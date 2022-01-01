- Home
The Green Growler
96 Reviews
$$
507 W Main Street
Denison, TX 75020
Mixed Drinks
Make your own
3 Legged Monkey
A) Mixing glass filled with ice B) 1 Oz Crown Royal Canadian Whisky C) 1 Oz Disaronno Amaretto D) 1 Oz Pineapple Juice E) Shake and strain into a Rocks or Champagne glass - no rocks
Amaretto Sour
A) Rocks glass filled with ice B) Mixer cup - NO ICE C) 1 1/2 oz Amaretto D) 2 oz Sweet and Sour mix E) Shake to foam F) Pour over ice G) Cherry garnish
Bahama Mama
A) Collins or Hurricane glass filled with Ice B) 2 handed special - one ounce each: Malibu Coconut Rum (little Mama) & Bacardi Superior Rum (Well) C) 2 handed special - 3 ounces each pineapple and OJ D) Float 1/2 ounce Grenadine E) Cherry & Pineapple garnish
Be My Huckleberry
1.5 oz Deep Eddy Cranberry fill with Huckleberry soda
Black Russian *
A) Rocks glass filled 3/4 with ice B) Mixing cup 1/2 filled with ice C) Pour into the mixing cup: 1-1/2 oz Deep Eddy Vodka 1/2 oz Kahlua Coffee Liqueur D) Stir the mixture and pour over ice in the rocks glass
Bloody Mary *
A) Collins or Hurricane glass filled with Ice, B) 1 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Vodka C) Fill with Bloody Mary Mix D) Roll in and out of mixer cups and then back into Collins glass
Bri Margarita *
A) Rocks Glass filled with ice B) Mixer cup - Pour in ice from the rocks glass C) 1-1/2 oz Sauza Silver Tequila D) 1/2 oz Triple Sec E) 1/2 oz Lime Juice F) Dash simple Syrup G) Shake to mix & foam H) Pour into the rocks glass I) Splash of club soda J) Garnish with a lime wedge
Cosmopolitan *
A) Fill a Martini glass with ice to chill it B) Cover ice with water to help chill the glass C) Prepare garnish - lime twist D) 1/2 fill a large mixing cup with ice E) 1.5 oz of Deep Eddy Vodka* into the mixing cup F) 0.5 oz Grand Marnier G) 1.0 oz Cranberry J) Vigorously Shake the mixing cup K) Dump the ice and soda from the Martini glass L) Cover mixing cup with strainer and pour into the Martini glass M) Garnish with a Lime Twist
Daiquiri *
A) Rocks Glass filled with ice B) Mixer cup - no ice C) 1-1/2 oz Bacardi Superior Rum D) 1/2 oz Triple Sec E) 1-1/2 oz Sweet & Sour F) Shake to mix & foam G) Pour over ice H) Garnish with a lime wedge ------------------ Flavored - Add any of the syrups available
Dark and Stormy (Dark & Wendy)
Rocks glass filled with ice 3/4 filled with ginger beer Squeeze half of a lime into the glass 1.5 oz of dark rum floated on top Garnish with a lime.
