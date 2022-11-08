Restaurant header imageView gallery
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Popular Items

-Sweet Potato Fries-
-Teriyaki Bowl-
-Ranch Wrap-

-Chef Specials-

Apple Harvest Salad

Apple Harvest Salad

$11.55

Your protein, fuji apple, cucumber, chickpea, dried cranberries, feta, pepitas, spinach, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$5.25+

Roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, pepitas

Green Chile Pork Stew

Green Chile Pork Stew

$10.55

Braised pork in green chile sauce, carrot slaw, cotija, tortilla strips, white rice

Brussels n' Bacon

Brussels n' Bacon

$6.25

Grilled brussels sprouts, chopped bacon, feta, pepitas

-Rice Bowls-

first time ordering GTG? start here :)
-Chile Verde Bowl-

-Chile Verde Bowl-

$10.55

Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, bell pepper, corn, onion, cilantro lime & chile verde sauce. Make it spicy with habanero fire

-Teriyaki Bowl-

-Teriyaki Bowl-

$10.55

Your choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce

-BBQ Bowl-

-BBQ Bowl-

$10.55

Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, cabbage, corn, edamame, brown rice & bbq sauce

-Thai Peanut Bowl-

-Thai Peanut Bowl-

$10.55

Your choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, edamame, green onion, peanut, shishito pepper, white rice & thai peanut sauce

-Miso Bowl-

-Miso Bowl-

$10.55

Your choice of protein, avocado, broccoli, cabbage, edamame, green onion, sesame seed, nori, brown rice & miso vinaigrette

-Chimichurri Bowl-

-Chimichurri Bowl-

$10.55

Your choice of protein, chickpea, onion, tomato, mushroom, shishito pepper, white rice & chimichurri sauce

-Mediterranean Bowl-

-Mediterranean Bowl-

$10.55

Your choice of protein, artichoke, bell pepper, kalamata olive, chickpea, cotija, brown rice & greek vinaigrette

-CYO Rice Bowl-

$10.55

create your own rice bowl

-Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl-

-Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl-

$13.55

Raw Ahi tuna, cucumber, edamame, avocado, green onion, sesame seeds, nori, poke sauce, served over white rice.

-Spicy Poke Bowl-

-Spicy Poke Bowl-

$13.55

Ahi Tuna, avocado, cucumber, edamame, pickled onion, green onion, cilantro, sesame seed, teriyaki, sriracha aioli and nori over cilantro lime rice

-Wraps and Salads-

gluten free tortilla available for additional charge
-Ranch Wrap-

-Ranch Wrap-

$10.75

Your choice of protein, avocado, black bean, corn, cilantro, romaine, tomato, cheddar jack, chipotle tortilla & chipotle ranch

-Thai Wrap-

-Thai Wrap-

$10.75

Your choice of protein, carrot, cabbage, bell pepper, edamame, mixed greens, peanut, chipotle tortilla & thai peanut sauce

-Greek Wrap-

-Greek Wrap-

$10.75

Your choice of protein, artichoke, bell pepper, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, romaine, hummus, wheat tortilla & tzatziki sauce

-CYO Wrap-

$10.75

create your own wrap

-Southwest Salad-

-Southwest Salad-

$11.55

Your choice of protein, mixed greens, bell pepper, black bean, cilantro, corn, green onion, cheddar jack & agave lime vinaigrette

-Thai Salad-

-Thai Salad-

$11.55

Your choice of protein, mixed greens, bell pepper, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, edamame, peanut & thai peanut sauce

-Greek Salad-

-Greek Salad-

$11.55

Your choice of protein, artichoke, chickpea, pepperoncini, romaine & greek vinaigrette

-Miso Salad-

-Miso Salad-

$11.55

Your choice of protein, mixed greens, avocado, cabbage, carrot, edamame, nori, sesame seed & miso vinaigrette

-CYO Salad-

$11.55

create your own salad

-Melts and More-

gluten free buns & flatbreads available for additional charge
-Chimichirri Chicken Melt-

-Chimichirri Chicken Melt-

$10.95

grilled chicken, arugula, broccoli, caramelized onion, sriracha bacon, cheddar jack, flatbread & chimichurri sauce

-BBQ Pork Melt-

-BBQ Pork Melt-

$10.95

BBQ pulled pork, cabbage, onion, shishito pepper, pickle, cheddar jack, Chipotle BBQ, on flatbread

-Philly Chicken Melt-

-Philly Chicken Melt-

$10.95

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack, bell pepper, pepperoncini, caramelized onion, mushroom, chipotle ranch, on flatbread

-Blackened Fish Tacos-

-Blackened Fish Tacos-

$13.55

Three blackened Norwegian salmon filets, fresh slaw, avocado, cotija cheese, in corn tortillas, with chipotle ranch, chile verde. *Make it spicy with habanero fire!

