Green Room 2923 Girard Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

2923 Girard Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drinks

Tap Beer/Seltz/Cider

INARI FOX

$8.00

WONDERSTUFF PILS

$8.00

DREAMYARD IPA

$8.00Out of stock

LONELY BLONDE

$8.00

TWO STROKE PALE ALE

$8.00

HOPCROMANCER IPA

$8.00

ALTBIER - BROWN ALE

$8.00

VANILLA PORTER

$10.00

MPLS Cider

$8.00

BOLO Seltzer

$8.00

Canned Beer/Seltz

PBR

$5.00

BOLO

$6.00

THC

Tetra - Lime 5mg

$10.00

Tetra - Grapefruit 5mg

$10.00

TINT - Blackberry Lime 3mg

$10.00

Chronic Tonic 5mg

$10.00

Electric Lemonade 5mg

$10.00

NIBBANA - Blue Razz

$8.00

NIBBANA - Watermelon Wave

$8.00

NIBBANA - Grapefruit Glow

$9.00

Shitty Cooler

MISC

$3.00

Tap Cocktails

Prince

$10.00

Green Room

$10.00

Crystal Castles

$10.00

Life Gives Lemons

$8.00

Grape Ape

$8.00

SPAG

$9.00

Gins & Roses

$9.00

Motorhead

$8.00

Vod Sod

$8.00

Limesayers

$9.00

Orangutan

$8.00

Flower Boy

$9.00

PO Cocktails

Booze Traveler

$11.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Limesayers

$9.00

Sweet Life

$10.00

Yung Gravy

$9.00Out of stock

N/A

HOP WATER

$6.00

NAH - Bauhaus

$6.00

Soda

$4.00

NA RICKEY

$7.00

Wine

Two Vines White

$5.00

Two Vines Red

$5.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Lime

$7.00

Absolut Mandrin

$7.00

Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Crystal Palace

$5.00

Drakes

$8.00

Earl Giles Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketle One

$9.00

Ketle One CM

$9.00

Ketle One GFR

$9.00

Ketle One POB

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Pink

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Blueberi

$7.00

Stoli Citros

$7.00

Stoli Lime

$7.00

Stoli Ohranj

$7.00

Stoli Peachik

$7.00

Stoli Razberi

$7.00

Stoli Strasberi

$7.00

Stoli Vanil

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saph

$7.00

Earl Giles Gin

$6.00

Empress

$13.00

Fleischmann's Gin

$5.00

Roku Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson BB

$12.00

Jameson CB

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Tub

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Tequila/Mez

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

Casamigos Rep

$16.00

Dobel

$14.00

Hornitos Blanco

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

La Luna Mezcal

$8.00

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Lunazul Rep

$6.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$6.00

Teremana Blanco

$8.00

Teremana Rep

$9.00

Rum

Appleton Estate Rum

$8.00

Bacardi Black

$6.00

Bacardi Coconut

$6.00

Bacardi Lime

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Spiced

$6.00

Bacardi Tropical

$6.00

Captain Morgan Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan Light

$6.00

Kingston

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Brandy

Appleton Estate Brandy

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Leroux

$5.00

Sacred Bond

$6.00

Liqueur/Tifs

Amaretto

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Bauchant

$7.00

Campari

$6.00

Cappelletti

$7.00

Carolans

$6.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Italicus

$11.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jagermeister CB

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kahlua Chili

$6.00

Kahlua Mint

$6.00

Merrys

$6.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Vergnano Maraschino

$8.00

Mixed Drinks/Shots

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Dead Nazi

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Slammer

$9.00

Iron Butterfly

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island

$10.00

Long Island TS

$14.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$7.00

Pancake Shot

$7.00

Reheaded Slut

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tang

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Food

Salads

Watercress Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Arugula

$10.00Out of stock

Hot

Chees Curds

$13.00

w/ spicy lime honey

Schmaltz Chicken wings

$15.00

Spicy Cauliflower

$13.00

wi/ Cilantro Ranch

Poblano Sweet Corn Fritters

$13.00

w/ corn tortilla chips

Plantain Cups

$15.00

topped with pulled pork and pico

Vegan Buffalo, Chx Sliders

$15.00

CheesBurger Sliders

$13.00

CHX Tostada

$11.00

w/ chipotle, pico & cilantro slaw

Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wraps

$15.00Out of stock

w/ cilantro slaw & gochujang

Flatbread - Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pickled red onion, alabama sauce, fried onions

Flatbread - Mushroom - Veg

$15.00

Brie Spread, Pickled red onion, truffle oil

Flatbread - Pep

$13.00

Flatbread - Sausg

$13.00

Flatbread - Cheese

$11.00

Deep Fried Oreos

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Chips & GUAC

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A new Live Music Venue located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis. Green Room offers an unparalleled concert experience set in an elevated and cozy environment.

Location

2923 Girard Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

