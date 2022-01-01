Main picView gallery

GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery 911 N Green St

review star

No reviews yet

911 N Green St

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Pork Tenderloin
Chef Salad
Hand Breaded Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Basket of Onion Rings

$11.99

Served golden brown

Boom Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$12.99

Frersh, hand-breaded mushrooms, deep fried and sered with house made aioli

Breadsticks

$10.99

Pretzel sticks or garlic breadsticks with your choice of cheese sauce or marinara

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Breaded and served hot, mild, JohnTom's BBQ or plain

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Hand breaded strips of chicken breast meat, served with your favorite sauce

Chips and Queso

$11.00

Chips and Salsa

$9.00

House made chips served with your choice of house made sauces

Clam Strips

$12.99

Served golden brown with our house made cocktail sauce

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Fresh hand-breaded pickles served with our house made aioli

Hot Cheese Balls

$10.99

A spicy delight served golden brown

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Large jalapeno poppers filled with cream cheese served with house made ranch

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.99

French Fries Topped with Shredded Cheese, Bacon, and Chives

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.99

Nachos

$12.49

Topped with chicken or beef, shredded lettuce, tomato and house made cheese sauce

Potato Skins

$10.99

Piled high with a blend of cheeses, bacon and chives

Quesadilla

$12.49

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Eight jumbo ocean fresh shrimp with our house made cocktail sauce

Shrimp Dilla

$13.00

Spicy Breaded Cauliflower

$12.00

Spicy cauliflower bites served with house made ranch

Salads

1/2 Berry Chicken

$9.49

1/2 Breaded Salad

$9.49

1/2 Chef

$9.49

1/2 Cobb`

$9.99

1/2 Grilled Salad

$9.49

Chef Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens piled high with a blend of cheeses, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato and egg

Chili Bowl

$7.99

Chili Cup

$4.49

House made chili that will warm you up

Classic House Salad

$5.49

Fresh greens with a blend of cheeses, tomato and red onion

Cobb Salad

$13.49

Layer upon layer of fresh greens, a blend of cheeses, ham, turkey, egg, black olives, tomato and blue cheese crumbles

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Large house salad, topped with hand-breaded hot, mild or plain chicken strips with a blend of cheeses, tomato and egg

Hand Breaded Chicken Salad

$12.99

Large house salad, topped with hand-breaded hot, mild or plain chicken strips with a blend of cheeses, tomato and egg

Large House Salad

$9.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.49

Taco Salad

$11.99

A crunchy tortilla, piled high with fresh greens, seasoned beef or chicken, a blend of cheeses and tomato

Wedge Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Served with tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion and bacon

Wild Raspberry Chicken Salad

$14.49

Served with tomatoes, a blend of cheeses, red onions and roasted pecans

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

Bacon and your choice of cheese

Black & Blue Burger

$12.49

Topped with blue cheese crumbles and dusted with a special blend of cajun spices

Black Bean Burger

$11.99

Classic Burger

$10.99

A classic 8 oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle

Classic Patty Melt

$12.49

Swiss cheese and sauteed onions served on toasted rye

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$12.49

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese

Old McDonald's Farm Burger

$12.99

Served with bacon, a sizzling over medium egg, your choice of cheese

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Burger Patty

$9.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.99

A year round favorite! Loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Our 6 oz chicken breast, breaded, beer battered or grilled

Deli Style

$10.99

Ham or Turkey serced on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Green Street Club

$11.99

Layers of ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of breads

Hot Brown

$11.49

Open faced ham, turkey, bacon and tomato on texas toast with a blend of cheeses

Hot Sub

$11.49

Ham and turkey with american and swiss cheeses on a sub bun

Jumbo Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Your choice of lightly breaded, beer battered or grilled

Station Special

$13.99

Our jumbo grilled or breaded tenderloin topped with ham and swiss cheese

The Whale Fish Sandwich

$13.99

A large fish filet crumb breaded or beer battered and served on a sub roll with house made tartar sauce

Seafood

Clam Strips

$17.49

A heaping platter of gold brown clams served with your choice of salad or soup and a side

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Our north atlantic white fish served with fries and house made cole slaw

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Panko breadcrumb coated shrimp served with a salad or soup and a side

