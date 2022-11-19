Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Isaac's Coffee & Tea

68 Reviews

240 S. Hancock St.

Pentwater, MI 49449

Espresso

Latte

$4.95

Mocha

$5.45

White Choc Mocha

$5.45

Caramel Macchiato

$5.45

Maple Macchiato

$4.95

Cafe Miel

$5.45

Americano

$3.95

Espresso Fizz

$3.95

Espresso (double)

$2.95

Espresso con Panna

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Cortado

$3.95

Trad'l Macchiatto

$3.95

Cuban Cafe con Leche

$5.45

Single Shot

$1.00

LATTE SPECIAL

$4.95

CHOC/HONEY SPECIAL

$5.45

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.95

Cold Brew

$4.95

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95

Full Gallon of Cold Brew in Pitcher

$34.95

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

London Fog

$4.95

Matcha Tea

$4.95

Dirty Chai (1/1/2)

$5.45

Iced Tea

$2.95

Craft Tea

$2.95

Bagged Tea

$1.95

Soda & Other

Lake Water

$3.95

Falcon Purple

$3.95

ButterBrew

$3.95

Snowcone

$3.95

Sour Patch Kid

$3.95

Nautical Sunset

$3.95

Ironport

$3.95

Cherry Ironport

$3.95

Raspberry Phosphate

$3.95

Huckleberry Phosphate

$3.95

Orange Creme-sicle

$3.95

Lime Rickey

$3.95

Vanilla Malt Soda

$3.95

Roy Rogers

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Create Your Own Soda

$3.95

Soda Gun (Straight)

$3.95

Water w/ Ice

$0.75

Cantaloupe Iced Tea

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

SODA SPECIAL

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Children's Milk / Milk

$1.95

Puppaccino

$0.50

Winter '22

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.95

Cherry Cordial Mocha

$5.45

White Chocolate Pumpkin Mocha

$5.45

Mean Miel

$5.45

Apple Chai-der

$4.95

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.95

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$4.95

Gingerbread Matcha

$4.95

Dirty Dickens (1/1/2)

$5.45

Holiday Pie Soda

$4.45

Fall Menu

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95

Maple Macchiato

$4.95

White Chocolate Pumpkin Mocha

$5.45

Jack-o'-Lantern

$5.45

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$5.45

Apple Chai-der

$4.95

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.95

Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa

$4.95

White Chocolate Chai

$4.95

Maple Cinnamon Matcha

$4.95

Headless Horseman

$3.95

Vampire Blood

$3.95

Zombie Zour

$3.95

Gravedigger

$3.95

Michigan Dogman

$3.95

Kids Menu

Isaac Jr. (Chocolate)

$2.95

Isaac Jr. (Strawberry)

$2.95

Flavored Steamer

$2.95

Triple Berry Oat Milk

$3.95

Birthday Cake Batter

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Apple Juice

$2.49

Chocolate Oat Milk

$3.95

Kids Caramel Apple Cider

$3.45
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Place an online order to go and we'll have it ready when you arrive!

240 S. Hancock St., Pentwater, MI 49449

Directions