Death in the Afternoon
A) Take a Margarita glass from the rack B) 1 oz Absinthe C) 4 oz Champagne D) No garnish
Dirty Shirley
A) Collins or Rocks glass with ice B) 1 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Vodka C) Fill with Sprite F) Splash of Grenadine G) Garnish with a cherry
Fiasco Cluster
A) Fill a tall glass with ice B) Dump into a mixing cup C) 2 oz Deep Eddy Peach Vodka D) 1 oz Strawberry Puree E) 1/2 oz Lemon Juice F) Stir to combine G) Pour into a tall glass H) Top with Sprite
Fuzzy Navel
A) Rocks Glass filled with ice B) 2 oz Peach Schnapps D) 3 oz Orange Juice E) Garnish with an Orange Slice
Gimlet - Gin or Vodka *
A) Fill a Martini glass with ice to chill it B) Cover ice with club soda - bubbles help chill the glass C) Prepare garnish - 2 olives on a stick, lemon peel for a twist, or lime wedge D) 1/2 fill a large mixing cup with ice E) Pour 2 oz of Vodka/Gin into the mixing cup F) Dump the ice and soda from the Martini glass G) Pour 1/4 oz Dry Vermouth into the Martini glass H) Swirl around to coat and dump the rest I) Place garnish in the Martini glass to reduce splash J) Shake (or stir) the Vodka/Gin in the mixing cup K) Cover mixing cup with strainer and pour into the Martini glass ---------------------------- >> Dirty = Add olive juice >> Lemon Drop = Add lemon juice, lemon twist garnish* >> Cosmo - 1/2 oz Grand Marnier + 1 oz Cranberry, Lime squeeze or Lemon twist* >> Blackberry - Replace Vermouth with Triple Sec, Add 1/2 oz Blackberry Puree to shaker, Rim glass with sugar, Lemon Twist garnish
Greyhound - Vodka or Gin *
A) Collins Glass – wet rim and salt B) Fill glass with ice C) 1-1/2 ounces Gin or Vodka D) 3 oz Grapefruit juice E) Cherry Garnish
Gummy Bear Martini
A) Martini Glass filled with Ice and water B) Mixing cup 3/4 filled with ice C) 1.5 oz Raspberry Vodka D) 1 oz Peach Schnapps E) 1 oz Cranberry Juice F) Shake vigorously G) Empty the Martini glass H) Strain into Martini glass I) Garnish with Gummy Bears
Lemon Drop Martini
1. Fill a Martini glass with ice and water 2. Cut the end of a lemon off 3. Cut a thin slice of the remaining lemon for a garnish 4. Mixing cup 3/4 filled with ice 5. Using the muddler, juice the lemon into the mixing cup 6. 1/2 oz simple syrup 7. 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka 8. 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Vodka 9. Shake vigorously 10. Pour a packet of sugar on a cutting board 11. Empty the Martini glass 12. Rim the glass with the lemon garnish and then roll in sugar 13. Strain the mix into the martini glass 14. Garnish with the lemon slice
Liquid Marijuana
A) Collins or Hurricane glass filled with Ice, B) 2 handed special - 3/4 oz each Captain Morgan Spiced Rum & Malibu Coconut Rum C) 2 handed special - 3/4 oz each Blue Curacao & Midori Melon Liqueur D) 2 handed special - 1 oz each Sweet & Sour & Pineapple Juice E) Pineapple garnish
Long Island Tea`
A) Collins or Hurricane glass filled with Ice B) 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Vodka (Well) C) 1/2 oz Captain Morgan Spiced D) 1/2 oz Seagram’s Extra Dry (Well) E) 1/2 oz Sauza Gold F) 1/2 oz Dekuyper Triple Sec (Well) G) 1 oz Sweet & Sour H) Top off with Coke I) Lemon Wedge garnish
Mai Tai
A) Fill a Collins glass with ice B) 1/2 ounce of Triple Sec C) 1/2 ounce of Simple Syrup D) 1 ounce of Bacardi Rum (Well) E) 1 ounce of Myers Dark Rum F) Top off with Sweet & Sour G) Cherry garnish
Manhattan *
A) Tulip Glass, filled with ice to chill B) In a shaker glass/mixer cup 1/2 filled with ice - 2.0 oz Old Grand Dad Bourbon --------------------------------------------- - 1/4 oz Dry Vermouth (dry) --------------------------------------------- - 1/8 oz Sweet Vermouth (Perfect) - 1/8 oz Dry Vermouth --------------------------------------------- - 1/4 oz Sweet Vermouth (Sweet) --------------------------------------------- C) One dash Angostura Bitters D) Stir - do not shake - for 20-30 seconds E) Remove ice from the Tulip glass F) Strain liquid into glass using a strainer G) Garnish with Cherry
