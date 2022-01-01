A map showing the location of Green Tea PeabodyView gallery
Chinese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood

Green Tea Peabody

126 Newbury St,

Peabody, MA 01960

Popular Items

D12 Fried Rice + 3 Appetizers
Pork Fried Rice
Crab Rangoons

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$5.00

Two (2) per order.

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Two (2) per order.

Peking Raviolis

$8.00

Six (6) per order.

Boneless Spare Ribs

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Six (6) per order.

Chicken Fingers

$10.00+

10-12 per order.

Crab Rangoons

$10.00+

Ten (10) per order.

Beef Teriyaki

$11.00

Five (5) per order.

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00

Six (6) per order

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

One (1) pancake per order.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Five (5) per order.

BBQ Spareribs

$10.00

Five (5) per order.

Fried Calamari

$14.00+
Peppery Fried Shrimp

Peppery Fried Shrimp

$14.00+

Large: Jumbo Shrimp Small: Baby Shrimp

Peppery Fried Wings

$12.00

Five (5) wings cut in half

French Fries

$5.00
Pu Pu Platter

Pu Pu Platter

$16.00+

Pictured: Pu Pu Platter for 2

Peppery Fried Sea Scallops

$18.00

Lightly battered large sea scallops deep-fried to perfection in our popular peppery fried style. Garnished with onion, sweet bell pepper and chilli flakes. 6 Pieces per order.

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$9.00+

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00+

Egg Fried Rice

$8.00+

Ham Fried Rice

$9.00+

House Fried Rice

$11.00+

Lobster Fried Rice

$19.95

Plain Fried Rice

$7.00

Pork Fried Rice

$9.00+

Seafood Fried Rice

$12.00+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00+

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.00+

White Rice

$3.00+

32oz

Yan Chow Fried Rice

$10.00+

Noodles

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$10.00+

Pictured: Vegetable Lo Mein

Angel Hair

$12.00
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$9.00

Garlic Noodles

$7.00

Udon Noodles

$13.00

Chow Foon

$13.00

Entreés

General Gau's Chicken

General Gau's Chicken

$13.00

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Chow Mein

$9.00

Lobster Sauce

$9.00+

Contains Pork

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$15.00+

Contains Pork

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Chicken and Broccoli

$13.00

Beef and Broccoli

$13.00

Beef and Mushroom

$13.00

Peppery Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.00+
Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$15.00+

Peppery Fried Pork Chops

$14.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.00

Contains Nuts

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.00

Pepper Steak

$13.00

Sirloin Steak in Black Pepper Sauce

$27.00

This Hong Kong style sirloin cut with black pepper sauce is garnished with onions, sweet bell pepper and broccoli. Highly recommended for steak lovers!

Soft Shell Crab

$18.00

Egg Foo Young

$11.00

Pan Fried Noodles

$16.00

Mandarin Ginger Shrimp

$16.00

Beef and String Beans

$13.00

Chicken and String Beans

$13.00

Beef and Snow Peas

$14.00

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$13.00

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$13.00

General Gau's Shrimp

$16.00

Tangerine Beef

$13.00

Cashew Chicken

$13.00

Happy Family

$14.00

Vegetables

Stir Fried Broccoli

$9.00

Sauteed String Beans

$9.00+
Vegetarian Delight

Vegetarian Delight

$9.00+

Pea Pod Stems

$16.00

Chinese Vegetables

$13.00

Combination Plates

D11 Lo Mein + 3 Appetizers

$12.00
D12 Fried Rice + 3 Appetizers

D12 Fried Rice + 3 Appetizers

$11.00

Pictured: House Fried Rice

D2 Beef and Broccoli

$11.00

D2a Chicken and Broccoli

$11.00

D2b Beef and Mushroom

$11.00
D3 General Gau's Chicken

D3 General Gau's Chicken

$11.00

D3a Orange Chicken

$11.00

Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.00+

Hot and Sour Soup

$5.00+

Chicken Soup

$8.00+

Vietnamese Hot and Sour Soup

$5.00+

West Lake Beef Soup

$9.00+

Egg Drop Soup

$9.00+

Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Beef Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Pitcher Soda

$8.00

Coca Cola

$3.50+

Pepsi

$3.50+

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Saratoga

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50+

Orange Soda

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Spring Water

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.75+

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Sprite

$3.50+

Red Bull

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

Smoothie

$4.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.50

Virgin Colada

$4.50

Condiments / Utensils

Duck Sauce

Duck Sauce (Pint)

$2.50

Sweet and Sour

Duck Sauce (Quart)

$5.00

Hot mustard

Soy Sauce

Hot Oil

Sriracha

Tobasco

Dry Noodles

$1.00

One comes free with Chow Mein

Melted Butter

$0.50

One comes free with Boiled Lobster

Ginger Sauce

One already comes with the Scallion Pancake and Peking Raviolis

Fortune Cookies

Settings

$0.50

Plates , Forks, Spoons, Napkins

Chopsticks

Forks

Spoons

No Sauce

Fortune Cookies

Ketchup

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Entreé Sauces

Black Bean Sauce

$2.50

Egg Foo Young Gravy

$2.50

Garlic Sauce

$2.50

General Gau's Sauce

$2.50

Ginger and Scallion Sauce

$2.50

Oyster Sauce

$2.50

Popcorn Shrimp Sauce

$2.50

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$2.50

Thai Sauce (Lobster)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

126 Newbury St,, Peabody, MA 01960

Directions

