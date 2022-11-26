Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Steakhouses

Greenfield's - Lincoln

1,121 Reviews

$$

7900 S 87th St

Lincoln, NE 68526

CFS & Eggs
Spinach & Mushroom Omellette
2 Bacon

Cafe Favorites

Coffee

$3.15

Decaff Coffee

$3.15

Iced Coffee

$3.98

Hot Chocolate

$3.48

Cocoa Bomb

$4.25

Water

Soft Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$3.08

Pepsi

$3.08

Mountain Dew

$3.08

Dr. Pepper

$3.08

Sierra Mist

$3.08

Root Beer

$3.08

Lemonade

$3.08

Juices

Small Orange Juice

$2.69

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.68

Small Tomato

$2.68

Large Apple Juice

$2.98

Large Orange Juice

$2.98

Large Cranberry Juice

$2.98

Large Tomato

$2.98

Small Apple Juice

$2.68

Small pineapple juice

$2.68

Milk

Small 2% Milk

$2.98

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.98

Large 2% Milk

$3.48

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.48

Fruity Beverages

Lemonade

$2.68

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.98

Cherry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Peach Lemonade

$2.98Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.49

Straw/banana Smoothie

$3.49Out of stock

Peach Smoothie

$3.49

Teas

Iced Tea

$2.68

Strawberry Iced Tea

$2.98

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.98

Cherry Iced Tea

$2.98Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.98

Peach Iced Tea

$3.98Out of stock

Brunch Favorites

Farmhand

$13.48

Country Combo

$10.48

CFS & Eggs

$13.98

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.98

Half B&G

$5.98

Huevos Quesadilla

$11.48

Biscuit Benedict

$11.48

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.98

Ultimate Omelette

$12.98

Spinach & Mushroom Omellette

$11.48

French Toast Combo

$11.48

Pancakes and More

Short Stack

$7.48

2 Classic French toast

$7.48

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.48

3 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.98

Fruit Parfait

$4.98

Avocado Toast

$7.98

2 pumpkin cakes

$5.98

3 pumpkin cakes

$9.98

Biscuit Sandwiches

Sausage Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast Sandwich

$9.48

Classic Biscuit Sandwich

$6.98

Nashville Sandwich

$10.48

Spring Menu

The Wisconsin Skillet

$12.98

The Cowboy Skillet

$13.98

Nashville Skillet

$13.98

Lunch Combo (Pick 2)

$10.98

Bowl Of Tomato Bisque

$4.98

Cup of Tomato Bisque

$3.98

Bowl of SOTD

$4.98

Cup of SOTD

$3.98

Signature Dishes

Reuben Sandwich

$11.98

Big BBQ Biscuit Platter

$12.98

Chicken Strip Platter

$11.98

Greenfield's Club

$11.98

Heartland

$11.48

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.48

Steak Philly

$12.48

BLT

$9.98

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.98

Mac N' Cheese

$8.98

Loaded Mac N' Cheese

$11.48

Philly Quesadilla

$11.98

Pot pie

$10.48

Kid Meals

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$5.48

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.48

Pancake Smiley

$5.48

Jr. Breakfast Combo

$5.98

Kid Drink Refills

Milk

$0.50

Apple Juice

$0.50

Orange Juice

$0.50

Root Beer

$0.50

Mt. Dew

$0.50

Diet Pepsi

$0.50

Dr. Pepper

$0.50

Lemonade

$0.50

Sierra Mist

$1.00

Water

Sides

1 Egg

$1.98

1 Sausage

$3.98

1 Ham

$3.98

2 Bacon

$3.98

Fresh fruit

$2.98

Hash Brown

$2.98

Seasoned Country Potatos

$2.98

Multi Grain toast

$2.48

Texas Toast

$2.48

Side Biscuit

$1.98

Side 1 Pancake

$3.48

Side 1 Choc Chip Pancake

$3.48

Side 1 Cinnamon Cake

$3.48

2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$7.96

Fries

$2.98

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.48

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.98

Cole Slaw

$2.48

Corn Fritters

$4.48

Garlic Cheese Curds

$4.48

,2 chocolate pancakes

$7.96

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.48

Grilled chicken Salad

$11.48

Chef Salad

$11.48

Greenfield's House Salad

$4.48

Desserts

Strawberry Biscuit Shortcake

$5.98

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7900 S 87th St, Lincoln, NE 68526

Directions

Gallery
Greenfield's image
Greenfield's image

Map
