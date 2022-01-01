Greene's Pour House imageView gallery

Greene's Pour House Downtown Neenah

109 Reviews

$$

134 W Wisconsin Ave

Neenah, WI 54956

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Food

Chips & Salsa

$20.00

Pretzels & Beer Dip

$20.00

Kettle Chips & Dip

$20.00

Guacamole & Chips

$30.00

Taco Dip & Tortilla Chips Large

$70.00

Cheese, Sausage & Cracker Tray

$55.00

Hummus Platter

$40.00

Fresh Fruit Tray

$65.00

Fresh Veggie Tray

$40.00

Party Wraps

$40.00

Deviled Eggs (Doz)

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$40.00

Reuben Dip

$30.00

Crab Rangoon Dip

$50.00

Roasted Garlic Crostini

$25.00

BBQ Cocktail Smokies

$40.00

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts (Doz)

$25.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (Doz)

$25.00

Tostada Bites

$40.00

Potato Salad

$20.00

Pasta Salad

$20.00

Large Mixed Greens

$35.00

Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Salad Bar only

$7.00

Soup & Salad Bar

$8.00

Pizza / Salad / Soup

$10.00

Baked or Mashed Potato Bar

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bar

$12.00

Pig in a Pretzel Bar

$15.00

Chicken in a pretzel bar

$17.00

Tailgate Buffet

$13.00

Taco Bar

$16.00

Build your own sandwich Bar

$12.00

Pasta Bar

$15.00

Drucken Shrimp Boil

$15.00

Build your own mushroom sliders

$12.00

Homestyle Buffet

$20.00

$25 Pizzas

$25.00

Pizza per topping go to main menu

Cheesecake

$45.00

Carrot Cake

$35.00

Toffee Pudding Cake

$35.00

Cookie Pie

$30.00

Drink

Unlimited Soda

$30.00

1/4 Barrel All 8 Taps 62 Pints

$275.00

1/4 Barrel Domestics 62 Pints

$225.00

1/2 Barrel All 8 Taps 124 Pints

$500.00

1/2 Barrel Domestics 124 Pints

$300.00

Corking Fee

$8.00

Coffee From Shellattes per Urn

$25.00

Service / Misc.

Server 1 Hour

$15.00

Linens per table

$5.00

Room Fee Day - $150

$150.00

Room Fee - $100

$100.00

Room Fee ... Night

$300.00

2022 Night Room Fee

$500.00

2022 Day Room Fee

$250.00

special request

Food/drink misc.

Breakfast

Assorted Bagels w/ Cream Cheese (each)

$3.50

Assorted Mini Scones (dozen)

$14.00

Assorted Scones (each)

$3.50

Assorted Muffins (each)

$3.50

Assorted Mini Muffins (dozen)

$14.00

Airpot of Coffee

$22.00

$10 cover charge to get in

$10 block party

$10.00

$6 drink tickets

Drink Tickets

$6.00

Baseball Caps and Visors

green/blue/copper trucker hats

$20.00

Felt grey w/mesh back

$20.00Out of stock

White and Black with mesh

$20.00Out of stock

White w/mesh back

$20.00

Black Visor

$20.00Out of stock

Pink Baseball

$20.00

Grey Baseball

$20.00Out of stock

Green Baseball

$20.00Out of stock

Navy Baseball

$20.00Out of stock

Greenes Koozie

$1.00

Winter

Winter Hats Black 2021

$35.00

Winter Hats Grey 2021

$35.00

AO Scarf

$20.00

Womens Varsity Pullover 2021

small

$40.00

medium

$40.00

large

$40.00

xl

$40.00

Black 10 Year Tees

Small

$17.00

Medium

$17.00

Large

$17.00

XL

$17.00

2XL

$17.00

3XL

$17.00Out of stock

Green Pour Forward Tees

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

3XL

$20.00Out of stock

Thick Grey Hoodies

X Small

$30.00

Grey New Era Fleece

Grey Fleece XXL

$50.00

Grey Fleece XL

$50.00

Grey Fleece Large

$50.00

Grey Fleece Medium

$50.00

Black New Era Fleece

Black Fleece XXL

$50.00Out of stock

Black Fleece XL

$50.00

Black Fleece Large

$50.00

Black Fleece Medium

$50.00

Greenes Pint

Greene's Pint Glass

$5.00

Growler 32oz

growler

$25.00Out of stock

Flannel

Flannel

$50.00

AO Scarf

$20.00

Beer Dinner

Beer Dinner April 1

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Your Friendly Neighborhood Meeting Place!

Website

Location

134 W Wisconsin Ave, Neenah, WI 54956

Directions

Gallery
Greene's Pour House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Siam
orange star4.7 • 45
208 W Wisconsin Ave Neenah, WI 54956
View restaurantnext
Globe Coffee at The Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
229 W Wisconsin Avenue Neenah, WI 54956
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Waterfront - 501 WEST WATER STREET
orange starNo Reviews
501 WEST WATER STREET Appleton, WI 54913
View restaurantnext
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co - 3025 W College Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3025 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Neenah

Little Siam
orange star4.7 • 45
208 W Wisconsin Ave Neenah, WI 54956
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Neenah
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston