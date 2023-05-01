Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Scene Market & Eatery

617 Michigan Avenue West

Walker, MN 56484

Soups & Sides

Bowl of Soup of the Day (Changes Daily)

$8.00

Cup of Soup of the Day (Changes Daily)

$6.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

"Dirty"

Slice Sourdough Bread with Honey Butter

$2.00

Pizza

Margherita PIZZA

$12.00

Pepperoni PIZZA

$14.00

Pork & Greens PIZZA

$15.00

Just Cheese Please PIZZA

$10.00

Wild Rice and Mushroom PIZZA

$15.00

Pork Carnitas BBQ PIZZA

$15.00

Roasted Vegetable PIZZA

$14.00

Vegan

Side Of Ranch

$2.50

Sandwiches

Flank Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Pesto Cheddar Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Salads

Classic Salad

$14.00

Grilled Flank Steak Salad

$15.00

Green Goddess Salad

$12.00

Market Salad with Strawberries, Pecans & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Dessert

Amaretti Cookies

$5.00

Dessert Pizza

$12.00

Cookie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Green Scene was built on the passion of providing and teaching others about the local food systems. We thrive on teaching how to prepare local food and drink to bring joy to friends, guests, and family.

Location

617 Michigan Avenue West, Walker, MN 56484

Directions

