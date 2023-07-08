  • Home
Green Leaf Coffee Shop 4111 Rohnerville Rd

No reviews yet

71 West 4th Street

Eureka, CA 95501

Espresso

Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$3.50+

Breve

$5.25+

2 shots of espresso

$3.00+

Redeye

$4.75+

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00+

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

Café au lait

$4.00+

Cold brew

$3.50+

Teas

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Maté Loose Leaf

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

Matcha

$4.00+

Specialty Drinks

Humboldt Fog

$4.50

The Green Leaf

$5.00

Campfire

$5.50

Purple Haze

$5.00

Ice Cream By The Ocean

$7.50

Golden Milk

Smoothies

Endless Summer

$8.00+

Berry Blitz

$8.00+

Muscle Up

$8.00+

Build Your Own

$8.00+

Acaí bowl

$11.00

Dragon bowl

$11.00

Bagels

G/F Plain

$2.00

G/F Everything

$2.00

Jalapeño Cheddar

$1.50

Plain

$1.50

Multi- Cultural

$1.50

Slug

$1.50

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Lox Toast

$15.00

Pastries

G/F Coffeecake Muffin

$4.00

G/F Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

G/F Lime Corn Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate chip Cookie

$2.50

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Sticky Bun

$4.75

Fruit Scone

$4.00

Fruit Danish

$6.00

Market Quiche

$6.50

Lorrain Quiche

$6.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Organic coffee and pastries

71 West 4th Street, Eureka, CA 95501

