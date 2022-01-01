Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Vegetarian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

100003 NW Military Drive, Suite 2115

San Antonio, TX 78230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Deluxe Nachos
Med Bowl
Big Nasty

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Cauliflower Wings

$11.50

Deluxe Nachos

$13.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

French Fries Basket

$6.25

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$6.25

Sides

16oz Dressing

$8.00

16oz Pecan Caesar

$12.00

8oz Dressing

$4.00

8oz Pecan Caesar

$6.00

Beef Strips

$4.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Dairy Queso

$2.00

Dolmas

$2.00

Eggplant

$3.00

Falafel

$3.00

Fried Chik-n

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Garden Salad

$3.50

Kale

$2.00

Marinara

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Quinoa Tabouli

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Soup

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Tofu

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Vegan Queso

$2.00

Whole Beans

$2.00

Burgers/Wrap

Spicy Beef Wrap

$13.50

Falafel Pita

$12.50

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Green Garden Pita

$12.50

Big Nasty

$13.50

Green Burger

$11.99

Quinoa Burrito

$12.50

Buff Chk-n Sandwich

$12.50

Entrees

Chik-n Parmesan

$13.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.50

Chicken Fried Chik-n

$13.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Kaleupas

$11.50

TX Tender Basket

$13.50

Daily Special

$13.99

Chalupas

$10.50

Bowls

Kale Miso Ramen

$13.50

Charita Bowl

$12.50

Monk's Bowl

$10.99

Protein Salad

$13.50

Spicy Beef Salad

$13.50

Med Bowl

$13.50

Orange Tofu

$13.50

Blessing Bowl

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Bean & Cheese Taco

$6.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Pasta Red

$6.99

Pasta Parm

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chik-n® Basket

$6.99

Desserts

Brownie

$4.50

Cupcake

$4.50

Slice of Cake

$6.75

Cookie

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll -- DO NOT PREORDER FOR THE FUTURE THRU HERE

$12.00

PRE-ORDERS FOR THE FUTURE ARE NOT AVILALBE THROUGH HERE. WE WILL NOT SEE THEM. If you need to preorder a Cinnamon Roll, please visit catering link at https://eatatgreen.getbento.com/catering-store-v2/green-vegetarian-cuisine-alamo-quarry-market/menu

Beverages

Black Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$2.75

Cucumber Water

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Green Elixer

$5.00

Green Tea

$3.75

Hibiscus Tea

$3.75

Savory Peach Kombucha

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Holy Basil Adaptonic

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Topo-Chico

$3.75

V-8 Juice

$3.75

Water

Hot Tea

$2.75

Kid's Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

With our culinary roots deep in the heart of Texas, Green Vegetarian Cuisine has created super-tasty food that happens to be plant-based. we’ve taken the best of Texas cuisine creating a menu that both hungry herbivores and plant-based-curious burger lovers will enjoy.

Website

Location

100003 NW Military Drive, Suite 2115, San Antonio, TX 78230

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
