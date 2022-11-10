Restaurant header imageView gallery

GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)

175 Fountains Way Building 7

St. Johns, FL 32259

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Thai Fried Rice
Drunken Noodle

Specials

Chu Toro

$16.95

Sliced Blue Fin Tuna, Toro seared w/ chef’s special chili sauce, topped w/ Black Caviar and house Wasabi.

Angry Dragon Roll

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, and Avocado w/ Spicy Crab Meat, Sweet Chili, and Eel Sauce

Amazing Lobster roll

$20.95

Tempura lobster tail, mango, and avocado wrapped in soy paper. Topped w/ spicy crab salad, crunch, masago, and Eel sauce.

Volcano Roll

$16.95

Giant California Roll. Topped w/ Krab meat salad, masago, and eel sauce.

Fresh Toro

$13.95

Appetizers

Green Papaya Sampler

$15.00

Thai egg rolls, coconut shrimps, crab rangoons, fresh spring rolls, and chicken satays. Served with peanut sauce, Thai garlic sauce, and sweet & sour sauce

Thai Egg Roll

$6.00

Crispy wrap stuffed with clear noodles, cabbage, carrots, and chicken. Served with Thai garlic sauce.

Fresh Spring Roll

$7.00

Soft rice paper wrapped with fresh cilantro, lettuce, mint, shrimp, chicken, and rice noodle. Served with peanut sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Breaded shrimp fried to golden crispy. Served with Thai garlic sauce.

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Marinated chicken skewers seasoned in coconut cream and curry powder. Served with peanut sauce on the side.

Krab Rangoon

$7.00

Crispy wonton wrap stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, onion, and scallions. Served with Sweet & sour sauce.

Roti Canai

$6.00

Flat bread served with a side of our signature curry sauce.

Calamari Puffs

$8.00

Breaded calamari fried to golden crispy. Served with Thai garlic sauce.

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

Bell pepper, onion, fried noodles, and ground chicken stir-fried with Thai hoisin sauce. Served with lettuce cups.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soy beans with lightly salt.

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Firm tofu that is lightly deep fried, topped with fish flakes & seaweed. served with tempura sauce

Shumai

$7.00

Shrimp-filled dumpling, pan-fried and served with garlic sauce.

Soft shell Crab App

$12.00

Deep fried soft shell crab topped w Eel Sauce, Wasabi Sauce, Scallion, and Fish egg.

Thai Vegetable Egg Roll

$6.00

Crispy wrap stuffed with clear noodles, cabbage, and carrot. Served with Thai Garlic Sauce on the side

Gyoza

$7.00

Pork dumpling.

Soup & Salad

Japanese Clear Soup

$3.00

Mushrooms, scallions, and fried onion.

Miso Soup

$3.00

Bean curd, scallions and seaweed.

Tom Kha Soup

$7.00+

Spicy Coconut based broth with fresh mushroom, bell pepper, onion, and basil

Tom Yum

$7.00+

Thai hot and sour chili broth cooked with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and basil.

Green papaya salad

$11.00

Fish Sauce, fresh lime Tomatoes and fresh Thai chili served with spring mix, lettuces and crunch peanuts

Ginger Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, spring mix, tomato, onion and crispy noodle.Served with our house special ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, spring mix, tomato, avocado.Served with house special ginger dressing.

Tuna Avocado Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, avocado, tuna, masago, scallions with our house special dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Fresh seaweed and sesame with spicy vinegar dressing.

Squid Salad

$7.00

Slice squid and vegetables with vinegar dressing.

Kani Salad

$7.00

Imitation Krab meat, cucumber, masago, scallion, crunch served with Japanese spicy mayo

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00+

Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions served with peanuts and lime.

Drunken Noodle

$14.00+

Flat rice noodles, onions, bell pepper, bean sprouts, green scallions, Jalapeno, and basil.

Japanese Stir Fry Ramen

$14.00+

Ramen, broccoli, snap peas, baby corn, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.

Pad Seew

$14.00+

Flat rice noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, carrots, egg and tofu served with peanuts.

Stir Fry Udon

$14.00+

Stir fried with Broccoli, carrot, snow pea, beans sprout, and scallion

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00+

Thai Jasmine rice stir fried with eggs, peas, carrot, and scallion

House Special Thai Fried Rice

$18.00

Chicken, Pork, Beef, Peas, carrots, green scallions and eggs. Served with cucumbers on the side

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken and shrimp, eggs, carrots, peas, green scallions, cashew nuts, and raisins.

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00+

Thai Jasmine rice stir fried with eggs, basil, crystal noodle, mushroom, onions, bell pepper, scallion, and cashew.

House Special Basil Fried Rice

$18.00

Chicken, Pork, Beef, Eggs, basil, crystal noodle, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, green scallions, and cashews.

Thai Entree

Thai Basil

$15.00+

Fresh Thai basil stir fried with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, Thai basil sauce, with your choice of protein.

