Green Mango

review star

No reviews yet

8300 N FM 620 STE 800

Austin, TX 78726

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ewe
Egg Roll

Appetizers

Cheese Roll

$7.00

Egg Roll

$7.00

Soft Spring roll

$8.00

Dumpling

$8.00

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Spicy Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$13.00

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Coconut shrimp

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Sampler

$16.00

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Soup

Miso soup

$5.00

Tom Yum Soup

$7.00+

Wonton Soup

$7.00+

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.00+

Tom Kha Soup

$7.00+

Tom Yum Soup

$7.00+

Tom Jerd Soup

$6.00+

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Mandarin Salad

$14.00

Papaya Salads

$14.00

Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Larb

$18.00

Yum Nur

$22.00

Crab Salads

$8.00+

Curries

Green Curry

$16.00

Yellow Curry

$16.00

Panang Curry

$16.00

Massaman Curry

$16.00

Red Curry

$16.00

Jungle Curry

$16.00

Slow cooked beef Panang

$18.00

Slow Cooked beef Massaman

$18.00

Seafood

Chilean Sea Bass

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Tilapia

$19.00

Garlics Shrimp

$17.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$20.00

Pad Cha Seafood

$22.00

Basil Seafood

$20.00

Healthy Choices

Carrot Noodle Pad Thai

$21.00

Cauliflower Basil Fried Rice

$21.00

Butternut Squash Pad Kee Mao

$21.00

Rice & Noodles

Original Fried Rice

$16.00

Basill Fried Rice

$16.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Green Curry Fried Rice

$16.00

Crab Fried Rice

$21.00

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$18.00

Pad Thai

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Lemongrass

$18.00

Pad See Ewe

$16.00

Pad Kee Mao

$16.00

Crystal Noodle

$17.00

Charcoal Pork

$18.00

Saigon Noodle

$17.00

Entrees

Veggies lovers

$15.00

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Sesame Tofu

$18.00

Sesame Shrimp

$20.00

Pad Kra Prow

$17.00

Chicken Peanut sauce

$17.00

Garlics Chicken

$17.00

Cashew Chicken

$18.00

CashewTofu

$18.00

Cashew Shrimp

$20.00

Taste of Ginger

$15.00

Basil Eggplant

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Terriyaki

$19.00

Tiger Cried

$26.00

Pepper Steak

$26.00

Crispy Duck Red Curry

$24.00

Lad Na

$18.00

Pork Chop

$21.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$7.00

Kids Chicken Egg Noodle

$7.00

Kids Chicken Broccoli Terriyaki

$7.00

Desserts

Sticky Rice With Mango

$7.00

Thai Tea Crepe Cake

$7.00

Coconut Cake

$7.00

Purple Rice Pudding

$5.00

Fried Banana With Honey

$5.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Sesame ball

$7.00

Tea/Coffee & Soda

Hot Tea

$3.00

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Soda

$2.75

Add ons

White rice

$1.00

Brown rice

$2.00

Side of Fried rice

$5.00

Side of Cauliflower rice

$6.00

Side of Noodle

$2.00

Side of steamed veggies

$2.00

Extra proteins

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Side of Healthy Noodle

$3.00

Side Fried Egg

$3.00

Extra egg

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8300 N FM 620 STE 800, Austin, TX 78726

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

