Chinese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Green Tea Peabody
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
126 Newbury St,, Peabody, MA 01960
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Century House Restaurant - Family owned est..1957
3.9 • 929
235 Andover St Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurant