Salad

Greenery Co 1705 21st Avenue South

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1705 21st Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

Order Again

Salads

Alotta Burrata

$11.50

Burrata, arugula, roasted broccoli, marinated beets, and toasted almonds w/ balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$11.50

Roasted chicken, kale, parmesan cheese, chili cauliflower, pickled onion, and toasted almonds w/ caesar vinaigrette

Tennessee Thai

$14.50

Blackened shrimp, romaine, cherry tomatoes, green apple, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, and crispy sesame rice w/ Thai cashew vinaigrette

Greenery Chopped Salad

$13.50

Crispy chicken (gf), romaine, shredded carrot, purple cabbage, roasted broccoli, chili cauliflower, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes w/ yogurt ranch

Chicken Pesto

$12.50

Roasted chicken, spring mix, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted broccoli, and fresh basil w/ pesto vinaigrett

The Southern Cobb

$14.00

Roasted chicken, romaine, local hard boiled egg, Gifford's bacon, blue cheese, marinated beets, and cherry tomatoes w/ jalapeno dijon vinaigrette

Warm Bowls

Chimmi Churrasco

$14.50

Seared steak, quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, roasted broccoli, radish, and toasted pumpkin seeds w/ chimichurri

Music City Med

$12.50

Carrot Falafel, quinoa, arugula, feta, olives, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and crispy chickpeas and Za'atar w/ preserved lemon vinaigrette

Chipotle Shrimp

$13.50

Blackened shrimp, wild rice, avocado, green apple, purple cabbage, cilantro, and crispy tortilla strips w/ honey chipotle vinaigrette

Fall Harvest

$14.50

Butternut Miso

$14.50

Custom

Customize your Greenery

$8.50

Choose up to two bases + four toppings + two dressings

Kids Corner

Kids Plate

$6.95

Choose one base + one protein + two toppings

Soups

Roasted Carrot Soup

$5.00

Roasted carrot soup with orange, yogurt, and toasted almonds

Cauli Soup

$5.00

Cauli soup with chili cauliflower florets

Shareable Snacks

Carrot Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Carrot pimento cheese with house crackers

French Onion Dip

$5.00

French onion dip with house crackesrs

Sweet Treats

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Half Dozen Cookies

$15.00

Dozen Cookies

$30.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00+

Soda fountain drink

Greenery Fruit Tea

$2.50+

Greenery Fruit Tea

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Iced Tea

Fresh Lemonade

$2.00+

Fresh Lemonade

Arnold Palmer (half lemonade/half tea)

$2.50+

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$3.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Walker Brothers Kombucha

$5.00

Walker Brothers Kombucha

Horizon Organic Milk Box

$2.50

Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk Box

Water Bottle

$3.50

Water Bottle

Packing Instructions

Packing Instructions

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1705 21st Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212