Margarita *
A) Rocks Glass filled with ice B) Mixer cup - no ice C) 1-1/2 oz Sauza Silver Tequila D) 1/2 oz Triple Sec E) 1-1/2 oz Sweet & Sour F) Shake to mix & foam G) Pour over ice H) Garnish with a lime wedge ------------------ Blackberry - Add 1/2 oz Blackberry Puree to mixer cup
Martini - Vodka or Gin *
A) Fill a Martini glass with ice to chill it B) Cover ice with club soda - bubbles help chill the glass C) Prepare garnish - 2 olives on a stick, lemon peel for a twist, or lime wedge D) 1/2 fill a large mixing cup with ice E) Pour 2 oz of Vodka/Gin into the mixing cup F) Dump the ice and soda from the Martini glass G) Pour 1/4 oz Dry Vermouth into the Martini glass H) Swirl around to coat and dump the rest I) Place garnish in the Martini glass to reduce splash J) Shake (or stir) the Vodka/Gin in the mixing cup K) Cover mixing cup with strainer and pour into the Martini glass ---------------------------- >> Dirty = Add olive juice >> Lemon Drop = Add lemon juice, lemon twist garnish* >> Cosmo - 1/2 oz Grand Marnier + 1 oz Cranberry, Lime squeeze or Lemon twist* >> Blackberry - Replace Vermouth with Triple Sec, Add 1/2 oz Blackberry Puree to shaker, Rim glass with sugar, Lemon Twist garnish
Mexican Martini
A) Fill a Martini glass with ice to chill it B) Cover ice with water to help chill the glass C) Prepare garnish - 2 olives on a stick D) 1/2 fill a large mixing cup with ice E) Pour 2 oz of Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila into the mixing cup F) Add 1 oz Monju's Laraha Curacao De 1851 G) Add 3/4 oz Orange Juice H) Add 1 oz Lime Juice I) Add 1/2 oz Olive Juice J) Shake the mixing cup vigorously K) Dump the ice and water from the Martini glass L) Place garnish in the Martini glass to reduce splash M) Cover mixing cup with strainer and pour into the Martini glass
Miami Iced Tea
A) Collins Glass filled with ice B) 0.5 oz Vodka C) 0.5 oz Light Rum D) 0.5 oz Gin E) 0.5 oz Peach Schnapps F) 0.5 oz Triple Sec G) 1 oz Sweet and Sour Mix H) 1 oz Cranberry Juice I) Splash of Sprite J) Cherry garnish
Mint Julep *
Mojito *
A) Collins or Hurricane glass filled with Ice * 3 mint leaves if available at the bottom B) 1/2 oz Simple Syrup C) 2 oz Bacardi Superior Rum D) 3/4 oz Lime Juice E) Top off with Club Soda F) Lime garnish (and mint sprig if available)
Monju's Mai Tai
Monju's Mai Tai Recipe: 1.5 oz Monju's Laraha Curacao De 1851 2.0 oz Ilegal Joven Mezcal 1.0 oz lime juice 1/4 Orgeat Syrup 1/4 rich simple syrup Shake over ice.
Monju's Morning Crush
A) Shaker 2/3 w/ice B) 1.5 oz Monjus C) 0.5 oz Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut D) 2 oz Pineapple juice E) 2 oz Orange juice F) 1/4 oz vanilla syrup G) Shake & strain into a Collins glass filled with ice
Monju's Tropical Crush
A) Shaker 2/3 w/ice B) 1oz Monjus C) 1oz Cranberry Vodka D) 2 oz POG E) Dash vanilla syrup F) Shake & strain into a Collins glass filled with ice G) Sprinkle with grenadine.
Moscow Mule *
A) Copper Cup filled with ice B) 1 1/2 oz Deep Eddy Vodka C) 1/2 oz Lime Juice D) 1/2 oz Simple Syrup E) Fill with Ginger Beer F) Stir G) Garnish with a lime wedge
Mula Mya *
A) Copper Cup filled with ice B) 1 1/2 oz Sauza Silver Tequila C) 1/2 oz Lime Juice D) Fill with Ginger Beer E) Stir F) Garnish with a lime wedge
Negroni
A) Large clear ice cube in a rocks glass B) Mixing cup filled 1/2 with ice C) 1 ounce Tanqueray Gin D) 1 ounce Campari Aperitivo Bitter Aperitif E) 1 ounce Martini Rossi Sweet Vermouth (well) F) Strain over ice in a rocks glass G) Twist orange peel and drop in – do not rim.