North Atlantic Fish

$19.99

Lightly breaded, beer battered or grilled served with your choice of a salad or soup and a side

Piece of Fish (1)

$10.00

Poultry

Chicken Finger Dinner

$15.99

Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast strips deep fried until golden brown served with a salad or soup and a side

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Our chicken breast char-grilled and topped with Monterey jack cheese served with a salad or soup and a side

Pork Ribeye

$15.99

Marinated pork grilled to perfection served with a salad or soup and a side

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

Our chicken breast glazed in a teriyaki sauce with a salad or soup and a side

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.99

Pasta

Baked Penne

$16.99

Green Street's special meat sauce serced over penne pasta topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Carbonara

$18.99

Chicken, bacon, italian sausage, onions and peas tossed in our house made alfredo sauce over penne pasta

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Tender chunks of chicken with mushrooms in our house made alfredo sauce

Ragin Cajun Pasta

$20.99

Spaghetti

$12.99

Topped with our house made marinara sauce or Green Street's special meat sauce

Surf n Turf Pasta

$20.99

Specials

Prime Rib 10 oz

$27.99

Friday and Saturday starting at 4 pm. Prepared with Green Street's signature house rub and slow roasted to perfection

Prime Rib 14 oz

$30.99

Friday and Saturday starting at 4 pm. Prepared with Green Street's signature house rub and slow roasted to perfection

Smoked Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$18.99

Thursday only. Slow smoked and smothered with JohnTom's BBQ sauce served with a salad or soup and a side

Smoked Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$24.99

Thursday only. Slow smoked and smothered with JohnTom's BBQ sauce served with a salad or soup and a side

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chimmichanga

$12.99

Street Tacos

$11.49

Friday Fish

$13.95

Dinner Chimmichanga

$15.99

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Tenderloin Salad

$14.00

Italiano Salad

$11.99

1/2 Italiano Salad

$8.99

Prime Rib Melt

$12.99

Blackened Prime

$20.99

Lunch Wed Chicken

$12.99

Dinner Wed Chicken

$17.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.99

Steaks

Aussie Sirloin

$18.49

a 9 oz. tasty cut straight from the Outback...Ask for it glazed in our teriyaki sauce!

Brownsburger

$14.99

A blend of brisket, short rib and chuck topped with our house made brown gravy and sauteed mushrooms

Filet Mignon

$32.99

8 oz filet with house seasoning

Ribeye

$33.99

Marbling throughout the steak makes it the most flavorful cut. 14 oz.

Surf n Turf

$23.99

Sides

Add an Egg

$0.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Au Gratin

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.25

Blue Cheese Large

$1.00

Blue Cheese Small

$0.50

Broccoli

$2.99

Celery w Ranch

$1.99

Chips

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Dinner Roll

$0.85

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

House Salad

$5.49

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pint of Dressing

$7.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Quart of Dressing

$11.99

Queso Cheese

$3.99

Ranch Large

$1.00

Ranch Small

$0.50

Roasted Veggies

$3.25

SOD Bowl

$7.99

SOD Cup

$4.49

Steak Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Add Cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Hand-breaded chicken fingers served with fries, chips, applesauce or cottage cheese

Kid's Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Served with a side of salsa

Mac n Cheese

$5.49

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. No side item

Kids Spaghetti

$5.49

Spaghetti with our house made marinara sauce served with garlic toast

1/4 LB Burger

$5.49

Add your favorite cheese to make it a kid's 1/4 LB cheeseburger. Served with fries, chips, applesauce or cottage cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Served with fries, chips, applesauce or cottage cheese

Kid's Nachos

$5.49

Choose either beef or chicken and salsa

Kid's Hotdog

$5.49

All beef hotdog served with fries, chips, applesauce or cottage cheese

Desserts

Brownie Explosion

$7.99

Ice Cream Scoop (1)

$1.75

Kid Sundae

$2.49

Cobbler

$4.99

Choc Chip Cake

$5.99

Pumkin Pie

$4.99

Kitchen MODS

As App

As Meal

Crispy Bacon

Crispy Fries

Extra Plate

No Make

See Server

To Go

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned and operated American fare restaurant that is more than 30 years old. We have daily specials along with the local favorites.

Website

Location

911 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

