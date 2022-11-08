American
Vegan
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please double check your pickup location!
Location
16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale - 14892 Springdale St
No Reviews
14892 Springdale St Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
4.6 • 103
16446 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Tama Sushi - 16367 Bolsa Chica St.
No Reviews
16367 Bolsa Chica St. Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach