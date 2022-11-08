Green Olive I
Appetizers
App Bruschetta
Fourslices of Italian bread toasted and topped with chopped marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, onions, grated cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
App Fried Mozzarella
Six sharp mozzarella cheese sticks coated with seasoned bread crumbs, fried crispy,served with marinara sauce.
App Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, basil and fresh tomatoes with balsamic drizzle.
App Fried Ravioli
Fried breaded cheese ravioli sprinkle Parmesan, served with marinara sauce.
App Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts and Parmesan cheese, served with tortilla chips.
App Quesadilla
Monterey jack cheese, peppers, and onions in a flour tortilla.
App Fried Calamari
Lightly battered and fried to a tender crispy golden brown, traditional, Thai or Buffalo style.
App Bang Bang Shrimp
App Bang Bang Chicken
Breaded chicken tenders fried and smothered in a spicy Thaisauce
App Chicken Fingers
Breaded tender chicken strips fried crisp, golden brown, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce.
App Clams
Littleneck clams with natural garlic juice, marinara, fra diavolo,saffron or white sauce
App Mussels
Littleneck mussels with natural garlic juice, marinara, fra diavolo,saffron or white sauce
App Traditional Buffalo Wings 10pc
Tossed with your choice of sauce; Hot, mild, BBQ, Thai or garlic.
App Traditional Buffalo Wings 20pc
Tossed with your choice of sauce; Hot, mild, BBQ, Thai or garlic.
App Boneless Buffalo Wings 10pc
Hot, Mild, BBQ, Thai or Garlic.
App Boneless Buffalo Wings 20pc
Hot, Mild, BBQ, Thai or Garlic.
App Loaded House Nachos
Tortilla chips, chili, cheese sauce, jalapeños, diced tomato and olive, served with sour cream & salsa.
App Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Jumbo scallops wrapped in bacon, seared to perfection. 1
App Fried Shrimp (3)
Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated and fried in a golden brown crust, served with cocktail sauce.