-Spicy Chicken Tacos-

-Spicy Chicken Tacos-

$10.95

Three blackened chicken tacos with fresh avocado, cabbage slaw, jalapeño, cotija cheese, in corn tortillas. Served with chipotle ranch and habanero fire

-Vegan Char Burger-

-Vegan Char Burger-

$11.55

beyond meat vegan patty, vegan cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, grilled mushroom, arugula, pickle, tomato, vegan dijionaise & bun

-Grass Fed Grill Burger-

-Grass Fed Grill Burger-

$11.55

Two smash grilled grass fed beef patties, monterey jack cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle, chipotle aioli, in a brioche bun

-CYO Melt Burger-

$10.95

create your own melt burger

-Soups + Stews-

-Chicken Curry Stew-

-Chicken Curry Stew-

$10.55

grilled chicken, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice

-Vegan Curry Stew-

-Vegan Curry Stew-

$10.55

chickpea, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice

-Chipotle Corn Chowder-

-Chipotle Corn Chowder-

$5.25+

grilled corn, tomato, chipotle pepper, onion, avocado, cilantro & tortilla strips

-Tomato Bisque-

-Tomato Bisque-

$5.25+

tomato, roasted garlic, coconut milk, herbs. add grilled cheese +4.5.

-Paleo + Keto-

-PK Chimichurri Bowl-

-PK Chimichurri Bowl-

$10.95

Your choice of protein, bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, shishito pepper, mixed & chimichurri sauce

-PK Mediterranean Bowl-

-PK Mediterranean Bowl-

$10.95

Your choice of protein, artichoke, bell pepper, kalamata olive, cooked spinach, cotija, mixed greens & greek vinaigrette

-PK Greek Salad-

-PK Greek Salad-

$11.55

Your choice of protein, artichoke, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini mixed greens, romaine, oregano, and greek vinaigrette

-PK Grass Fed Grill Burger-

-PK Grass Fed Grill Burger-

$11.55

new zealand grass fed beef burger, jack cheese, avocado, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle, & chipotle aioli

-Sides-

-Crispy Cauliflower Bites-

-Crispy Cauliflower Bites-

$6.95

Crispy cauliflower topped with sesame seeds and green onion. Served with carrots, celery and your choice of vegan ranch or buffalo sauce.

-Crispy Chickpeas-

-Crispy Chickpeas-

$4.95
-Hummus-

-Hummus-

$4.55

Served with your choice of flatbread or veggies

-Shishito Peppers-

-Shishito Peppers-

$4.95
-Side House Salad-

-Side House Salad-

$5.25
-Sweet Potato Fries-

-Sweet Potato Fries-

$4.55

-Flatbread-

$1.00

-Gluten Free Flatbread-

$2.00

-Chili Lime Popcorn-

$1.25

-Side of Rice-

$1.00

-Chipotle Tortilla-

$1.00

-Kids-

-Kid's Rice Bowl-

-Kid's Rice Bowl-

$6.75

Your choice of protein, two veggies, cheddar jack & choice of rice

-Kid's Cheese Quesadilla-

-Kid's Cheese Quesadilla-

$5.95

melty cheddar jack cheese in a wheat tortilla

-Kids Burger-

-Kids Burger-

$6.75

grass fed beef patty, cheddar jack cheese & bun

-Kid's Grilled Cheese Flatbread-

-Kid's Grilled Cheese Flatbread-

$5.95

melty cheddar jack cheese in a grilled flatbread

-Gluten Free Bakery-

Strawberry Shortcake (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

$4.25

Brownie (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

$2.75

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

$2.75Out of stock

Carrot Cupcake (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

$4.25Out of stock

Seasonal Cookie (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

$2.75

Seasonal Cupcake (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

$4.25

-Side Sauces/ Dressings-

-Agave Lime Vinaigrette-

-Agave Lime Vinaigrette-

$0.50
-Chile Verde-

-Chile Verde-

$0.50
-Chimichurri-

-Chimichurri-

$0.50
-Chipotle BBQ-

-Chipotle BBQ-

$0.50
-Chipotle Ranch-

-Chipotle Ranch-

$0.50
-Greek Vinaigrette-

-Greek Vinaigrette-

$0.50
-Habanero Fire-

-Habanero Fire-

$0.50
-Miso Vinaigrette-

-Miso Vinaigrette-

$0.50
-Teriyaki-

-Teriyaki-

$0.50
-Thai Peanut Sauce-

-Thai Peanut Sauce-

$0.50
-Vegan Ranch-

-Vegan Ranch-

$0.50
-Siracha Aioli-

-Siracha Aioli-

$0.50

-Drinks-

-Organic Agave Lemonade-

-Organic Agave Lemonade-

$4.25
-Ice Tea-

-Ice Tea-

$2.95
-Fountain Soda-

-Fountain Soda-

$2.95
-Canned Kombucha-

-Canned Kombucha-

$6.75
-Hot Tea-

-Hot Tea-

$2.65
-Hot Coffee-

-Hot Coffee-

$2.65

-Liquid Death Sparkling Water-

$3.75Out of stock

-Smart Water-

$3.75

All Day Breakfast Items

-Avocado Toast-

-Avocado Toast-

$8.95

Fresh avocado, tomato, pickled onion, & arugula. Topped with greek vinaigrette & everything bagel seasoning, on multigrain bread

-Fruit & Berry Parfait-

-Fruit & Berry Parfait-

$7.95Out of stock

Vanilla yogurt topped with fresh berries, banana, granola, shredded coconut, & cacao nibs

-Overnight Oats-

-Overnight Oats-

$7.95Out of stock

Gluten free rolled oats steeped in vanilla almond milk. Topped with fresh berries, banana, shredded coconut, granola & cacao nibs

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

