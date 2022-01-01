Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greenbrier Pizza & Pub

2536 HWY 41S

Greenbrier, TN 37073

13 wings
Cheesy Bread

Speciality

Always Sunny

Always Sunny

Our soon to be famous Philly Cheesesteak Pie! Seasoned steak, creamy white American cheese, mushroom, onion, and green pepper.

AN-I-MAL

AN-I-MAL

With all of the meats, this pie can't be beat. Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.

Cheesin

Cheesin

The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.

Cluck Norris

Cluck Norris

A roundhouse kick of flavor. BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion.

Five&Company BBQ Pie

Five&Company BBQ Pie

Our signature cheese blend and sweet BBQ sauce on top of fresh hand pulled smoked pork shoulder from Perry's Smokin Pig in White House, TN.

Margheritaville

Margheritaville

A refreshing concoction of marinara, basil pesto, sliced tomato, and mozzarella cheese. No shaker of salt needed, flip flops optional.

Pretty Fly for a White Pie

Pretty Fly for a White Pie

"Give it to me baby, uh huh uh huh". Alfredo sauce, breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, and garlic.

El Scorcho

Beer cheese base topped with spicy breaded chicken, jalapenos, tomato, onion and Frank's X-tra hot!

Somethin' to Taco Bout

Somethin' to Taco Bout

A base of 4 cheese, seasoned chicken or beef, tomato, a mix of roasted corn + black beans + onion + peppers, swirled with taco sauce.

The Buffalove

Choice of creamy bleu cheese or ranch base topped with breaded buffalo chicken, celery, and Feta crumbles.

The Cheeseburgular

The Cheeseburgular

It'll steal your taste buds! Beef, cheddar cheese, onion, dill pickle chips, mustard drizzle.

The Italian Stallion

The Italian Stallion

Double pepperoni, double sausage, banana pepper, and tomato, drizzled with Italian dressing. Yo Adrian, I did it!

The Most Excellent Supreme

The Most Excellent Supreme

Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.

The Music City Miracle

The Music City Miracle

Marinara, cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickle chips, swirled with a ranch drizzle. Miraculous flavor.

The Popeye

The Popeye

Grow up big and strong! Basil pesto Alfredo base, spinach, feta, mushroom, and onion.

The Swineapple

The Swineapple

"No fork for this pork". Ham, bacon, pineapple, banana pepper, and a honey drizzle.

The TN Pie-Star

The TN Pie-Star

$11.00

Our signature pizza with TN pride! A 10" classic cheesy, double pepperoni pie topped with 3 star shaped mozzarella slices. #TNPieStar

The Vegetation

The Vegetation

A joyful harmony from the plant kingdom, mushroom, olive, spinach, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, artichoke, jalapeño, and tomato.

CBR

Build Your Own

Build your own masterpiece! Pizza, Pocket, Low Carb Bowl, or a Smash Bro Sandwich. Each item starts with sauce and your choice of cheese, then load it up with your choice of toppings. (Prices vary)
Pizza

Prince Pocket

Prince Pocket

$8.00

Low Carb Bowl

$6.00
SmashBro Sandwich

SmashBro Sandwich

$6.00

Snacks

Prince Stix

Prince Stix

$5.00

Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.

Basket O Tots

$4.00

Of the tater variety.

Original Pub Totchos

Original Pub Totchos

$6.50

Our signature cheese blend, tots, bacon, jalapeño, and a ranch drizzle.

Nashville Hot Chicken Totchos

Nashville Hot Chicken Totchos

$8.00
Pepperoni Puffs

Pepperoni Puffs

$7.50

Delicious bundles of cheesy pepperoni joy, served with marinara for dipping.

Little Jimmie

Little Jimmie

$6.50

A 7" personal pan one topping pizza. Great for kids or if you're looking for a smaller serving.

Salads

Basic Salad

Basic Salad

$5.00

Eat your greens! Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and croutons.

Pub Salad

Pub Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheese.

Street Salad

Street Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, tomato, banana pepper, black olive, croutons, served with Italian dressing.

Southern Salad

Southern Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, a mix of roasted corn + black beans + onion + peppers, and cheese.

Wings

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
7 wings

7 wings

$10.00

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. 1 cup of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.

13 wings

13 wings

$16.00

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.

Tenders

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection, never fried. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$8.00

Our crispy wings are baked to perfection, never fried. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50. Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.

Sweets

Sweet Carolines

Sweet Carolines

$5.00

Sweeten the deal with our famous Prince Stix coated in maple cinnamon sugar, served with icing for dipping.

Extra Sides

S/O Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

S/O Fresh Banana Pepper

$0.50

S/O Garlic Butter

$0.50

S/O Garlic Butter w Italian Seasoning

$0.50

S/O Ranch

$0.50

S/O Spicy Ranch

$0.50

S/O Bleu Cheese

$0.50

S/O Street

$0.50

S/O Buffalo

$0.50

S/O BBQ

$0.50

S/O Honey Mustard

$0.50

S/O Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

S/O Beer Cheese

$0.50

S/O Marinara

$0.50

S\O It

S\O Italian

$0.50

S/O Olives

$0.50

S/O Nashville

$0.50

S/O Honey

$0.50

Sodas

Fountain

$3.00

Kids Cup

$1.50

Bottle

$3.00

2 Liter

$4.00

T Shirts

Tshirt

$20.00

Employee Tshirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Eat More Pizza!

Location

2536 HWY 41S, Greenbrier, TN 37073

Directions

