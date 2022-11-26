Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Iguana

4029 South West Shore Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33611

Order Again

Popular Items

Black & Bleu Burger
Caesar Wrap
Bacon Jam Burger

DAILY SPECIAL

Chicken And Waffle

$15.00

Hangover Bowl

$17.00

Sunrise Burger

$15.00

Morning Glory

$14.00

Million Dollar Bacon

$6.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$9.00

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

French Toast

$9.00

Grouper & Grits

$19.00

Apps

Angry Shrimp

Angry Shrimp

$15.00

Large blackened shrimp smothered in rich creamy sriracha sauce, topped with pico and fresh jalapenos. Served with buttered toast for dipping

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$9.00

A blend of bacon, onion, Yuengling beer and aged cheese. Served with warm pretzel bread.

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$9.00

Smokey white queso and baja chipotle salsa.

Cocount Shrimp

Cocount Shrimp

$13.00

Island style coconut crusted shrimp. Served with orange cilantro marmalade

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$9.00

Filled with the sweetest conch this side of Havana. Served with mango jalapeno aioli.

Creamy Buffalo Dip

Creamy Buffalo Dip

$13.00

Sinfully creamy buffalo style dip loaded with our house breaded fried chicken. Served with chips.

Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$14.00

Succulent Gator meat coated in crispy golden batter. Served with creamy petal sauce.

Krab Rangoons

Krab Rangoons

$11.00

Crisp wantons filled with krabmeat, scallions and seasoned cream cheese. Served with sweet heat sauce.

Mojo Sliders

Mojo Sliders

$11.00

Cuban style mojo pork, onion, cilantro, pickle, Iggy’s Green Sauce, and garlic aioli on Cuban bread.

Save the Planet Plate

Save the Planet Plate

$12.00

Hummus, feta tapenade, roasted pepper relish and marinated cucumber served with grilled pita bread

Smoked Fish Spread

Smoked Fish Spread

$14.00

Fresh smoked Gulf white fish served with an assortment of crackers and chips.

Southern Fried Pickles

Southern Fried Pickles

$8.00

Beer battered pickle chips served with our house made campfire sauce.

Street Corn Skillet

Street Corn Skillet

$7.00

Sautéed corn tossed in garlic aioli with fresh pico, scallions, spices and cheese. Served with chips.

White Cheddar Cheese Bites

White Cheddar Cheese Bites

$12.00

White cheddar battered and fried to golden perfection. Served with house made campfire sauce and garlic aioli.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Traditional, Boneless, or Blackened $14 Your choice of sauce: Mild, Hot, Fire Cracker, Teriyaki, Jerked, Sweet Heat, Garlic Parm, Carolina BBQ or BBQ. Add Celery & Carrots $1 Add Ranch or Blue Cheese $1

Salads/Soup

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine, herb croutons, shredded parmesan and our caesar dressing.

Cali Cobb

Cali Cobb

$13.00

Mixed chopped lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, egg, bacon, black olives and avocado.

Capri Salad

Capri Salad

$11.00

Romaine, feta cheese, olives, cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, and tomato with herb vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed lettuce, cucumber, onion, tomato and mixed cheese with your choice of dressing.

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Tacos

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Blackened mahi topped with arugula, mango salsa, pickled red onions and mango jalapeno aioli.

Tampa Taco

Tampa Taco

$10.00

Mojo pork topped with lettuce, mixed cheese, slaw, pico and sriracha crema.

Baja Taco

Baja Taco

$13.00

Baja chicken or beef, with lettuce, mixed cheese, pico and chipotle crema.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Grilled, blackened, or crispy fried shrimp topped with lettuce, pico, street corn and avocado crema.

Food Buckets

Nacho Bucket

Nacho Bucket

$12.00

A mountain of crisp tortilla chips piled high with queso, scallions, pico, lettuce and jalapenos. Add Baja Chicken, Beef, or Mojo Pork

Peel & eat Bucket

Peel & eat Bucket

$15.00

Peel’m, Dip’m, and Eat’m! Fresh shrimp cooked to perfection and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning. Served warm or cold by the dozen with cocktail sauce and lemon.

The Breast Bucket

The Breast Bucket

$13.00

These ain't those cute little nuggets! Served with fries and your choice of sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Bucket

Crispy Shrimp Bucket

$13.00

Southern style popcorn shrimp served with fries, lemon, and cocktail sauce. Available tossed in your favorite sauce.

Pasta & Bowls

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Large fusilli pasta and rich cheese laced with hot sauce and crumbled bleu cheese. Add Chicken or Shrimp

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

All your favorite fajita fixings in one bowl. Fresh lettuce, pico, rice, beans, street corn, peppers onions, and fresh avocado. Served with Tortillas.

Iggy Bowl

Iggy Bowl

$16.00

Mojo pork with fresh arugula, pico, rice, beans, Iggy’s hot sauce, pickled red onions, and fresh avocado.

