Greene Street Pool Tavern 120 W. Greene St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Home Of The Longest Bar In Milledgeville! Welcome to Green Street Pool Tavern, your ultimate destination for a distinctive nightlife experience in Milledgeville, GA. Immerse yourself in the thrill of our brand-new pool tables, complemented by a full-service bar offering a diverse range of beverages. Our kitchen, open until 2 AM, promises a delectable culinary journey. With a dynamic ambiance and exceptional service, Green Street Pool Tavern is the go-to spot for those seeking a perfect blend of recreation and relaxation. Join us for an unforgettable night out. Cheers to good times!
Location
120 W. Greene St, Milledgeville, GA 31061
