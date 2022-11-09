American
Vegan
Green Tomato Grill - Brea
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
796 N Brea Blvd., Brea, CA 92821
Gallery
