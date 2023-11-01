Green Leaves Tea Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Thank you for your business!
Location
2094 N Tustin St, Suite C1, Orange, CA 92865
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Keoni Island Food - 1836 North Tustin Street
No Reviews
1836 North Tustin Street Orange, CA 92865
View restaurant