Paloma *
A) Rim Rocks glass with a lime wedge and then salt B) Fill a glass with ice C) 1.5 oz Tequila D) 3 oz Grapefruit Juice E) 1/2 oz Lime Juice F) Top off with 2 oz of Champagne G) Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge
Peppermint Paddy
3/4 oz Butterscotch schnapps 1/2 oz Half-and-Half 1/2 oz Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps shaken on ice strained and poured into a shot glass
Pina Colada *
A) Rocks glass filled with Ice B) Dump into mixing cup C) 1-1/2 ounces Bacardi Superior Rum D) 2 oz Coco Reàl Gourmet Cream Of Coconut E) 2 oz Pineapple Juice F) Shake the mixing cup vigorously G) Pour into Rocks glass H) Cherry Garnish
Poison Apple
A) Rocks glass filled 3/4 with ice B) 2 oz Fireball Cinnamon Whisky C) 1/3 cup Hard Apple Cider (From tap) D) 1/3 cup Cranberry Juice E) 1 oz Grenadine F) Garnish with Apple Slice
Ranch Water *
A) Collins or Hurricane glass filled with Ice B) 1-1/2 ounces Sauza Silver C) 2 oz Topo Chico Lemon Lime D) Splash Lime Juice
Salty Dog - Vodka or Gin *
A) Collins Glass – wet rim and salt B) Fill glass with ice C) 1-1/2 ounces Gin or Vodka D) 3 oz Grapefruit juice E) Cherry Garnish
Sazerac *
A) Rocks glass, filled with ice until chilled B) Dump the ice C) Rinse the glass with the Absinthe Ordinaire Liqueur D) Add ice, and set it aside E) In a mixing cup with 1/2 ice add F) 1 1/2 oz Crown Royal Canadian Whisky G) 1/4 oz Bitter Truth Orange Bitters H) and use a spoon to stir I) Dump the ice and Absinthe from the rocks glass J) Strain in the cocktail mix K) Lemon peel for garnish
Sex on the Beach *
A) Collins glass filled with ice B) 2 oz Vodka C) 1 oz Peach Schnapps D) 2 oz Cranberry Juice E) 2 oz Orange Juice F) Garnish with a cherry or lemon slice
Shirley Temple (Non Alcoholic)
A) Collins glass iced B) Fill halfway with ginger ale C) Add about 1oz grenadine D) Top off with club soda E) Gentle stir with a straw
Tequila Sunrise *
A) Collins or Hurricane glass filled with Ice B) Add 3 oz orange juice. C) Add 1-1/2 oz Sauza Silver Tequila. D) Float 1/2 oz grenadine. E) Garnish with orange speared with a cherry.
Toasted Almond
A) Rocks glass filled with ice – set aside B) Mixing cup filled 1/2 with ice C) 1.5 ounce Amaretto D) 1.5 ounce Kahlua E) Shake & Strain over ice in Rocks glass F) Top off with Half & Half
Tom Collins *
A) Collins glass filled with ice B) 0.75 ounce lemon juice C) 0.50 ounce Simple Syrup D) 1.50 ounce Gin E) Top off with Club Soda F) Garnish with a lemon wedge
Virgin Mary (Non Alcoholic)
Bloody Mary mix over ice + any garnish or spice requested
Waikiki Outrigger
A) Shaker glass filled with Ice, B) 1 oz Myers Dark Rum C) 1 oz Peach Schnapps D) FIll POG - Passion Fruit, Orange Juice, Guava Juice E) Orange Wedge garnish
Whiskey Sour *
A) Rocks glass filled with ice B) Mixer cup - NO ICE C) 1 1/2 oz Royal Club Blended Whiskey (Well) * D) 2 oz Sweet and Sour mix E) Shake to foam F) Pour over ice G) Cherry garnish
White Russian *
A) Rocks glass filled 3/4 with ice B) 1-1/2 oz Deep Eddy Vodka C) 1/2 oz Kahlua Coffee Liqueur D) 1 oz heavy cream or Half & Half E) Use a stirrer straw and slowly stir along the edge to create storm clouds
Bourbon Old Fashioned*
A) Rocks Glass - Filled with ice B) Mixing cup - C) 1/2 oz Simple Syrup D) 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters E) 2 oz Old Grand Dad Bourbon F) use a cocktail spoon to stir to mix G) Pour over the ice H) Spear cherry into an orange wedge with a cut across the middle and slip onto glass
Grand Old Fashioned
A) Rocks Glass - Large Ice Cube B) Mixing cup - half filled with ice C) 1/2 oz Simple Syrup D) 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters or Orange Bitters? E) 1 oz Grand Marnier F) 1 oz Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Whiskey G) Use a cocktail spoon to stir to mix H) Use strainer and pour over the Ice Cube I) Drop in 2 Toschi Amarena Cherries J) Slice off an orange rind/peal K) Rim the glass with the Orange rind/peal, twist, and drop in
Old Forester Bourbon with Pecan Old Fashioned
A) Rocks Glass - Large Ice Cube B) Mixing cup - half-filled with ice C) 1/2 oz Pecan Simple Syrup D) 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters E) 2 dashes of Walnut Bitters F) 2 oz Old Forester Bourbon G) use a cocktail spoon to stir to mix H) Use a strainer and pour over the Ice Cube I) Drop in 2 Candied Pecans (Plastic container in the cooler) J) Slice off an orange rind/peal K) Rim the glass with the Orange rind/peal, twist, and drop it in.