Thai Chili Cashew

$15.00+

Fresh Thai Chili stir fried with roasted cashew, onion, mushroom, and bell pepper in brown sauce.

Thai Fresh Ginger

$15.00+

Fresh Ginger stir fried with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and snow pea in Thai ginger sauce.

Thai Fresh Garlic

$15.00+

Fresh Garlic stir fried with mushroom, broccoli, snow pea, carrot, bell pepper, and onion in brown sauce.

Garden Veg

$15.00+

All mixed vegetables stir fried in brown sauce

Fresh Mango

$15.00+

Fresh mango stir fried wit onion, bell pepper, snow pea, baby corn, and carrots in mango sauce.

Thai Style Eggplant

$17.00+

Thai Eggplant stir fried with scallions, basil, snow pea, and carrot in thai chili sauce.

Curry Entree

Red Curry

$16.00+

Thai Red curry with broccoli, snow pea, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil.

Golden Curry

$16.00+

Thai golden curry with broccoli, snow pea, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and basil.

Green Curry

$16.00+

Thai green curry with broccoli, snow pea, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and basil.

Amazing Curry

$16.00+

Creamy peanut curry with spinach and steamed broccoli.

Massaman Curry

$16.00+

Thai Massaman Curry Sauce with broccoli, snow pea, onion, bell pepper, potato, roasted peanut, and basil.

Panang Curry

$16.00+

Thai Panang Curry sauce with broccoli, snow pea, onion, bell pepper, roasted peanut, eggplant, and basil.

Chef’s Specialty

Duck w. Garlic

$23.00

Fresh garlic stir fried with broccoli, mushrooms, snow peas, bell pepper, and onion in brown with sliced crispy duck on top

Duck w. Golden Curry

$24.00

Thai Golden Curry cooked with asparagus, mushroom, bell pepper, snow pea, bell pepper, and broccoli topped with crispy sliced duck.

Duck w. Red Curry

$24.00

Thai Red Curry cooked with asparagus, mushroom, bell pepper, snow pea, bell pepper, and broccoli topped with crispy sliced duck.

Red Curry Salmon

$23.00

Thai red Curry cook with coconut milk, asparagus, mushroom, pepper, onion, broccoli and pan-seared salmon on top.

Pan-Seared Salmon

$18.00

Filet salmon w/ broccoli, bell pepper, asparagus, and onions in light brown sauce.

Pan-Seared Sea Bass

$26.00Out of stock

Filet sea bass served w/ asparagus, broccoli, and, carrots in green curry sauce.

Mandarin Steak Teriyaki

$23.00

Marinated Frank steak cook with onion, pepper and teriyaki sauce come with a hot sizzling plate.

Basil lamb

$26.00

Five pieces of grilled lamb chops served with brocoli, eggplant, mushrooms, bell peppers and onion in Thai basil sauce

Thai Chili Tamarind Seafood Combo

$23.00

Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and basil. Chef’s seafood sauce.

Sushi Starter

Avocado Tempura

$6.50

Spicy. Served with spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and scallion. Spicy.

Tuna Dumpling

$13.00

Beef Tataki

$12.00

White Tuna Lover

$12.00

Hot Pepper Tuna

$12.00

Tuna Tataki

$9.00

Spicy. Slightly seared tuna. Served with special sauce. Spicy.

Tuna Tar Tar

$12.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$12.00

Sushi Roll

Alaskan Roll

$7.00

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber.

Asian Roll

$7.50

Tuna, avocado, cream cheese

Boston Roll

$6.50

Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and mayo

California Roll

$6.50

Kani, cucumber, avocado

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Tempura chicken, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$11.00

White tuna, avocado, asparagus, deep fried, topped with tobiko, scallion, eel sauce and wasabi sauce

East Roll

$6.00

Shrimp, egg, avocado, cucumber, masago

Futo Roll

$7.00

Kani, egg, cucumber, avocado, kampyo, oshinko, yamagobo

Kani Roll

$6.00

Las Vegas Roll

$7.00

Salmon, mango, cream cheese

Lobster Tempura Roll

$11.50

Tempura lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and eel sauce

Mexican Roll

$10.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, crunch, and tobiko

Ninja Roll

$7.00

Kani tempura and cream cheese

Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Rock N roll

$7.50

Tuna, avocado, mango

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and eel sauce

Spider Roll

$10.00

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, masago, and eel sauce

St. Augustine Roll

$11.00

Spicy salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, deep fried, topped with scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Spicy Crab & Jalapeno Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail & Jalapeno

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail & Scallion

Special Sushi roll

Amazing Roll

$15.00

Eel, cucumber topped w/ spicy tuna and spicy mayo sauce

Black Dragon Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel, and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Dual Salmon Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon, avocado topped with peppered salmon, tobiko, scallion and chef’s special sauce

Fuji Roll

$17.00

Spicy sweet shrimp,avocado topped with white tuna and chef’s special sauce

Green Papaya Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, deep fried, topped with masago, scallions, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Hot Heart Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy kani,tuna and chef’s special sauce

