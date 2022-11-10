- Home
GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
175 Fountains Way Building 7
St. Johns, FL 32259
Popular Items
Specials
Chu Toro
Sliced Blue Fin Tuna, Toro seared w/ chef’s special chili sauce, topped w/ Black Caviar and house Wasabi.
Angry Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, and Avocado w/ Spicy Crab Meat, Sweet Chili, and Eel Sauce
Amazing Lobster roll
Tempura lobster tail, mango, and avocado wrapped in soy paper. Topped w/ spicy crab salad, crunch, masago, and Eel sauce.
Volcano Roll
Giant California Roll. Topped w/ Krab meat salad, masago, and eel sauce.
Fresh Toro
Appetizers
Green Papaya Sampler
Thai egg rolls, coconut shrimps, crab rangoons, fresh spring rolls, and chicken satays. Served with peanut sauce, Thai garlic sauce, and sweet & sour sauce
Thai Egg Roll
Crispy wrap stuffed with clear noodles, cabbage, carrots, and chicken. Served with Thai garlic sauce.
Fresh Spring Roll
Soft rice paper wrapped with fresh cilantro, lettuce, mint, shrimp, chicken, and rice noodle. Served with peanut sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Breaded shrimp fried to golden crispy. Served with Thai garlic sauce.
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken skewers seasoned in coconut cream and curry powder. Served with peanut sauce on the side.
Krab Rangoon
Crispy wonton wrap stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, onion, and scallions. Served with Sweet & sour sauce.
Roti Canai
Flat bread served with a side of our signature curry sauce.
Calamari Puffs
Breaded calamari fried to golden crispy. Served with Thai garlic sauce.
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Bell pepper, onion, fried noodles, and ground chicken stir-fried with Thai hoisin sauce. Served with lettuce cups.
Edamame
Steamed soy beans with lightly salt.
Agedashi Tofu
Firm tofu that is lightly deep fried, topped with fish flakes & seaweed. served with tempura sauce
Shumai
Shrimp-filled dumpling, pan-fried and served with garlic sauce.
Soft shell Crab App
Deep fried soft shell crab topped w Eel Sauce, Wasabi Sauce, Scallion, and Fish egg.
Thai Vegetable Egg Roll
Crispy wrap stuffed with clear noodles, cabbage, and carrot. Served with Thai Garlic Sauce on the side
Gyoza
Pork dumpling.
Soup & Salad
Japanese Clear Soup
Mushrooms, scallions, and fried onion.
Miso Soup
Bean curd, scallions and seaweed.
Tom Kha Soup
Spicy Coconut based broth with fresh mushroom, bell pepper, onion, and basil
Tom Yum
Thai hot and sour chili broth cooked with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and basil.
Green papaya salad
Fish Sauce, fresh lime Tomatoes and fresh Thai chili served with spring mix, lettuces and crunch peanuts
Ginger Salad
Lettuce, spring mix, tomato, onion and crispy noodle.Served with our house special ginger dressing
Avocado Salad
Lettuce, spring mix, tomato, avocado.Served with house special ginger dressing.
Tuna Avocado Salad
Spring mix, avocado, tuna, masago, scallions with our house special dressing
Seaweed Salad
Fresh seaweed and sesame with spicy vinegar dressing.
Squid Salad
Slice squid and vegetables with vinegar dressing.
Kani Salad
Imitation Krab meat, cucumber, masago, scallion, crunch served with Japanese spicy mayo
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions served with peanuts and lime.
Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodles, onions, bell pepper, bean sprouts, green scallions, Jalapeno, and basil.
Japanese Stir Fry Ramen
Ramen, broccoli, snap peas, baby corn, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Pad Seew
Flat rice noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, egg and tofu served with peanuts.
Stir Fry Udon
Stir fried with Broccoli, carrot, snow pea, beans sprout, and scallion
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Thai Jasmine rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrot, and scallion
House Special Thai Fried Rice
Chicken, Pork, Beef, Peas, carrots, green scallions and eggs. Served with cucumbers on the side
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken and shrimp, eggs, carrots, peas, green scallions, cashew nuts, and raisins.
Basil Fried Rice
Thai Jasmine rice stir fried with eggs, basil, crystal noodle, mushroom, onions, bell pepper, scallion, and cashew.
House Special Basil Fried Rice
Chicken, Pork, Beef, Eggs, basil, crystal noodle, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, green scallions, and cashews.
Thai Entree
Thai Basil
Fresh Thai basil stir fried with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, Thai basil sauce, with your choice of protein.
Thai Chili Cashew
Fresh Thai Chili stir fried with roasted cashew, onion, mushroom, and bell pepper in brown sauce.
Thai Fresh Ginger
Fresh Ginger stir fried with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and snow pea in Thai ginger sauce.
Thai Fresh Garlic
Fresh Garlic stir fried with mushroom, broccoli, snow pea, carrot, bell pepper, and onion in brown sauce.
Garden Veg
All mixed vegetables stir fried in brown sauce
Fresh Mango
Fresh mango stir fried wit onion, bell pepper, snow pea, baby corn, and carrots in mango sauce.
Thai Style Eggplant
Thai Eggplant stir fried with scallions, basil, snow pea, and carrot in thai chili sauce.
Curry Entree
Red Curry
Thai Red curry with broccoli, snow pea, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil.
Golden Curry
Thai golden curry with broccoli, snow pea, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and basil.
Green Curry
Thai green curry with broccoli, snow pea, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and basil.
Amazing Curry
Creamy peanut curry with spinach and steamed broccoli.
Massaman Curry
Thai Massaman Curry Sauce with broccoli, snow pea, onion, bell pepper, potato, roasted peanut, and basil.
