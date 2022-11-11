Restaurant header imageView gallery

Russell's Smokehouse

1,484 Reviews

$$

1422 Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

St. Louis Style Ribs

Appetizers

Bacon Bombs

Bacon Bombs

$14.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Bacon, Puff Pastry, Chipotle Ranch

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$9.00

Cheddar & Hatch Green Chile Cast Iron Corn Bread with Whipped Honey Butter & House-made Jam

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds with Spicy BBQ Sauce

Ham & Potato Croquettes

Ham & Potato Croquettes

$14.00

Apple Coleslaw, Cilantro, Citrus Aioli

Pork Belly BLT Bites

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Belly, Smoked Tomato Jam, Cilantro Crema

Poutine

$18.00

Andouille Sausage, Spicy Gravy, Chimichurri, Pickled Onion, Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$14.00

Ancho Chile Queso & Brown Ale Mustard

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$24.00

House Selection of Sausages, Pimiento Cheese, Brown Ale Mustard, Grilled Country Bread

Slow Cooked Brisket & Aged Cheddar Biscuits

Slow Cooked Brisket & Aged Cheddar Biscuits

$15.00

With Apple Coleslaw & Sweet BBQ Sauce

White Cheddar Biscuits

$9.00

Two Biscuits with House-made Jam & Whipped Honey Butter

Salads

House Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Mezcal Vinaigrette

Wedge

$8.00+Out of stock

Bacon, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Smoked Bleu Dressing

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with French Fries and House Pickles
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

House-smoked 14 Hours, Sweet BBQ, Fried Onion, Apple Coleslaw, Chopped or Sliced

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Nashville Fried Chicken (Hot, Medium, or Naked), Pickles, Comeback Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

House-smoked 14 Hours, Mustard Vinegar BBQ, Pickled Onion, Apple Coleslaw

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Romaine, Tomato, White Cheddar, Bacon, Pickles, Brown Ale Mustard

South Carolina-Style Pulled Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Pickled Cabbage, Chipotle Aioli

Entrees

Smokehouse Combo Platter

Smokehouse Combo Platter

$32.00

Choose Two: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Served with Two Sides

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$27.00

House-smoked 14 Hours, Served with Two Sides.

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$29.00

House-smoked for 14 Hours. Served with two sides

Smoked Pulled Chicken

$25.50

House-smoked, Served with Two Sides

St. Louis Style Ribs

St. Louis Style Ribs

$27.00+

Served with Two Sides.

Sides

Apple Coleslaw

Apple Coleslaw

$3.50+
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.50+
Honey Glazed Carrots

Honey Glazed Carrots

$3.50+
Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+
Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Slice Seasonal Pie

Slice Seasonal Pie

$7.50

Green Russell Cocktails

Blackberry Samurai

Blackberry Samurai

$10.00+
Manhattan

Manhattan

$10.00+

choice of bourbon or rye sweet vermouth, bitters

Margarita

Margarita

$10.00+

The classic... Espolon Blanco, Lime, Orange Liqueur, Salt

Negroni

Negroni

$10.00+

choice of classic gin or mezcal campari, sweet vermouth

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$10.00+

Ready to Drink, just chill, pour over ice, and garnish. Choice of bourbon or rye honey, bitters

Beers

Avery White Rascal

$7.00

Face Down Brown

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Odell Colorado Lager

$7.00

Scarlet Letter Seltzers

$7.00

Station 26 Juicy Banger IPA

$7.00

Utica Club Pilsner

$4.00

Wine

Attems Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Pieropan Soave

$38.00

Liquid Geography Still Rose

$34.00

Santa Julia Sparkling Rose

$38.00

Opera Prima Brut Sparkling

$30.00

Macedon Pinot Noir

$34.00

Tasmorcan Barbera

$34.00

Liberty School Cabernet

$44.00

Renato Ratti Nebbiolo

$44.00

Sauces

Sd Ranch

SD Chipotle Ranch

SD Brown Ale Mustard

SD Pickles

$1.50

SD Citrus Aioli

SD Chipotle Aioli

Sd Ketchup

SD Mustard

Sd Mayo

Sd Sweet BBQ

Sd Spicy BBQ

Sd Mustard Vinegar BBQ

Sd Tobasco

SD Tartar Sauce

Family Style Solo Charge

$45.00

Honey Butter

Jam

SD Queso

$2.00

Cilantro crema

Blue chees

Comeback

Mezcal vin

Sd Mustard Vinegar BBQ (Copy)

Lg Sauce Bottle

$30.00

Sm Sauce Bottle

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Russell’s Smokehouse like its namesake Green Russell, pays tribute to the rich geographical history of the city of Denver and, more specifically, Larimer Square. While Green Russell is set in the era of 1940’s cocktail culture, Russell’s Smokehouse is a nod to an earlier time, to the spirit of the West and the cowboy tradition of cooking poultry, game and fish over a slow, low flame for a tasty reward at the end of a hard day’s work. Our specialty isn’t in the sauce (which is why we don’t call it barbecue), but in the regional accompaniments, the rich smoke and the slow method of cooking the proteins.

Location

1422 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Green Russell image
Green Russell image
Green Russell image
Green Russell image

