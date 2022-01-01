GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery 911 N Green St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
We are a locally owned and operated American fare restaurant that is more than 30 years old. We have daily specials along with the local favorites.
Location
911 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine
4.7 • 336
1430 N Green St Suite I Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurant
Press Play Gaming Lounge - Brownsburg, Indiana
4.9 • 50
1004 E. Main Street Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brownsburg
Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine
4.7 • 336
1430 N Green St Suite I Brownsburg, IN 46112
View restaurant
More near Brownsburg