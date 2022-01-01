The Green Growler

Gimlet - Gin or Vodka *

$8.00

A) Fill a Martini glass with ice to chill it B) Cover ice with club soda - bubbles help chill the glass C) Prepare garnish - 2 olives on a stick, lemon peel for a twist, or lime wedge D) 1/2 fill a large mixing cup with ice E) Pour 2 oz of Vodka/Gin into the mixing cup F) Dump the ice and soda from the Martini glass G) Pour 1/4 oz Dry Vermouth into the Martini glass H) Swirl around to coat and dump the rest I) Place garnish in the Martini glass to reduce splash J) Shake (or stir) the Vodka/Gin in the mixing cup K) Cover mixing cup with strainer and pour into the Martini glass ---------------------------- >> Dirty = Add olive juice >> Lemon Drop = Add lemon juice, lemon twist garnish* >> Cosmo - 1/2 oz Grand Marnier + 1 oz Cranberry, Lime squeeze or Lemon twist* >> Blackberry - Replace Vermouth with Triple Sec, Add 1/2 oz Blackberry Puree to shaker, Rim glass with sugar, Lemon Twist garnish