Rye Old Fashioned
A) Rocks Glass - Filled with ice B) Mixing cup - C) 1/2 oz Simple Syrup D) 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters E) 2 oz Bulleit Rye Whiskey F) use a cocktail spoon to stir to mix G) Pour over the ice H) Spear cherry into an orange wedge with a cut across the middle and slip onto glass
Blue Kamikaze
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 1.0 oz Vodka D) 0.5 oz Blue Curacao E) 0.5 oz Sweet & Sour F) Shake and strain into glass
Buttery Nipple
A) Place shot glass in the ice bin to chill - 30 seconds B) 3/4 oz Buttershots Schnapps C) 3/4 oz Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur D) Measure ingredients with a jigger. E) In a chilled shot glass, pour in the Buttershots schnapps. F) Using a bar spoon, slowly pour the Irish cream over the back of the bar spoon. G) This will create the layer. H) Bottoms up!
Green Tea Shot
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 0.5 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey D) 0.5 oz Peach Schnapps E) 0.5 oz Sweet & Sour F) Shake and strain into glass G) Top with a splash of Sprite
Kamikaze
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 1.0 oz Vodka D) 0.5 oz Triple Sec E) 0.5 oz Sweet & Sour F) Shake and strain into glass
Lemon Drop Shooter
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 1.0 oz Vodka D) 0.5 oz Sweet & Sour E) Cut lemon in half F) Cut a small slice off one end G) Pour a packet of sugar on a cutting board H) Rim the glass with the lemon garnish and then roll in sugar I) Using the muddler, juice one lemon half into the mixing cup J) Shake and strain into glass K) Garnish with the lemon slice
Peach Fuzz
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 0.5 oz Vodka D) 0.5 oz Peach Schnapps E) 1.0 oz Orange Juice F) Shake and strain into glass
Purple Hooter
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 1.0 oz Vodka D) 0.5 oz Grand Marnier E) 0.5 oz Sweet & Sour F) Shake and strain into glass
Silk Panties
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 0.5 oz Vodka D) 0.5 oz Peach Schnapps E) 0.5 oz Cranberry F) 0.5 oz Orange Juice G) Shake and strain into glass
Tuaca Lemon Drop Shooter
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 1.0 oz Tuaca Italian Liqueur D) 0.5 oz Sweet & Sour E) Cut lemon in half F) Cut a small slice off one end G) Pour a packet of sugar on a cutting board H) Rim the glass with the lemon garnish and then roll in sugar I) Using the muddler, juice one lemon half into the mixing cup J) Shake and strain into glass K) Garnish with the lemon slice
Vegas Bomb
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 0.5 oz Crown Royal D) 0.5 oz Peach Schnapps E) 0.5 oz Malibu F) Shake and strain into glass G) Top with a splash of Red Bull
Woo Woo/Pink Panty Dropper
A) Shot glass or stemless wine glass B) Mixing cup 1/4 filled with ice C) 0.5 oz Vodka D) 0.5 oz Peach Schnapps E) 1.0 oz Cranberry F) Shake and strain into glass
Cherry Lemonade
A) Collins glass, filled with ice B) Pour into a mixing cup C) 1-1/2 oz citrus vodka D) 1/2 oz Grand Marnier E) 1/2 oz Grenadine F) 4 maraschino cherries G) Shake H) Pour back into Collins Glass I) Top off with lemonade & stir J) Lemon wedge garnish
Chocolate martini
