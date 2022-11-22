Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Green House Bistro

67 Reviews

$$

5 Thomas Road

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Starters

Pomme Frites

$6.00

served with herbs, parmesan, and aioli sauce

Soup du Jour

$4.50+

Seasonal Selection

Charcuterie for Two

$10.00

Warm five olive blend, manchego cheese, almonds, charcuterie French bread

Garden Salad

$4.50

Salads

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Grape Suzette

Grape Suzette

$12.99

Fresh garden greens, topped with chilled grapes, tarragon, and Parmesan Reggiano cheese that have been tossed in a basil-infused olive oil.

Roast Beet & Goat Cheese

Roast Beet & Goat Cheese

$12.99

Fresh garden greens, roasted red beets, pickled red onions, chives, and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette

Smoke Trout with Chives

Smoke Trout with Chives

$12.99

Fresh garden greens, chives, hard-boiled eggs topped with a smoked trout fillet and served with a balsamic honey mustard dressing

Sugar & Salt Cured Salmon with Oranges

Sugar & Salt Cured Salmon with Oranges

$12.99

Fresh garden greens topped with cured salmon, clementines tossed in basil-infused olive oil and sprinkled with orange dust. Served with a creamy orange dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with the choice of a side salad OR chips, and homemade bread & butter pickles
Dill Chicken Salad

Dill Chicken Salad

$12.00

served on sourdough, with lettuce and tomatoes

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$12.00

thinly sliced Pastrami, Swiss cheese & 1000 isle dressing & sauerkraut, served on Marble Rye

Vegetarian Panini

$12.00

mushroom, zucchini, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and provolone cheese with a basil mayo

ENTREES

Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

$14.99

penne pasta tossed with bacon, mushrooms & peas in a creamy garlic sauce

Coq au Vin

Coq au Vin

$14.99

Braised chicken with red wine, mushrooms, bacon and onions served with seasonal vegetables.

Bistro Steak

Bistro Steak

$14.99

6oz steak with garlic butter, choice of baked potato or sweet baked potato served with sour cream & chives

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Shrimp sautéed in olive oil, garlic & white wine served over linguine.

Pan-Roasted Salmon Fillet

$14.99

6oz fillet served with rice pilaf and chef’s choice vegetables

Sirloin Burger

$14.99

ground sirloin patty with chopped bacon, red onion, tomato & lettuce on a Brioche bun. Choice of Swiss or American cheese

Dip N Dine

$40.00

3 course Italian meal

$25.00

Thanksgiving dinner for 2

$25.99

KIDS

Corn Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$5.00

NY Times Clementine Cake (gluten free)

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$5.00

Slice Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Rotisserie Chicken (feeds 4-6 people)

PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST A 3 HOUR FOR PREP TIME Dinner includes Organic Green Salad, choice of dressing & Oven Hot Bread Rotisserie chicken - order with your choice of rub using garden fresh herbs Rosemary & Garlic Tarragon Lemon Herbs de Valencia Salt & Pepper

Family Chicken Dinner (3hr Cook time)

$29.99

PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 3 HOURS FOR PREP TIME Dinner includes Organic Green Salad, choice of dressing & Oven Hot Bread Rotisserie chicken - order with your choice of rub using garden-fresh herbs Rosemary & Garlic Tarragon Lemon Herbs de Valencia Salt & Pepper

Whole Chicken

$12.00

Handmade Chicken Pot Pies (3 hr cook time)

POT PIES ARE MADE TO ORDER, PLEASE PROVIDE US WITH AT LEAST 3 HOURS NOTICE Signature Pot Pie includes chicken, potatoes, carrots, celery, cheddar & mozzarella

Signature Pot Pie Non Baked (PIE ONLY)

$16.00

PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 2.5 HOURS FOR PREP TIME Chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, cheddar & mozzarella

Signature Pot Pie Baked (PIE ONLY)

$18.00

PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 2.5 HOURS FOR PREP TIME Chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, cheddar & mozzarella

Signature Family Dinner

$29.99

PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 2.5 HOUR FOR PREP TIME (feeds 4-6 people) Dinner includes Organic Green Salad, Choice of Dressing & Oven-Hot Bread

Picnic Box

Picnic Box

$14.99

Warm Five Olive Blend, Manchego Cheese, Roasted Almonds Salami, fruit garnish and Warm Bread

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Herbal Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Glass Bottled Coke 20oz

$3.50

Employee Soda

$0.75

Employee Bottle Coke

$2.50

Employee Water

$0.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 11am to 7pm | Saturday 11am to 3pm

Website

Location

5 Thomas Road, Los Lunas, NM 87031

Directions

Gallery
Green House Bistro image
Green House Bistro image
Green House Bistro image

Map