Holiday Roll

$18.50

Tempura shrimp, mango, avocado, cream cheese, crunch wrapped in soy paper topped with kani ,tobiko and chef’s special sauce

Hello Sake Roll

$15.00

Cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, mango, Salmon, jalapeno and chef’s special sauce

House Special Roll

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, Ikura and chef’s special sauce

Kirin Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, Eel, Tuna and chef’s special sauce

Long Beach Roll

$17.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, eel, avocado and eel sauce

Mouth Watering Roll

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, avocado, top w/ peppered white tuna and chef’s special sauce

Naruto Roll

$15.00

Salmon, tuna, kani, avocado wrapped in cucumber and ponzu sauce

New England Roll

$14.50

California roll topped w/ lobster salad, mango and mango sauce

Phoenix Roll

$13.50

Spicy. Spicy tuna, avocado inside topped with lobster salad tobiko. Served with wasabi mayonnaise and spicy mayonnaise sauce. Spicy.

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

California roll topped w/ avocado, 4 pieces of sashimi

Thunder Roll

$14.50

Spicy Tuna ,avocado topped with spicy kani mix and chef’s special sauce

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna topped w/ 4 pieces of sashimi, crunch and chef’s special sauce

Tropical Roll

$17.00

Spicy scallops, mango, white tuna, tobiko and chef’s special sauce

Yummy Roll

$18.50

Tempura salmon, spicy salmon, mango, cream cheese, avocado, masago, crunch wrapped in soy paper and chef’s special sauce

Love Roll

$18.50

Tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, crunch, spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper and chef’s special sauce

Vegetarian Sushi Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Vegetable Sushi Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, oshinko, yamagobo, kampyo

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.00

Deep fried sweet potato with eel sauc

Spicy crunchy Veggies Roll

$6.00

tempura vegetable with spicy mayo, eel sauce

AAC Roll

$5.50

Asparagus, avocado, and cucumber

Nigiri/Sashimi (2PC)

PEPPERED TUNA

$6.50

BINCHO(ALBACORE)

$6.50

WHITE TUNA

$6.50

TUNA (MAGURO)

$6.50

SALMON(SAKE)

$6.00

SMOKED SALMON

$6.50

YELLOWTAIL(HAMACHI)

$6.50

RED SNAPPER (TAI)

$5.00

MACKEREL (SABA)

$5.00

SQUID (IKA)

$4.50

OCTOPUS (TAKO)

$6.00

SURF CLAM (HOKKIGAI)

$5.50

SHRIMP (EBI)

$4.50

EEL (UNAGI)

$6.50

CRAB STICK (KANI)

$5.50

SALMON ROE (IKURA)

$6.00

FLYING FISH ROE (TOBIKO)

$5.50

SCALLOP

$6.50

EGG (TAMAGO)

$4.50

TOFU SKIN (INARI)

$4.50

SWEET SHRIMP (ANAEBI)

$11.00

Sushi Dinner/ Party Platter

Chef’s choice Sashimi or Nigiri

$16.00

Chef choice. 8 pc

Sushi Deluxe

$26.00

10 pieces of nigiri w/ Tuna roll

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

18 pieces of sashimi w/ bowl of sushi rice

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$34.00

12 pieces of Sashimi , 5 pieces of nigiiri, Spicy Tuna Roll

Love Boat for 2

$60.00

18 pieces of sashimi, 8 pieces of nigiri, 1 spicy salmon roll and 1 rainbow roll

Love Boat For 3

$90.00

21pcs Sashimi, 10pcs nigiri, 1 thunder roll, 1 St. Augustine roll,and 1 shrimp tempura roll

Sushi Don

Tuna Sushi Don

$27.00

6 pieces of sashimi, 4 pieces of nigiri, w/ sushi roll

Salmon Sushi Don

$25.00

6 pieces of sashimi, 4 pieces of nigiri, w/ sushi roll

Tempura Style

Tempura Shrimp

$9.00

Assortment of 2 pc shrimp & vegetables tempura fried. Served with Tempura sauce

Tempura Vegetables

$6.00

Tempura Chicken

$8.00

Assortment of 2 pc Chx & vegetables tempura fried. Served with Tempura sauce

Dessert

Tuxedo Bombe

$7.00

Pineapple Coconut cake

$7.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Mochi

$6.00

Three pieces of strawberry mochi

Mango Mochi

$6.00

Three pieces of Mango Mochi

Matcha Mochi

$6.00

Three pieces of Matcha Mochi

Mix Mochi

$6.00

Three pieces of Mochi of your choice

Mango sticky rice

$7.00

Side order

Side white rice

$2.00

Side brown rice

$2.00

Thai chili

$0.75

Shrimp sauce

$0.75

Curry Sauce

$6.00

16oz of a curry sauce of your choice

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

175 Fountains Way Building 7, St. Johns, FL 32259

Directions