Panang Curry
Thai Panang Curry sauce with broccoli, snow pea, onion, bell pepper, roasted peanut, eggplant, and basil.
Chef’s Specialty
Duck w. Garlic
Fresh garlic stir fried with broccoli, mushrooms, snow peas, bell pepper, and onion in brown with sliced crispy duck on top
Duck w. Golden Curry
Thai Golden Curry cooked with asparagus, mushroom, bell pepper, snow pea, bell pepper, and broccoli topped with crispy sliced duck.
Duck w. Red Curry
Thai Red Curry cooked with asparagus, mushroom, bell pepper, snow pea, bell pepper, and broccoli topped with crispy sliced duck.
Red Curry Salmon
Thai red Curry cook with coconut milk, asparagus, mushroom, pepper, onion, broccoli and pan-seared salmon on top.
Pan-Seared Salmon
Filet salmon w/ broccoli, bell pepper, asparagus, and onions in light brown sauce.
Pan-Seared Sea Bass
Filet sea bass served w/ asparagus, broccoli, and, carrots in green curry sauce.
Mandarin Steak Teriyaki
Marinated Frank steak cook with onion, pepper and teriyaki sauce come with a hot sizzling plate.
Basil lamb
Five pieces of grilled lamb chops served with brocoli, eggplant, mushrooms, bell peppers and onion in Thai basil sauce
Thai Chili Tamarind Seafood Combo
Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and basil. Chef’s seafood sauce.
Sushi Starter
Sushi Roll
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber.
Asian Roll
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese
Boston Roll
Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and mayo
California Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado
Chicken Tempura Roll
Tempura chicken, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
White tuna, avocado, asparagus, deep fried, topped with tobiko, scallion, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
East Roll
Shrimp, egg, avocado, cucumber, masago
Futo Roll
Kani, egg, cucumber, avocado, kampyo, oshinko, yamagobo
Kani Roll
Las Vegas Roll
Salmon, mango, cream cheese
Lobster Tempura Roll
Tempura lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and eel sauce
Mexican Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, and tobiko
Ninja Roll
Kani tempura and cream cheese
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Rock N roll
Tuna, avocado, mango
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and eel sauce
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and eel sauce
St. Augustine Roll
Spicy salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, deep fried, topped with scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Crab & Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll
Yellowtail & Jalapeno
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yellowtail & Scallion
Special Sushi roll
Amazing Roll
Eel, cucumber topped w/ spicy tuna and spicy mayo sauce
Black Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel, and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
Dual Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado topped with peppered salmon, tobiko, scallion and chef’s special sauce
Fuji Roll
Spicy sweet shrimp,avocado topped with white tuna and chef’s special sauce
Green Papaya Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, deep fried, topped with masago, scallions, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Hot Heart Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy kani,tuna and chef’s special sauce
Holiday Roll
Tempura shrimp, mango, avocado, cream cheese, crunch wrapped in soy paper topped with kani ,tobiko and chef’s special sauce
Hello Sake Roll
Cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, mango, Salmon, jalapeno and chef’s special sauce
House Special Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, Ikura and chef’s special sauce
Kirin Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, Eel, Tuna and chef’s special sauce
Long Beach Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, eel, avocado and eel sauce
Mouth Watering Roll
Spicy yellowtail, avocado, top w/ peppered white tuna and chef’s special sauce
Naruto Roll
Salmon, tuna, kani, avocado wrapped in cucumber and ponzu sauce
New England Roll
California roll topped w/ lobster salad, mango and mango sauce
Phoenix Roll
Spicy. Spicy tuna, avocado inside topped with lobster salad tobiko. Served with wasabi mayonnaise and spicy mayonnaise sauce. Spicy.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped w/ avocado, 4 pieces of sashimi
Thunder Roll
Spicy Tuna ,avocado topped with spicy kani mix and chef’s special sauce
Tiger Roll
Spicy tuna topped w/ 4 pieces of sashimi, crunch and chef’s special sauce
Tropical Roll
Spicy scallops, mango, white tuna, tobiko and chef’s special sauce
Yummy Roll
Tempura salmon, spicy salmon, mango, cream cheese, avocado, masago, crunch wrapped in soy paper and chef’s special sauce
Love Roll
Tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, crunch, spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper and chef’s special sauce
Vegetarian Sushi Roll
Nigiri/Sashimi (2PC)
PEPPERED TUNA
BINCHO(ALBACORE)
WHITE TUNA
TUNA (MAGURO)
SALMON(SAKE)
SMOKED SALMON
YELLOWTAIL(HAMACHI)
RED SNAPPER (TAI)
MACKEREL (SABA)
SQUID (IKA)
OCTOPUS (TAKO)
SURF CLAM (HOKKIGAI)
SHRIMP (EBI)
EEL (UNAGI)
CRAB STICK (KANI)
SALMON ROE (IKURA)
FLYING FISH ROE (TOBIKO)
SCALLOP
EGG (TAMAGO)
TOFU SKIN (INARI)
SWEET SHRIMP (ANAEBI)
Sushi Dinner/ Party Platter
Chef’s choice Sashimi or Nigiri
Chef choice. 8 pc
Sushi Deluxe
10 pieces of nigiri w/ Tuna roll
Sashimi Dinner
18 pieces of sashimi w/ bowl of sushi rice
Sushi Sashimi Combo
12 pieces of Sashimi , 5 pieces of nigiiri, Spicy Tuna Roll
Love Boat for 2
18 pieces of sashimi, 8 pieces of nigiri, 1 spicy salmon roll and 1 rainbow roll
Love Boat For 3
21pcs Sashimi, 10pcs nigiri, 1 thunder roll, 1 St. Augustine roll,and 1 shrimp tempura roll
Sushi Don
Tempura Style
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
175 Fountains Way Building 7, St. Johns, FL 32259