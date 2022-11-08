Green Olive I imageView gallery
Green Olive I

111 Reviews

$$

610 Shiloh Pike

Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juices

$2.25

Small Juice

$1.50

Bottled Perrier Mineral Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Redbull

$3.50

Appetizers

App Bruschetta

$8.99

Fourslices of Italian bread toasted and topped with chopped marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, onions, grated cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

App Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

Six sharp mozzarella cheese sticks coated with seasoned bread crumbs, fried crispy,served with marinara sauce.

App Mozzarella Caprese

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, basil and fresh tomatoes with balsamic drizzle.

App Fried Ravioli

$11.50

Fried breaded cheese ravioli sprinkle Parmesan, served with marinara sauce.

App Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$8.99

A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts and Parmesan cheese, served with tortilla chips.

App Quesadilla

$7.50

Monterey jack cheese, peppers, and onions in a flour tortilla.

App Fried Calamari

$12.75

Lightly battered and fried to a tender crispy golden brown, traditional, Thai or Buffalo style.

App Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.50

App Bang Bang Chicken

$11.50

Breaded chicken tenders fried and smothered in a spicy Thaisauce

App Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Breaded tender chicken strips fried crisp, golden brown, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce.

App Clams

$12.75

Littleneck clams with natural garlic juice, marinara, fra diavolo,saffron or white sauce

App Mussels

$12.75

Littleneck mussels with natural garlic juice, marinara, fra diavolo,saffron or white sauce

App Traditional Buffalo Wings 10pc

$11.99

Tossed with your choice of sauce; Hot, mild, BBQ, Thai or garlic.

App Traditional Buffalo Wings 20pc

$21.99

Tossed with your choice of sauce; Hot, mild, BBQ, Thai or garlic.

App Boneless Buffalo Wings 10pc

$11.99

Hot, Mild, BBQ, Thai or Garlic.

App Boneless Buffalo Wings 20pc

$21.99

Hot, Mild, BBQ, Thai or Garlic.

App Loaded House Nachos

$11.50

Tortilla chips, chili, cheese sauce, jalapeños, diced tomato and olive, served with sour cream & salsa.

App Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.50

Jumbo scallops wrapped in bacon, seared to perfection. 1

App Fried Shrimp (3)

$10.99

Jumbo butterflied shrimp coated and fried in a golden brown crust, served with cocktail sauce.