A) Martini glass B) Drizzle the inside of each glass with chocolate syrup. C) Mixing up 1/2 filled with ice D) 1 oz Baileys E) 1 oz vanilla vodka F) 2 Half & Half Land o' Lakes Mini Moos Creamers G) Shake until thoroughly chilled, about 20 seconds. H) Gently strain into Martini glass I) Top with shaved chocolate if available
Cinnamon Snowball
A) Rocks Glass filled with ice B) 1 oz Rum Chata C) 1-1/2 oz Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey D) Stir and Serve
Hot Buttered Rum
Place the following in a coffee cup 2 teaspoons packed brown sugar 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened 1 splash pure vanilla extract 1 dash ground cinnamon 1 dash ground nutmeg 1 dash ground allspice Muddle 2 ounces dark rum 4 ounces hot water Stir and garnish with Cinnamon stick
Hot Toddy *
A) 1 Teaspoon honey in a coffee cup B) 3 whole cloves C) 1 cinnamon stick D) 1 slice lemon E) 1.5 oz whiskey of choice F) Add boiling water G) Sprinkle nutmeg
Irish Coffee *
A) Pour 8 oz water into the coffee machine B) CJ's Coffee pod into the machine C) Rim the coffee cup with a lime, Sugar in the raw D) Add 1.5 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey to the cup E) Brew coffee into the cup F) Whipped Cream G) Dash cinnamon powder H) Include a spoon
Mexican Coffee *
A) Pour 8 oz water into the coffee machine B) CJ's Coffee pod into the machine C) 1/2 oz Kahlua D) 1.5 oz Sauza Silver Tequila E) Brew coffee into the cup F) Whipped Cream G) Dash cinnamon powder H) Include a spoon
Peppermint Martini
A) Fill a Martini glass with ice to chill it B) Cover ice with club soda - bubbles help chill the glass C) 1/2 fill a large mixing cup with ice D) Pour 1-1/2 oz Vanilla Vodka into the mixing cup E) Add 1/2 oz Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps (cooler) F) Add 1 oz simple syrup G) Shake the mixing cup H) Dump the ice and soda from the Martini glass I) Sugar the rim of the Martini glass J) Place garnish in the Martini glass to reduce splash K) Cover mixing cup with strainer and pour into the Martini glass L) Splash of grenadine
Raspberry Mojito
A) Empty Mixing Cup B) 4-5 raspberries C) 2 Lime wedges D) 4 mint leaves shredded E) Muddle together -------------------- F) Green Growler Pilsner Glass. Fill with ice and pour into a mixing cup G) 1/2 oz lime juice H) 3/4 oz mojito syrup I) 1-1/2 oz raspberry vodka J) 1/2 citrus vodka K) Shake and then pour back into Pilsner Glass L) Large straw M) Top with Club soda
Hurricane+Glass
A) Hurricane glass filled with Ice B) Two-Handed Special 1.5 oz Admiral Nelson Rum * Spiced 1.5 oz Cruzan Rum * Light C) Almost fill the glass with Hurricane Mix D) 1 oz Ginger Ale E) Cherry & Pineapple garnish
Hurricane In GG
A) Pilsner glass filled with Ice B) Two-Handed Special 1.0 oz Admiral Nelson Rum * Spiced 1.0 oz Cruzan Rum * Light C) Almost fill the glass with Hurricane Mix D) 1 oz Ginger Ale E) Cherry & Pineapple garnish
Firefly
Mixing cup 1/2 filled with ice 1 oz Midori Melon Liqueur 1 oz Grand Marnier 1 oz Absinthe Shake or stir Strain into Martini glass Top off with 1/2 oz Ginger Ale
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a Craft Beer Tap House in Denison Texas. We have 34 craft beer taps and over 50 craft beers in cans. Along with 20+ wines bay the glass and 50 wines by the bottle.
507 W Main Street, Denison, TX 75020