Tuscan Pasta

Tuscan Pasta

$10.00

Fusilli pasta, fresh spinach, tomatoes and parmesan tossed in a white wine scampi sauce. Add Chicken or Shrimp

Full Mac And Cheese

$11.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

The original!

GI Smashed Burger

GI Smashed Burger

$15.00

Two patties smashed and smothered in grilled onions and American cheese. Topped with house made campfire sauce and pickles.

California Baja Burger

California Baja Burger

$16.00

Baja seasoned with chipotle mayo, grilled onions and tomato, pepper-jack cheese and sliced avocado.

Cheesiest Cheese OD

Cheesiest Cheese OD

$17.00

Triple the cheese with American, cheddar, and provolone.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.00

Caribbean spices, melted bleu cheese, Iggy’s sauce and fried onions.

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$19.00

Smoky, sweet and savory. Caramelized bacon jam with a reduction of bourbon cut with creamy goat cheese and arugula.

Mambo King Burger

Mambo King Burger

$17.00

Two lean strips of bacon, aged cheddar, provolone, and 1000 island dressing.

Wraps & Sands

Applewood Chicken

$22.00
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ chicken smothered in smoked white cheese sauce, topped with million dollar bacon and crispy onions.

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$15.00

Crisp chicken tossed in buffalo, chopped lettuce, blue cheese crumbles and dressing.

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

All natural chicken, romaine, herb croutons, caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, salami, roast pork, pickle, swiss cheese, mustard and mayo on pressed Cuban bread

Garden Wrap

Garden Wrap

$13.00

Hummus, feta tapenade, fresh spinach, onion, tomato and pickled cucumber with herb vinaigrette. Try it with chicken!

Grouper Sandwich

Grouper Sandwich

$19.00

Get it grilled, blackened, or crispy coated. Served with house made tartar sauce

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese.

Turkey Fig Sandwich

Turkey Fig Sandwich

$17.00

oasted sourdough, roast turkey, applewood bacon, goat cheese, arugula salad and fig jam.

Entrees

Pork Chops

$20.00

Twin pork chops, garlic mash potatoes and roasted brussel sprouts. Served with Alabama white sauce.

Caribbean Shrimp & Grits

Caribbean Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Coconut grits, jerk shrimp, mango salsa, tossed arugula salad, and annatto seed oil.

Monster Catch

Monster Catch

$21.00

Bass Ale battered Haddock fried until golden brown. Served with fries, slaw and house made Tartar.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$21.00

Grilled fresh salmon glazed with teriyaki over cilantro rice, avocado crema and sriracha. Topped with Vietnamese cucumber salad and green onion.

Firecracker Chicken

Firecracker Chicken

$15.00

Grilled or battered all natural chicken breast over coconut rice served with vegetables, scallion, and crushed peanuts.

Key West Fish

Key West Fish

Choose your fish, grilled or blackened topped with mango salsa and your choice of two sides.

Tuscan Pasta

$10.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$5.99

Coconut Rice

$5.99

Seasonal Veggie

$5.99

Coconut Grits

$5.99

Street Corn

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Tots

$5.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Garlic Mash

$5.99

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Capri

$5.99

Side Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Slaw

$2.99

Guac

$1.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Sliders

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Deep dish Florida classic.

Seasonal Dessert

$9.00

Caramel Apple Trifle

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

SAUCE EXTRAS

SIDE 1000 Island

$0.99

SIDE Balsamic

$0.99

SIDE BBQ

$0.99

SIDE Blue Cheese

$0.99

SIDE Caesar

$0.99

SIDE Campfire

$0.99

SIDE Carolina BBQ

$0.99

SIDE Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

SIDE Cocktail

$0.99

SIDE Firecracker

$0.99

SIDE Garlic Aioli

$0.99

SIDE Garlic Parm

$0.99

SIDE Greek

$0.99

SIDE Honey Mustard

$0.99

SIDE Hot

$0.99

SIDE Iggy Sauce

$0.99

SIDE Italian

$0.99

SIDE Jerk

$0.99

SIDE Mango Jap Aioli

$0.99

SIDE Mayo

$0.99

SIDE Mild

$0.99

SIDE Orange Cilantro

$0.99

SIDE Petal

$0.99

SIDE Ranch

$0.99

SIDE Sweet Heat

$0.99

SIDE Tarter

$0.99

SIDE Teriyaki

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

FOOD EXTRAS

Chip Refill

$3.00

Queso Cup

$4.00

Salsa Cup

$3.00

Japs

$2.00

Sm Queso Cup

$1.50

Sm Smoked Queso Cup

$1.50

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Brisk

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Virgin Daquiri

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Popular spot providing an eclectic menu of casual eats & creative cocktails plus cover-band tunes.

Website

Location

4029 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

Directions

