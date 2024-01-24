Restaurant info

Home Of The Longest Bar In Milledgeville! Welcome to Green Street Pool Tavern, your ultimate destination for a distinctive nightlife experience in Milledgeville, GA. Immerse yourself in the thrill of our brand-new pool tables, complemented by a full-service bar offering a diverse range of beverages. Our kitchen, open until 2 AM, promises a delectable culinary journey. With a dynamic ambiance and exceptional service, Green Street Pool Tavern is the go-to spot for those seeking a perfect blend of recreation and relaxation. Join us for an unforgettable night out. Cheers to good times!