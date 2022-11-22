Green House Bistro
67 Reviews
$$
5 Thomas Road
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Salads
Grape Suzette
Fresh garden greens, topped with chilled grapes, tarragon, and Parmesan Reggiano cheese that have been tossed in a basil-infused olive oil.
Roast Beet & Goat Cheese
Fresh garden greens, roasted red beets, pickled red onions, chives, and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette
Smoke Trout with Chives
Fresh garden greens, chives, hard-boiled eggs topped with a smoked trout fillet and served with a balsamic honey mustard dressing
Sugar & Salt Cured Salmon with Oranges
Fresh garden greens topped with cured salmon, clementines tossed in basil-infused olive oil and sprinkled with orange dust. Served with a creamy orange dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Sandwiches
ENTREES
Pasta Carbonara
penne pasta tossed with bacon, mushrooms & peas in a creamy garlic sauce
Coq au Vin
Braised chicken with red wine, mushrooms, bacon and onions served with seasonal vegetables.
Bistro Steak
6oz steak with garlic butter, choice of baked potato or sweet baked potato served with sour cream & chives
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in olive oil, garlic & white wine served over linguine.
Pan-Roasted Salmon Fillet
6oz fillet served with rice pilaf and chef’s choice vegetables
Sirloin Burger
ground sirloin patty with chopped bacon, red onion, tomato & lettuce on a Brioche bun. Choice of Swiss or American cheese
Dip N Dine
3 course Italian meal
Thanksgiving dinner for 2
Rotisserie Chicken (feeds 4-6 people)
Family Chicken Dinner (3hr Cook time)
PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 3 HOURS FOR PREP TIME Dinner includes Organic Green Salad, choice of dressing & Oven Hot Bread Rotisserie chicken - order with your choice of rub using garden-fresh herbs Rosemary & Garlic Tarragon Lemon Herbs de Valencia Salt & Pepper
Whole Chicken
Handmade Chicken Pot Pies (3 hr cook time)
Signature Pot Pie Non Baked (PIE ONLY)
PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 2.5 HOURS FOR PREP TIME Chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, cheddar & mozzarella
Signature Pot Pie Baked (PIE ONLY)
PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 2.5 HOURS FOR PREP TIME Chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, cheddar & mozzarella
Signature Family Dinner
PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 2.5 HOUR FOR PREP TIME (feeds 4-6 people) Dinner includes Organic Green Salad, Choice of Dressing & Oven-Hot Bread
Picnic Box
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 11am to 7pm | Saturday 11am to 3pm
5 Thomas Road, Los Lunas, NM 87031