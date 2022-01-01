Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Cup Café

review star

No reviews yet

1412 Dean Street STE #100

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dean Street Burrito
Green Crunchwrap
Buddha's Bowl

Fall Beverages

Andy's Orange Spiced Latte

$5.99

A classy latte with hints of orange spice to warm your soul cause it needs to be warmed since we're in Florida.

Rebecca's Campfire Pumpkin Chai

$6.25

A nostalgic warm beverage to ease your tastebuds towards the season! This scrumptious camp-themed drink smells and tastes like the bittersweet, hint-of-spice Autumn vibe to start your September morning.

Jennifer's Apple Butter Latte

$6.50

Hot & Iced Coffees

Americano

Americano

$3.49+

Double shot (12oz) or quad shot(16oz) of espresso combined with water. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors and more!

Café Latte

Café Latte

$4.49+

Steamed milk frothed and mixed with espresso. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Café Mocha

$5.99

Raw cacao mixed with espresso and in house-made brown sugar simple syrup. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.49+

Steamed milk frothed and mixed with espresso. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.49+

Medium roast coffee steeped in cold water. Customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Cup of Milk

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.29+
French Pressed Brewed Coffee

French Pressed Brewed Coffee

$2.49+

Freshly brewed medium roast. Customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Hojica Latte

$4.99

Hojica has a naturally sweet flavor profile with a subtle, woodsy taste and a pleasant, toasty finish. This form of roasted green tea is a great alternative to matcha as well as coffee since it provides a rich and bold flavor.

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.99

Sweet honey and lavender flavor mixed then perfected with espresso. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Hot Cocoa/Choclate

$3.10+

Latte Machiatto

$4.49+

Upside down latte marked with espresso shots. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors and more!

Magic Mushroom Coffee

$6.25

MUDWTR mixture (resihi, lion's mane, cordyceps, chaga) made with no coffee. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, add espresso, and more! *Contains 1/8 caffeine of a cup of coffee*

Nutella Latte

$5.99

Raw cacao, hazelnut and espresso combined. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors and more!

Pistachio Latte

$5.99

Steamed milk frothed and mixed with espresso and pistachio syrup. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.49+

House brewed medium roast coffee with a shot of espresso. Customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Sleepy Shroom Latte

$6.25

The best morning ritual starts the night before and research is proving that how you rest, relax and recover supports how you rise the next morning. This caffeine-free blend consists of rooibos chai, turmeric, turkey tail mushroom with the dream team of adaptogens and herbs like ashwagandha, valerian root, passionflower, and reishi.

Snickerdoodle Machiatto

Snickerdoodle Machiatto

$5.99

Hazelnut, vanilla, and cinnamon mixed with milk then marked by a layer of espresso on top. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

The Awakening

The Awakening

$5.99

Caramel and hazelnut flavors combined with espresso and milk. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Hot & Iced Teas

Banana Chamomile Tea

$3.99+

Black Tea

$3.99+
Ceremonial Matcha

Ceremonial Matcha

$4.99+

Organic green tea matcha prepared with a bamboo whisk and milk. Order iced or hot and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Coconut Flower Tea

$3.99+
Feel Better Tea

Feel Better Tea

$3.99+

Freshly brewed tea. Order hot or iced and customize with lemonade, different flavors, and more!

Golden Chai Tea

Golden Chai Tea

$4.99+

Organic chai tea mixed with milk. Order iced or hot and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.99+

Freshly brewed seasonal green tea. Order hot or iced and customize with lemonade, different flavors, and more!

Happy Tea

$3.99+

Art of Tea's signature Happy Tea blends sweet fruity raspberries and hibiscus flowers with jasmine and guayusa tea for a perfectly peppy uplifting tea that's perfect for any time of the day. Order hot or iced and customize with lemonade, different flavors, and more!

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.99+

Freshly brewed hibiscus tea. Order hot or iced and customize with lemonade, different flavors, and more!

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.99+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.99+

Freshly brewed earl grey tea mixed with vanilla, milk and topped with nutmeg. Order iced or hot and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Yerba Mate Tea

$4.99

Milk Teas

Banana Fosters Milk Tea

Banana Fosters Milk Tea

$5.99

Banana dulce tea, caramel, and hazelnut topped off with cinnamon powder. Customize your boba tea with the available boba bubbles!

Blue Moon Milk Tea

Blue Moon Milk Tea

$5.99

Lavender, vanilla and oat milk topped off with our butterfly pea tea. Customize your boba tea with the available boba bubbles we offer!

Espresso Milk Tea

Espresso Milk Tea

$5.99

A double shot of espresso, oat milk and brown sugar. Customize your boba tea with the available boba bubbles we offer!

Golden Chai Milk Tea

Golden Chai Milk Tea

$5.99

Brown sugar, chai tea and oat milk. Customize your boba tea with the available boba bubbles we offer!

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.99

Vanilla, oat milk and matcha tea mixture. Customize your boba tea with the available boba bubbles.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.99

Our special taro mixture infused with oat milk and lavender. Customize your boba tea with the available boba bubbles we offer!

Water Boba

$5.00

White Coconut Creme Milk Tea

$5.99

Iced Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.99

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.99

Hong Kong Style Milk Tea

$5.99

Mr. Turtle Milk Tea

$5.99

Lemonades & Refreshers

Blue Butterfly Lemonade

$5.49+

Freshly brewed butterfly pea tea, fresh lemonade with lavender. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!

Feel Better Lemonade

$5.49+

Happy lemonade

$5.49+

Hibiscus Sunset Lemonade

$5.49+

Hibiscus tea, peach sugar mixed with our in house-made lemonade. Customize with different flavors and more!

OG lemonade

$5.49+

Cucumber H20

$4.79+

Fresh Smoothies

Chunky Monkey Smoothie

Chunky Monkey Smoothie

$7.99

Freshly blended raw cacao, bananas, peanut butter, protein powder, agave, and feel better tea. Customize with different smoothie add ons and more!

Feel Better Smoothie

$7.99
Green Machine Smoothie

Green Machine Smoothie

$7.99

Freshly blended kale, mango, ginger, pineapple, wheat-grass, moringa and cucumber water. Customize with different smoothie add ons and more!

PB&J Smoothie

PB&J Smoothie

$7.99

Freshly blended blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, protein powder, and hibiscus tea. Customize with different smoothie add ons and more!

Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.99

Freshly blended pineapple, mango, banana, and coconut tea. Customize with different smoothie add ons and more!

Sea Mosster Smoothie

$7.99
Strawberry Soul Smoothie

Strawberry Soul Smoothie

$7.99

Freshly blended banana, strawberries, and hibiscus tea. Customize with different smoothie add ons and more!

Triple Berry Detox Smoothie

Triple Berry Detox Smoothie

$7.99

Freshly blended blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and butterfly pea tea. Customize with different smoothie add ons and more!

Iced Water

Cup of Only Ice

$0.01

Bagels & Croissants

Croissant

$4.49

Everything Bagel

$3.49

Plain Bagel

$3.29

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

$3.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Plain Bagel

$3.99

Breakfast & Lunch

Avocado Bagel

$10.99

Avocado, cucumbers, pickled onions, vegan crema, micro-greens and hemp seeds on a toasted bagel. Order with a side of your choice.

Blueberry and Brie Croissant

$10.99

Open faced croissant with brie cheese and a house-made berry jam

Breakfast Crunchwrap

$14.99

Vegan sausage, cashew queso, hashbrowns, vegan egg, cilantro, cucumber toasted in a wrap.

Dean Street Burrito

Dean Street Burrito

$14.29

Vegan egg, vegan sausage, hash browns, tomatoes, pickled onions, red peppers, secret breakfast sauce. Order with a side of your choice.

Green Crunchwrap

Green Crunchwrap

$12.99

Black beans, cashew queso, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and a lime rolled in a wheat tortilla. Order with a side of your choice.

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$13.99

Smoked lox, in house made dill cream cheese, red onion, capers, and cucumbers on an everything bagel. Order with a side of your choice.

Vegan Mediterranean Wrap

$12.99

Quinoa, vegan feta cheese, red peppers, vegan Egg, tomato, olives, served as a burrito with a side of tzatziki.

Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$14.99

Corn tortilla chips, cashew queso, black beans, tomato, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, scalions, cilantro and finished with vegan crema.

Turkey Apple Brie

$13.99

Turkey, green apples, brie cheese, house-made berry jam toasted on an open faced butter croissant.

Turkey Avocado Croissant

Turkey Avocado Croissant

$12.99

Turkey, avocado, tomato, red onion, fresh greens layered between a toasted croissant with dill cream cheese.

Vegan Southwest Wrap

Vegan Southwest Wrap

$12.99

Quinoa, black beans, cashew queso, tomato, pickled onions, served with a side of southwest ranch.

Salads & Green Bowls

Buddha's Bowl

$14.99

Black Beans, sweet potato, quinoa, avocado, pickled onions, hemp hearts, cucumber, cilantro, and served with a side of coconut aminos and a curry aioli

Sebi's Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh cut greens, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, hemp hearts, pepitas, and served with a side of our house made kombucha vinaigrette

Strawberry Fields Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, strawberries, candied walnuts, vegan feta cheese, pickled onions, served with a house tzatziki sauce.

Taco Salad Bowl

$14.99

Quinoa, black beans, fresh greens, cashew queso, pickled onions, sweet potato, and served with a side of corn tortilla chips

Flatbreads

Vegan Boursin and Blue Flatbread

$14.99

Vegan boursin spread topped off with an in-house blueberry jam, sprouts, candied walnts, and dill ranch

Flying Buffalo Flatbread

$15.99

Vegan Boursin, oyster mushrooms, buffalo sauce, bbq sauce, pickled onions, garnished with with cilantro and green onion

Breakfast Flatbread

$15.99

Vegan sausage, vegan egg, hash-browns, cashew queso, breakfast sauce, and green onion

Mediterranean Flatbread

$14.99

Mixed greens, vegan feta, olives, red peppers, quinoa and tzatziki

Soups

Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Fruit salad

$3.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy, sustainable, and organic is our mission! We offer local coffee & loose-leaf tea, bubble tea, raw juices & whole food smoothies, vegan meals for breakfast and lunch, made-to-order salads and wraps, soups, vegan desserts, açaí bowls, and much more.

Website

Location

1412 Dean Street STE #100, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Directions

Gallery
Green Cup Café image
Green Cup Café image
Green Cup Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

Edison Lunch Box - 1700 Monroe Street
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Monroe Street Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Downtown, Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
2231 FIRST ST FT MYERS, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
2122 First St. Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
2400 First Street Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston