00

1/2 dozen Hushpuppies

$5.00

Kids

Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Fried tenders served with fries

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Fried popcorn shrimp served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Served with fries

DRINKS

COORS

$5.00

MILLER

$5.00

BUD LT

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

ANGRY ORCH

$6.00

YEUNGLING

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

HURRICANE

$11.00

JAMESON

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JACK HONEY

$7.00

CROWN

$8.00

TITOS

$7.00

DE LEMON

$5.00

DE VODKA

$5.00

DE RUBY

$5.00

DE PEACH

$5.00

WELL VODKA

$5.00

WEE TEQUILA

$5.00

SELTZER

$5.00

WELL BOURBON

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

